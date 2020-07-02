The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) "seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity." The fund invests in a mixture of corporate, agency, and government short-term debt. Its goal is to generate income in excess of a typical money market fund, which would invest in similar instruments.

Full disclosure: My previous employer is a partner with PIMCO, and I worked on the team managing a series of PIMCO funds. I have no current ties to PIMCO.

I started looking at MINT as an alternative for the short term/cash holding in my retirement account. Contrary to some advice, cash and cash alternatives most definitely have a place in asset allocation portfolios. Cash gives you options, and as my finance professor used to say, "options have value." If you had cash during the market fall in March, you were able to buy into the market at much lower prices. If you have cash and you see a great investment, you can act quickly to jump on it.

A good example of the former is when AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) hit an intraday low of $6.25 on 3/18. Pat myself on the back, but I had cash ready and was able to pounce selling the position a week later for an easy double.

Currently, in my portfolio, I hold the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) in my cash bucket. SHY holds short-term treasuries. It is highly liquid, and I can get in and out with ease. Take a look at the iShares Website for more information.

Interest rates are at rock bottom. SHY did spectacularly well during the drawdown because the Fed pushed interest rates to these low levels (up almost 3% YTD). When interest rates fall, bond values rise. Now, SHY yields next to nothing - if rates stay at these levels, I can expect decreasing dividend payments. If rates rise, dividend payments will increase, but the bond values will fall.

A bond's sensitivity to interest rates, the first derivative in math terms, is called its duration. It is approximately dollar-weighted average time for all coupon payments. The duration on SHY is 1.88 years. That means a 1% rise in rates will cause about a 2% fall in the value of SHY.

Looking at dividend yield on a bond ETF can be deceiving. Yahoo Finance lists the yield on SHY as 1.85%. That yield is calculated based on the previous payments. As bonds mature, and in a short-term portfolio that happens frequently, new bonds with lower coupons are added. What you need to look at is the current Average Yield to Maturity (available on the iShares site). This represents the average coupon rate on the bonds in the portfolio. Your dividend payments will converge to this.

Further, if the Average Yield to Maturity is lower than the coupon rate, then the value of the underlying bonds will fall as they reach maturity. This is more pronounced the longer the duration. As rates fall, the price of the bond rises. The yield to maturity falls along with interest rates. The bond price is now high, but on the day it matures, it will pay out the par value of the bond (usually $1000). That convergence from, say, $1,035.60 (the largest weight bond in SHY) to $1,000 represents a 3.5% fall in value. You are trading higher coupon payments for loss of principal.

SHY's Average Yield to Maturity is 0.18%. SHY's Average Coupon is 1.9%. So, SHY is in a position that it will start to lose value as its bonds roll down, and its dividend payment will be falling. Finally, SHY's management fee is 0.15%. That means that, in a steady state, SHY will yield 0.03%. 0.18% in coupon payments minus 0.15% in fees.

Enter MINT

MINT is marketed as an "Ultra Low" duration fund. This means it invests in very short-term notes. MINT has a duration of 0.26 years. A 1% rise in rates will cause about a 0.3% fall in the price. It has an average Yield to Maturity of 1%. The expense ratio is 0.35%. The expected annual yield is then 0.65%.

MINT with its low duration has not seen the same run-up in value of its bonds with the fall in rates. MINT's largest holding is priced at $999.70. In fact, the weighted average price of MINT's bonds is $994.90. Assuming no defaults, MINT's asset value will rise about 0.50% as its bonds mature (with the average bond going from $995 to $1,000).

In short, MINT offers better upside than SHY going forward. It has a high yield and its bonds will not be suffering capital losses as they mature.

Is MINT an Acceptable Alternative?

MINT has less interest rate risk yet returns a higher value. The reason for this is credit exposure. There is a risk of underlying bonds going into default - something you don't have to worry about with SHY. The increased risk of credit risk is what gives MINT the boost in yield.

This chart shows this in gory detail:

When there was widespread fear of COVID-19 and business closures, MINT dropped over 5% in a few days. Of course, the Fed stepped in and prices rebounded. If you were looking for MINT to provide liquidity in the time when you were hoping to find bargains, you found your purchasing power cut by 5%.

Remember that AGNC deal I talked about. MINT was down over 2% for the year at that point.

That is in the past. What about looking forward? Can MINT take the place of cash in my portfolio and earn me a little more than the nothing my broker or SHY pays? The answer to that, for me, is no. I use this bucket to hunt for and find bargains. The risk of losing significant purchasing power at the time I want to exercise my option is not worth it. I will be selling my SHY position in the next few days and holding the proceeds in cash (and letting my broker pay me 0%).

That does not mean MINT does not have a place in your portfolio. If you have a balanced portfolio with a corporate bond ladder, MINT could fit on the lowest duration rung. There is upside as the bonds mature, and MINT yields a lot compared to others.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to sell my SHY position 3 days after this article is published.