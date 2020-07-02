I have owned the preferred shares for years and just started a position in the common in case the market recovery can be sustained.

Diana Shipping (DSX) is a pure play dry bulk shipping company that has traditionally been conservative in terms of its balance sheet and chartering policy. The company's fleet is sizeable and middle-aged (5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.79 years), consisting of 40 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 13 Panamax), as well as one Panamax vessel ("Arethusa") that has been recently sold and expected to be delivered to the new owners by the end of August. In its peak, Diana's fleet consisted of ~50 vessels.

DSX is unique in the sense that it discloses each and every one of its charters (charter rate, duration, charterer, and associated commission paid to third parties). For example, the m/v Los Angeles, one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, was chartered out to Engelhart CTP Freight SA at a gross rate of $14,250 per day (minus a 5% commission) for a period until minimum October 1, 2021, up to maximum December 31, 2021. Below is a typical press release issued by Diana every time a vessel is chartered out (I have included all important information in the blue boxes):

Source: DSX June 11 press release

Like this, analysts and investors can model the company's cash flow with a high degree of accuracy (as real time as possible). In June alone, DSX disclosed 4 new charter contracts.

Diana is also unique in the sense that all of its vessels are chartered out on period deals, typically for 1 year on fixed rates without profit-sharing arrangements. For example:

Source: DSX website - fleet employment table

In other words, Diana doesn't really "play" the spot market. This is good and bad. It's good in the sense that when the market is depressed (as was the case for most of this year due to the coronavirus), Diana will make predictable cash flow (unlike spot oriented peers). It is also bad in the sense that if the market picks up (as is the case now), Diana will not make a lot of money, at least in the early stages of the recovery. For example, Diana is not directly benefiting from the current trend:

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, Diana may eventually benefit from increased period rates over time, provided that the market doesn't collapse again. In other words, a sustained strong spot market recovery will eventually lift period rates.

Turning to the balance sheet, Diana always took provide of its "fortress balance sheet" after the financial crisis of 2008. Unfortunately, this fortress balance sheet lasted only for a few years (started deteriorating 2013 onwards). At some point, Diana almost had half a billion of cash on hand, while total debt was more or less close to its cash position. In other words, Diana was close to being net debt-free, which is rare for a shipping company. Below is an extract from the 2015 annual report:

Source: DSX 2015 Annual Report

As you can see, in 2011, cash & cash equivalents (~$417M) was more than long-term debt (~$374M) but this relationship started deteriorating over the years. In 2015, long-term debt was more than $400M higher than the cash balance. To be fair, DSX expanded its fleet significantly over the period in question, from 24 vessels at year-end 2011 to 43 vessels at year-end 2015. In fact, DSX became known as the company that buys vessels every one to two months. This staggered strategy was supposed to be disciplined (by not timing the market) but it kind of backfired as the market never really picked up over the years.

Today (as of Q1 2020), DSX has a smaller fleet compared to 2015 (40 vessels albeit weighted towards larger vessel-types like post-panamaxes, capes, and newcastlemaxes). DSX's balance sheet is no longer considered to be a fortress balance sheet, with ~$111M in cash (including ~$20.5M in restricted cash) versus long-term debt of ~$465M. Besides expanding its dry bulk fleet, DSX also embarked upon a disastrous journey via Diana Containerships (now Performance Shipping). Even though DSX didn't lose a lot of money from Diana Containerships (as it managed to recoup the loans it gave to Diana Containerships), DSX's management team suffered a major blow in reputation. It's a shame since their approach with DSX was always prudent and at some point, DSX was, believe it or not, the point of reference in the dry bulk space. Anyway, I am sure the management team has regrets of how the fortress balance sheet evolved and deteriorated throughout the years (half a billion of cash today would do wonders).

I have owned DSX preferred shares (DSX.PB) for many years and just started a long position in the common at around $1.5 in case the dry bulk market recovery is "real" this time. Below, I graph the performance of DSX preferred (top graph) versus DSX common (bottom graph):

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, DSX.PB has held quite well over the past five years, paying consistent quarterly dividends (there is still some upside potential given it trades ~10% below par value). This is in stark contrast to the common stock which has collapsed from $7+ to ~$1.5. Being mindful of this, at today's levels, the downside in the common shares seems to be fairly low compared to the potential upside. In April, Jefferies Equity Research estimated NAV per share to be $2.68, suggesting that the stock can almost double from current levels as the market picks up, which will, in turn, boost NAV. As such, I have decided to invest in the common and plan to use the preferred dividends to build a larger position and/or average down if need be.

