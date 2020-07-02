With triple-digit sales growth of 124% q/q, I would say that 2021 sales could reach $9 million in 2021. Hence, the EV/Forward Sales ratio would be close to 10x-11x.

Investors need to understand that the company is a growth stock. The market will need to wait many years until profitability is achieved.

In my view, the company will make more sales as more and more EV cars are sold. It does not matter whether customers buy Teslas, or Kandi cars.

Experiencing sales growth along with a growing and large market size, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) represents a good opportunity. The company appears cheap with triple-digit sales growth in Q1 2020 and at 10x-11x 2021 sales. Also, note that there are not many competitors in the market, and BLNK has already signed partnerships with governments and large institutions. In my view, the company has the "secret sauce" for becoming a large organization.

EV Industry and Business Model

If you are looking for an industry growing at double digits, you should definitely have a look at the electric vehicle ("EV") industry. Experts remark that the global EV market will grow at a CAGR of more than 25% from 2019 to 2026. Besides, in 2025, electric vehicles are expected to represent 30% of all global vehicle revenue.

Source: IR

Source: Grand View Research

The rationale behind this market opportunity is the fact that governments are expected to reduce the amount of combustion engine vehicles. For a long time, citizens have demanded a reduction in polluting vehicles. It appears that the politicians are now reacting to the pressure from the society.

Among the different actors operating in the industry, if you did not buy Tesla (TSLA), you may want to have a look at Blink Charging Co. The company does not produce EVs. It undertakes, I believe, a lower-risk activity than manufacturing cars. Blink offers charging stations and manages charging data. Customers may decide to buy an EV model or another one. However, they will always need charging equipment. In my view, the company will be definitely successful if the new EV revolution becomes reality.

I took a look at the amount of interest over time. Interestingly, the interest for Blink increases approximately like the interest for EV chargers. It is correlated, which, I believe, means that the company is offering necessary products for the new EV wave. In my view, the company will make more sales as more and more EV cars are sold. It does not matter whether customers buy Teslas, or Kandi cars (KNDI). They will all need to charge their cars.

Source: Google Trends

Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami. The company currently operates more than 5,600 EV charging stations and 8,900 residential stations. It also has a growing member base of more than 180,000 clients.

Source: IR

Products And Agreements With Partners

The company offers the Blink Network, a cloud-based system used for monitoring and management of EV charging stations. The company also provides a mobile application, which is available for iOS and Android. It provides valuable information regarding their account, EV charger location as well as payment solutions.

Source: IR

Source: IR

In my opinion, what matters the most here is Blink's long-term agreements with partners. Investors will not be able to see the value of the company's partnerships in the balance sheet, so let's point them out here. In my opinion, they don't represent recurrent sales. However, they are the company's most relevant tool to make sales. Think for a moment the following. New entrants in this market may have a lot of problems while commencing their business. Blink has agreements with many institutions around the country. Obviously, these partners would not sign new contracts with other competitors. Partners would wonder why they need several EV chargers in the same area:

We have strategic partnerships across numerous transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medical, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Source:10-K

Source: IR

Blink Charging Co. receives funding from the state of Israel. In December 2019, the company received financing to develop a joint R&D project with an Israeli company. Taking into account the company's agreements with large corporations and governments, I would expect investors to review its sales potential carefully.

In December 2019, we received approval of the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development Energy Program's match-funding for our joint research and development project with Chakratec, an Israeli eMobility company, for affordable, everyday DC fast-charging solutions, "Boosting EV Charging through Energy Storage System." Source: 10-k

Solid Financial Situation

While the number of locations and business growth of Blink appear impressive, the size of its balance sheet looks limited. In March 2020, the company had only $3 million in cash, marketable securities and property equal to $7 million, and total assets of $9 million.

Source: 10-Q

Regarding the company's liabilities, they don't represent a significant amount. The asset/liability ratio is equal to 1.88x, so most investors will not worry about the company's contractual obligations or solvency. Besides, in March 2020, the total amount of financial debt was very small. The company reported notes payable worth only $0.01 million. The most significant liabilities were accounts payable worth $2.9 million.

Source: 10-Q

Income Statement

The most recent quarterly report shows a 124% increase in sales q/q driven by an increase in product sales. It is very impressive and may explain the recent spike in the company's share price. In the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the gross profit margin increased to 23% from 9% in the same quarter in 2019. It appears that economies of scale increased the gross profit margin of this business. I wonder whether a double-digit gross profit margin will continue for a long time.

Source: 10-Q

In 2019, sales did not increase as in the first quarter of 2020. Total revenue summed $2.7 million, 2.7% more as compared to the year 2018. In 2019, the gross profit margin was equal to 14%. Financial analysts may not appreciate the volatility of the gross profit margin because it makes prediction a bit complicated. Notice that in 2018, the gross profit margin was 33%. With respect to the amount of product sales, it increased by 79% y/y. In Q1 2020, product sales increased, too. So, there appears to be an upward trend. As the industry increased its demand for the company's products, Blink is selling more and more. It is a very simplistic rationale, but that's exactly what I usually look for. If you need 10 lines to explain why a company makes money, the company may not make money for a long time.

Source: 10-K

As far as the bottom line is concerned, Blink Charging Co. is losing a significant amount of money. In 2018 and 2019, losses were $3 million and $9 million respectively, which are even larger than the total amount of sales. Thus, investors need to understand that the company is a growth stock. The market will need to wait many years until profitability is achieved. In my opinion, what matters on this name is sales growth and gross profit margin.

Source: 10-K

The Market Appears To Be Large For A Small Amount Of Competitors

Blink Charging Co. disclosed a few competitors in its annual report including ChargePoint, EVgo, and ClipperCreek. There are other companies that offer EV charging solutions, but none of them are similar to Blink Charging. The small operators are all private companies.

Our existing competition currently includes ChargePoint, which manufactures EV charging equipment and operates the ChargePoint Network, and EVgo, which offers home and public charging with pay-as-you-go and subscription models. There are other entrants into the connected EV charging station equipment market such as Clipper Creek, SemaCharge and EVConnect. We believe these additional competitors struggle with gaining the necessary network traction but could gain momentum in the future. While Tesla does offer EV charging services, the connector type utilized currently restricts the chargers to Tesla vehicles. Source: 10-K

According to Grand View Research, the global EV charging infrastructure market was worth $11.74 billion in 2019. In my opinion, the current amount of competitors is not significant, which explains why the gross profit margins are that large. There seems to exist a large market for a small number of players. I do appreciate the situation.

The Market And The Company's Valuation

Let's assume that we all are using electric vehicles. In this scenario, I would expect the EV charging stations to have a market size equal to that of gas stations. According to IBISWorld, the market size of gas stations is equal to $106 billion. I believe that the current market size of U.S. electric vehicle charging infrastructure is close to $1.10-1.5 billion. Thus, I would expect Blink's market opportunity to increase quite a bit. Blink Charging Co. will collect more and more revenue as the market grows.

Source: IBISWorld

The current enterprise value of Blink Charging Co. is between $95 million and $105 million. Value investors may not understand why the company's enterprise value is that large with sales of $1.29 million in Q1 2020. With triple-digit sales growth of 124% q/q, I would say that 2021 sales could reach $9 million in 2021. Hence, the EV/Forward Sales ratio would be close to 10x-11x, which, I don't believe, is expensive. We are talking about a company that reports triple-digit sales growth and a double-digit gross profit margin. In my opinion, if the market size grows as most experts predict, we could see EV/Forward Sales of 30x and even 60x. The marijuana industry and the tech industry traded at those multiples when their sales grew at a triple-digit rate pace. To sum up, I believe that there is a large upside in the share price. The current share price is $4-$6, so I would not be surprised if it grows to $12 or even $30.

Risks

The company's suppliers are located in Asia. Blink noted in its most recent annual report that COVID-19 may affect its ability to import assembly parts. Besides, COVID-19 may diminish the amount of demand for Blink's equipment.

Our business, the businesses of our customers and the businesses of our charging equipment suppliers could be materially and adversely affected by the risks, or the public perception of the risks, related to a pandemic or other health crisis, such as the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. A significant component supplier of our Blink IQ 200 charging station is located in Taiwan and it, in turn, sources assembly parts from China. Source: 10-K

The company has a significant amount of warrants, which may be exercised generating approximately 6.8 million shares. As a result of equity dilution, the intrinsic valuation of each share may decrease. I don't worry much about convertible securities issued by growth companies. Warrants, convertible debt and options are a great tool to finance any new business. Having said that, conservative individuals usually don't appreciate them.

As of March 27, 2020, we had outstanding warrants to purchase 6,835,811 shares of common stock, and outstanding stock options to purchase 265,550 shares of common stock. In addition, our Articles of Incorporation permit us to issue up to approximately 500 million additional shares of common stock. Thus, we have the ability to issue a substantial number of additional shares of common stock in the future, which would dilute the percentage ownership held by existing stockholders. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

I believe that Blink Charging Co. is about to enjoy a large market size. Besides, the fact that the number of competitors is small explains the double-digit gross profit margin. In the past weeks, the company's enterprise value has increased a lot. However, in my opinion, the company represents a compelling opportunity to enter a growing and innovative industry. I am planning to buy shares. I can wait a few years to see the results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BLNK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.