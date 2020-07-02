AC's geographic revenues and franchise in Canada make it an interesting bet if you have appetite for the industry.

Air Canada's liquidity position can bring the company out of the woods, but patience warranted

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) (AC) is a heavily looked-at airline stock, and many are still wondering whether it's still a right time to initiate or consolidate a position. Following my review on Chorus Aviation (OTC:CHRRF), another aviation-related firm (article accessible here), I wanted to share my thoughts on Air Canada. After moving from a top TSX growth stock in 2019 to one of the worst performers, is this still a good investment?

Although the trajectory over the medium-term doesn't provide a lot of upside potential due to market conditions for the aviation industry, Air Canada remains in my opinion an interesting long-term pick if you have appetite for airlines. I insist on "if you have appetite" given that this constitutes a higher-risk investment I have not accepted to take. Its share price remains pressured by credibility issues, stemming in part from what's going on with American airlines and Warren Buffett's recent decision to offload his positions. Yet, Air Canada has (for now) a proper balance sheet to withstand severe revenue pressure and its valuation is still compelling for long-term investors.

AC stock price vs. American peers (Bloomberg)

Recent financings have favored the company's liquidity position, but watch out for leverage

In June, Air Canada completed two additional financings to bolster its liquidity position, raising a further $1.23 billion. That total took the form of $823 million second-lien secured notes with a 9% coupon due 2024, a maturity that provides leeway until conditions normalize. In addition, it announced a Class C tranche of Pass-Through certificates of $315 million (rate of 10%) - typically used to finance aircraft.

Current assets (Q1-2020 Presentation) - Note how AC entered the crisis with a solid liquidity position

These measures followed the issuance of $500 million in shares early June, and $400 million in convertible notes maturing 2025. While financing rates look relatively high, they're also explained by the long maturity profile. It is worth mentioning that Air Canada is not using any unencumbered assets from its B/S, which provides additional flexibility for funding plans in the future.

With some simple "math" and looking at Air Canada's initial liquidity position, I expect it to report more than $10 billion in liquidity in the upcoming quarter. That takes into consideration the new financings, current cash burn, and existing cash flow levels. In fact, if we account for the $6.5 billion cash on hand at Q1-2020, the company's cash burn rate (around $2bln/quarter), and the recent proceeds, Air Canada is funded until 1Q-2021.

Until operating income improves dramatically, those strong liquidity metrics will be counter-balanced by the firm's relatively high leverage (manageable 1.3x as of Q1-2020). I haven't run a full pro-forma review, but if you assume a return to 2019 EBITDA levels in 2021-2022 and existing debt levels, we should expect that figure to triple for Air Canada in the upcoming years - a leverage to watch out for.

Air Canada's Highlights (Q1-2020 Presentation)

Positive travel signals provide a form of comfort for the future, but that may not be enough

While these liquidity metrics look positive to me, I still think Air Canada's burn rate could place the company in a precarious position in the future. The key remains a strong-enough rebound in demand to boost profitability, a trend I don't see happening before at least two years. The bridge to Europe and less restrictions on an international basis have provided some good signals. However, an important contributor to Air Canada's business remains its US transborder demand which is not met at the moment - Canadian governments have just extended those restrictions until late July. Given the fact that international travel has picked up, especially for the transatlantic channel, should benefit Air Canada compared to domestic-/US-focused carriers. Considering the latter circumstances, Air Canada doesn't look to be in a position to reward shareholders over the short term but is more of a 2 years+ investment pick.

Note that domestic flights are still the largest passenger segment and hasn't dropped materially if you account for the month of March (lockdown already in place) which should serve as a mitigant going forward.

Air Canada's Passenger Revenues (Q1-2020 Presentation)

Brief Comments on Stock Valuation

Taking the TSX listing as a reference point (AC also trades on the US OTC market), the stock price dropped 62% at the time of writing. This was exacerbated after AC cut 30 domestic routes and slashed its workforce. That low price appears coherent when you account for the fact that only 10-15% of operating capacity is expected through the second quarter.

"Air Canada has reduced second quarter 2020 capacity by 85 to 90 per cent when compared to 2019's second quarter. Third quarter 2020 capacity is expected to be reduced by approximately 75 per cent when compared to the third quarter of 2019." - Management disclosure.

As evidenced by Bloomberg, AC's forward P/E estimate of 43.73 and P/B of 0.96 are fairly in line with the industry average. In other words, Air Canada is fairly valued, but may look interesting if you take its position entering the crisis and the form of monopoly compared to peers.

AC current multiples vs. peers (Bloomberg)

Concluding thoughts

Investors aren't comfortable enough with Air Canada's balance sheet, a view that has constrained the company's stock price appreciation. While this is a fair concern on a macro basis, it doesn't properly align with the company's liquidity standards especially if you have faith in the industry. Its franchise is highly entrenched in Canada with strong government ties, and liquidity metrics score better than most peers. At the other end of the spectrum, air travel is far from a full recovery and the firm's leverage is expected to deteriorate which makes sense not to price in so much optimism.

Overall, I believe AC is a valid play mostly if you're a patient investor with a 2-3 years+ horizon. Aside from a bailout not foreseen based on press releases, Air Canada's recovery will be slow, but could look rewarding versus comparables. In the meantime, Q2 should confirm the perceived negativity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.