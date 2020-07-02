Joint Ventures and IPO's of subsidiaries will lead to revenue and value realisation without further testing the somewhat indebted balance sheet.

BYD Auto (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF) is the world's largest EV (electronic vehicle) company. It is also much more. My article here detailed some of its many vertically integrated business activities. These range across road vehicles, monorail systems, battery manufacture, energy storage and much else.

I recommended BYD Auto as a Buy in my February article and the stock price has performed strongly this year, as illustrated below:

I detail some of their recent co-operation deals below. These are both inside China and overseas. They paint a very bullish picture going forward. The company's expertise and increased supply capability in batteries will be at the forefront of this.

The stock price has a long way to appreciate. BYD is a sound long-term bet in the EV and renewables space. It comes without the ultra-high risk profile of some of the recent frothy market darlings. Its long-term stock performance has been somewhat disappointing but is now set to rise in a post COVID-19 world.

BYD & Toyota

The two companies are teaming up on passenger vehicles. They are also teaming up on trucks and buses through the Hino division of Toyota (NYSE:TM).

Toyota has previously focused more on the hydrogen fuel cell option and on hybrids. By doing this, they have missed out greatly on China's EV revolution which is centered around fully electric plug-in vehicles. The joint venture with BYD could enable them to make up lost ground.

Hydrogen fuel cells seem to be of declining interest compared to BEV's (battery electric vehicles) and Japan's domestic EV business in general is very disappointing. The April signing of a joint venture agreement between BYD & Toyota on electric passenger car development could be a major milestone in the history of BYD as a company. Toyota has targeted that 50% of its vehicle sales should be EV's by 2025 and 100% by 2050. The company manufactured about 10 million vehicles last year.

The new entity is called "BYD Toyota EV Technology Co Ltd". In the first instance it is focused just on China. This may however help BYD in its plans for expansion of car sales around the world. As my article here detailed, they have been quite slow to promote their cars in overseas markets, at least outside Asia. In contrast their e-bus business has very successful markets worldwide and includes factories in California, Hungary, France and the U.K.

Toyota also has an agreement with Panasonic (OTC:OTCPK:PCRFY) for batteries. So time will tell how reliant they become on BYD batteries. It might be a matter of who can supply them in a world where demand is likely to exceed supply.

The separate agreement with Hino was also signed in April. It will focus on developing fully electronic plug-in trucks and buses as Hino transitions away from hybrids. Hino will however continue independently to develop its own fuel cell truck business. BYD already has a wide range of e-trucks on the road.

BYD & Daimler

BYD has had a joint venture in China for a few years now with Daimler (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF) promoting the "Denza" brand. It has not been very successful but seems to have received a new lease of life.

The two companies recently signed a new joint venture agreement for a new company, "Shenzen BYD Daimler New Technology Co Ltd". This has been capitalized at 600 million yuan (US$84.7 million). It is committed to producing "a new brand of electric cars for China". It is not Daimler's first joint venture in China but it seems likely that Daimler is very keen to get preferential access to BYD's batteries.

"FinDreams" Component Business

The new branding from BYD is focused on supplying EV components right around the EV sector. The five divisions comprise:

* FinDreams Technology.

* FinDreams Moduling.

* FinDreams Vision.

* FinDreams Battery.

* FinDreams Powertrain.

Batteries and powertrain expertise will be what partners want to access the most.

The new "Blade battery" launched by BYD in March gives the new business direction a strong lift-off capability. This is an LFP (lithium-ion-phosphate) battery with CTP (cell-to-pack) format. The company claims that apart from the increased safety, the Blade battery offers a cut of 50% in the cubic volume of the pack.

The company are said to be in advanced negotiations with quite a few foreign manufacturers. According to company vice-president He Long:

"Today, many vehicle brands are in discussion with us about partnerships based on the technology of the Blade battery."

They expect to have 10GWh capacity of the blade battery in their new Chongqing factory by the end of the year. Total capacity including other batteries will be 20 GWh by then at Chongqing.

LFP batteries are generally safer because they are more fire-resistant than any other types but they tend to have lower mileage capacity. The battery has been launched on BYD's new flagship model the "Han".

Last year it is estimated that BYD had about 21% of the battery market for EV's in China. This put it in second place behind market leader CATL who had about 23%. LG Chem (OTC:OTCPK:LGCLF) and Panasonic (OTC:OTCPK:PCRFY) remain the world's largest suppliers of batteries for EV's. Because of oncoming capacity BYD have the opportunity to close this gap.

My article last year detailed the battery developments taking place in China. BYD as a company began life as a battery manufacturer. Batteries are increasing in importance again as a vital part of the company. They highlight BYD's advantage over rivals due to its vertical integration. This encompasses the whole field of green transportation and renewable energy. As they have ramped up battery manufacturing capacity in the past couple of years, so they will be able to expand their supply to other companies.

Battery rival CATL have recently signed deals to supply batteries to Tesla in Shanghai and are building a massive battery factory in Germany. Europe does not currently have the battery capacity to meet its targets for EV adoption.

There have recently been market rumors that BYD would co-operate with the struggling South Korean manufacturer Sangyong Motors in some way. This seems less likely to be a direct investment in the serial loss-making indebted Korean manufacturer and more likely a co-operation in product development and in particular in batteries. South Korea has a burgeoning EV market and is a country that is committed to a full EV future.

BYD & Jaguar Land Rover & Europe

Unconfirmed speculation in June centered around a joint venture in the U.K.

In this BYD would produce batteries and electronic propulsion systems in the U.K. Jaguar Land Rover is owner by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM). As with many ICE (internal combustion engine) manufacturers, Jaguar Land Rover is trying to go big on EV's. However it is having problems getting the technical advances it needs to compete with market leaders such as BYD and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Its "iPace" sales have been disappointing and other models on other platforms have been delayed. BYD's expertise could be what the company needs. Jaguar Land Rover is separately said to be working on a hydrogen fuel cell option.

BYD itself has been slow to market its cars overseas, apart from in Asia. Partnerships with European manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover may be one way in.

As a first step they are actively marketing their new "Tang" SUV model in Norway. This is illustrated below:

This is said to have a 520 kilometre range. The initial launch in Norway is intended to test the waters for further expansion around Europe. The company seems to be moving cautiously in marketing its cars in Europe. It is no doubt a high cost process at a time when capped is still high for the company.

BYD & Ford

It is reported that BYD will be supplying its batteries and power management devices to Ford (NYSE:F). In the first instance this will be for a series of new passenger hybrid vehicles Ford will be building in China in partnership with Changan Motors. Ford has had a slow and shaky start to any possible transformation from an ICE world to an EV world.

BYD & Huawei

The two companies have signed agreements to utilize Huawei's 5G module and their "Kirin" chip in BYD vehicles. Huawei see automotive as a strategic growth area. A recent retail store opening in Shanghai put a strong emphasis on its automotive products. There have been rumors of a Huawei branded car but it is more likely they will co-operate closely with the likes of BYD. The two companies already have a close relationship and Huawei products are used by BYD in their monorail products.

BYD & Alexander Dennis Ltd

This is a long-established partnership featuring BYD's e-bus division. It has been very successful. It recently supplied 25 new e-buses on a route in London, illustrated below:

The joint venture has now supplied a total of 269 of these iconic double-decker red e-buses to London. The future potential is substantial with about 450 e-buses on order or supplied so far. Scottish based Alexander Dennis Ltd is part of the NFI Group Inc (OTC:OTCPK:NFYEF). It is the U.K's largest bus manufacturer but has of course been severely impacted by the pandemic crisis.

The e-bus business is a strong growth area for BYD which I had written about before. I am not focusing on it in this article but orders keep mounting up. For instance the company has just delivered 150 e-buses in a further order in Chile. They have supplied over 50,000 e-buses in China alone.

BYD Semiconductor Partnerships

The company has brought in 14 strategic investors to own 20.2% of its BYD Semiconductor division. This manufactures intelligent control integrated circuits, smart sensors and opto-electronic semiconductors. The core of this are the IGBT's (insulated gate bipolar transistors) which are integral to the company's power management systems in its autos. These represent about 10% of the cost of an EV. The global market for IGBT's is growing rapidly, for use in EV's but also for use in many other applications.

The value of the division is estimated at 7.5 billion yuan (US$1.05 billion). This will probably get floated off as a separate listing in the next couple of years. Recently the company raised 800 million yuan (US$113 million) to expand production for specific clients. Significant subscribers included Xiaomi (OTC:OTCPK:XIACF), SK Group from South Korea and Lenovo Group (OTC:OTCPK:LNVGY).

BYD Auto retains a 72.3% stake in the business. It is expected that at some stage in the next two years it will be floated as an IPO on the Hong Kong exchange.

BYD is also expected to list off separately its battery manufacturing business by 2022. This will have shown significant volume growth by that date.

The two IPO's should release significant value to BYD Auto which I do not believe is reflected in its current stock price.

BYD Debt & Balance Sheet

One potential risk of investing in Chinese companies is always that finances can be opaque. In BYD's case the balance sheet could induce caution because of the long-term debt of the company. Debt becomes a problem if a company cannot pay it off through either the ability to raise capital or through the generation of free cash flow. BYD has never had a problem raising capital with issues of bonds oversubscribed. Additionally Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) has a 24.59% stake in the company. It is rumored that it is not unlikely to increase this at some stage.

As for cash flow, the company has a respectable gross margin of 14.74% but a less than sparkling operation margin of 2.78% Net operating cash flow in 2019 rose to HK$12.4 billion (US$1.61 billion), up from HK$10.7 billion (US$1.39 billion) the previous year.

In recent years BYD has burnt through a lot of cash because of its capex expansion. Interest expenses have affected profitability. Hence the stock price has been somewhat flat-lining in recent years.

The current ratio and quick ratio figures are healthy. So short term debt is not a problem. Total debt to capital is though running at 0.51. Much of the debt is long-term as the illustration below shows:

The long-term debt to capital figure shows that the company needs to improve profitability quite radically in the medium to long term. This should be attainable based on:

* Post COVID19 return to growth.

* Secular growth areas in which BYD operates.

* Promising link-ups with other companies.

* International expansion opportunities.

Apart from increased revenues, as above, the planned IPO's should reduce debt, as should a slowing down in capex requirements.

Conclusion

Co-operation with other parties should expand revenues substantially. The financial input from outside sources makes further expansion more affordable and should reduce capex. Listings of existing high value subsidiaries should improve the balance sheet in a meaningful fashion and meet any future capex requirements.

BYD is at the center of the worldwide switch to EV's and to renewable energy. Its batteries in particular give it a strong position in a market where demand will exceed supply. It is well placed to thrive and to provide long-term benefits to shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYDDF TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.