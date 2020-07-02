Low Volatility continues to lag in the cyclical recovery. The strategy, which is formed based on trailing volatility, also did not provide as much protection in the market downturn in February and early March.

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

It has been a first half of superlatives. The first quarter for the S&P 500 (-19.6%) was the worst quarter since the throes of the Financial Crisis in the fourth quarter of 2008. The second quarter (+20.5%) was the best quarter since the fourth quarter of 1998, during the inflation of the tech bubble. We have seen changing market leadership during the rapid sell-off and sharp recovery.

Let's look deeper at the data. In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles as depicted through the 20-year returns at the bottom of the table.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from a separate Standard and Poor's index, the S&P Small Cap 600 index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. Dividend Growth, a strategy that has bested the broad market in at least the last six negative years for the S&P 500, is lagging in 2020 without meaningfully lower realized volatility, a historical anomaly. After the second quarter underperformance in the market rebound, Low Volatility is now lagging as well from an absolute return perspective, but has delivered lower volatility as advertised. Momentum and Quality, the outperformers in 2020, have also delivered lower volatility over the last year. Size and Value, the underperformers in 2020, have produced lower returns with higher realized volatility.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

Momentum (MTUM) outperformed once again in June (4.4% vs. 2.0% for the S&P 500), furthering its year-to-date performance advantage to over 8% (+5.2% vs. -3.1%). This outperformance over the last 1, 3, and 6 months has now given the strategy the advantage for periods stretching out to the trailing 10 years. Momentum, which sizes its holdings based on trailing performance, could have been caught wrong-footed by the sharp economic contraction, but its overweight towards Tech has buoyed performance in 2020.

Size (IJR) rallied 3.7% in June, taking 2Q gains to 21.9%, outperforming the S&P 500, which turned in its best quarter since 1998. For the small-cap index, it was the best quarterly performance in a dataset stretching back more than a quarter century. If you zoom further out, however, the first half of 2020 was the worst semi-annual period for small caps since the fourth quarter of 2008, which tells you how bad the first quarter experience was in hindsight. Despite June and the broader 2Q bounce back, small caps still lag meaningfully. This strategy tends to do well in early recovery periods, and could continue to offer strong performance if markets rebound.

Value (RPV) modestly outperformed over trailing 1-month (2.12% vs. 1.99%) and 3-month periods (20.55% vs. 20.54%). The strategy's collapse in the first quarter, when the strategy was heavily exposed to Energy, Financials, and brick-and-mortar retail, still leaves it down almost 30% at mid-year. Value is also a strategy that does well in early recovery periods if market participants are betting on a further recovery.

Equal-weighting (RSP), which gleans its alpha from a combination of the size premia and a value-like contrarian rebalancing, lagged in June despite Size and Value outperforming. In 2020, the megacaps have led with the S&P 100 roughly flat, the S&P 500 down 3%, and the equal-weighted index down nearly 11%. As the recovery broadens, I would expect the equal-weighted index to outperform the cap-weighted index. Megacaps do not outperform forever.

Dividend Growth (NOBL) underperformed in June, and is lagging at mid-year. The strategy famously has delivered outperformance in each of the past six downturns, but is lagging in 2020. That strategy, whose inclusion rules include 25 years of consecutive dividend growth, is naturally underweight Tech (XLK) and excludes outperforming Amazon (AMZN), with those exclusions contributing to most of the underperformance in 2020.

Quality (SPHQ), has outperformed for full year 2020, but lagged in June. The strategy, which focuses on high ROE business with low net debt and a low accruals ratio, has a 41% weight towards the Tech sector, which has driven the year-to-date outperformance.

Low Volatility (SPLV) was the laggard in June, and has been a decided laggard during the 2Q rebound where overweights to Utilities, Staples, and REITS, and an underweight to Tech weighed on performance. The strategy is constructed to be defensive, but screening on realized volatility did not provide as much downside protection during the February-March swoon. While the strategy outperformed into the March 23rd bottom, it was only a marginal advantage.

How you position in these factor strategies should be informed by your view of the path forward for the economy. The base case is that we will see a recovery, a simple reversal from the sharp economic contraction caused by the shut-down. In that scenario, we will still be that broader swathes of the market that have lagged begin to outperform, which supports Small Caps, Value, and Equal-Weighting over time. If we see the time to the ultimate recovery elongate, Low Volatility and Dividend Growth could do well on a relative basis in a sideways market.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,RSP,MTUM,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.