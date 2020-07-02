For those who see more volatility ahead, identifying stocks that did well in the different market environments could help investors form baskets of stocks for different envrionments.

By reviewing the tails of the return distribution, I believe we can glean insights that can inform future portfolio positioning.

The first quarter and second quarter both featured rapid sell-offs and rallies that were unprecedented outside of the Great Depression.

This article depicts the best performing decile of S&P 500 stocks during the rebound for markets in the second quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter of 2020, the S&P 500 (SPY) produced its best quarterly return (+20.5%) since the fourth quarter of 1998, during the inflation of the tech bubble. Of course, this performance comes on the heels of the first quarter of 2020, which produced the worst quarterly return (-19.6%) since the fourth quarter of 2008, during the heart of the financial crisis. After this see-saw move, at mid-year, the S&P 500 sits down 3.1%

In this piece, we will look at the best performing stocks of the second quarter and the best performing stocks on the year. They are very different lists! In the table below, I have listed the 50 best performing current S&P 500 constituents in the second quarter.

Here are a few observations from this list:

This top performing decile of the S&P 500 climbed more than 60% on average in the second quarter. By comparison, the top performing decile in the weak first quarter returned just 3-4%.

Energy (XLE) , which returned just over 30% in a quarter that temporarily featured negative prices for front-end oil contracts, included the top 3 performers on the quarter - Apache (APA), Halliburton (HAL), and Marathon (MRO). Ten of the fifty best performers (20%) were in the Energy sector, but that sector accounted for only 11% of the market capitalization of this list.

Conversely, Information Technology (XLK), only featured 6 names on the list, but 31% of the combined market capitalization. This was driven by Paypal (PYPL), which soared 82%, adding $92B of market capitalization over the last three months as the market bets on changing consumer behavior and payment habits arising from the stay-at-home orders.

No Consumer Staples (XLP), Utilities (XLU), or Real Estate (XLRE) firms were among the top performers as defensive credits lagged the cyclicals in the rebound.

The equal-weighted market cap of $22B on this list is less than one-fifth of the $137B median market capitalization for the S&P 500, meaning that its smaller constituents were more frequently listed among the top performers.

Of the 50 companies on the leaders list for 2Q, 31 (62%) are still down for the full year. Thirteen of the 50 are still down more than 35% on the year despite the second half bounce.

While Energy was heavily represented on the quarterly leaders list, note that all of those 2Q winners are among those companies still down at least 35% on the year. Not surprisingly then, there were no Energy companies on the full year leaders list depicted above.

The full-year leaders are dominated by Tech (57% of the combined capitalization). When you add in Amazon (AMZN), 19% of the capitalization of this list itself, three-quarters of the best performers have a tech bent.

Outside of Tech and Amazon, Healthcare (XLK) is the next most represented sector with 11 of the top 50 performers, including 3 of the top 5. In a public health crisis that spawned increased remote work, Tech and Healthcare are leading.

Of the 50 companies that were on the second quarter leaders list, only 11 are on the full-year leaders list.

The leaders list for the full year is tilted towards larger companies. Through mid-year, the S&P 100 (OEF) is flat, while the S&P 500 is down 3%, and the equal-weighted S&P 500 (RSP) is down nearly 11%.

The first and second quarters both featured historic moves, down in the first quarter and back up in the second. For those believing that the economic recovery could be more W-shaped, these lists might help identify baskets of stocks that could do well in up or down markets.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.