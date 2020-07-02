Investment Thesis

CarMax (KMX) is very expensively priced, with a large disconnect between its underlying performance and its valuation. Investors are willing to 0.8x sales, the highest multiple over the past three years, even though CarMax's revenues are still going to come out negative in the quarter ahead. Further, full-year 2021 results not likely to be very strong and highly contingent on a strong 'V-shaped' economic recovery.

In the best-case scenario this stock is fully priced, while a more realistic outlook would point it towards substantially overvalued.

Betting on a 'V-Shaped' Recovery

Source: author's calculations

As we can see above, even when the economy was strong, looking back to any point from fiscal 2017 up until February 2020, and CarMax was hardly a high growth company.

Indeed, when the economy was booming back in 2019 it coincided with CarMax's strongest revenue growth rates, which saw CarMax's revenue growth rate reaching 12%. Consequently, it can be surmised that on the back of a strong economy, CarMax's revenues can grow in the 8% to 12% range.

Hence, depending on how quickly the economy bounces back to full vigor will determine how long until we can see this sort of revenue growth rate being reflected in CarMax's revenues.

CarMax's Big Cash Infusion

Looking through CarMax's balance sheet, and you may have noticed a whopping $600 million showing up on its cash and equivalents balance sheet entry. I was taken aback but this, given that in the same period a year ago, CarMax only carried $60 million of cash and equivalents. Where did all the cash come from?

This cash came from mass liquidating its vehicle inventory. To illustrate, we can see that CarMax's inventory levels are at the lowest point over the past 4 years. What's more, CarMax asserts that it intends to replinish this inventory during Q2 2021, which will be marked by some service inefficiencies until production normalizes.

Important Considerations For Bulls

Perhaps the strongest indicator of the total unchecked optimism from investors comes from the fact that despite the difficult to stomach Q1 2020 results, CarMax's shares are still up 2% over the past year.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, it appears to be the case that investors are not only betting on a strong V-shaped recovery, but they are actually more optimistic about CarMax's prospects right now than they were at some periods back in 2019.

Even if the market is mostly right, and CarMax does bounce back with a 'nothing to see attitude' reflected in its financial performance, I can't see how investors can possibly build a bullish thesis here.

For instance, consider the following argument; CarMax's business model does not predispose itself towards an asset-light, high margin business. On the contrary, we know that CarMax is a highly cyclical business, which is capital intensive and accompanied by low-margins.

Accordingly, looking back over its last few years, CarMax's best quarter was Q1 2019, when CarMax's operating margins reached 6.7% back in Q1 2019.

Indeed, we know that car sales are highly seasonal with Q1 and Q2 of any year being its strongest periods, which corresponds with the timing of income tax refunds an important source of funding for vehicle purchases.

Put another way, investors are positively enthusiastic that CarMax's Q1 was a once in lifetime quarter, and that it's next few quarters will be marked by a substantial improvement. This is a logical and valid argument, assuming the economy bounces back strongly. However, I'm unsure of just how strong the underlying economy actually is. Furthermore, I question just how much upside potential is there now left in its shares?

Valuation -- Too Much Optimism Priced In Already

Through the first two weeks of June, comparable unit sales were within 10% of last year’s sales. Indeed, it appears that sales are getting back to close to the pre-virus level. This is good news, undoubtedly.

Meanwhile, shareholders are willing to pay 0.8x sales, the highest multiple from the past three years, even though the company is still reporting negative comparables.

Put another way, CarMax's multiple is trending higher, even though comps remain negative.

The Bottom Line

It appears to be the case that investors are steadfast on appraising CarMax's recent quarterly performance as a one-off nonrecurring event and willing to look past this.

It could be said that next year's comparables will be very strong and that investors are looking forward to that period and pricing in that recovery already.

Presently, I'm unsure that the recovery will be as strong as investors believe and argue that this is a challenging bet to make. There are too many assumptions being priced in, and I contend that a more cautioned approach is necessary here.

Strong Investment Potential: Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Being highly selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Investing Made Very EASY I do the hard work of finding a select group of stocks that grow your savings. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.