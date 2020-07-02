ARPS Tailwinds For CEF Earnings

PTY, PCN and PHK are the biggest beneficiaries of ARPS among the taxable funds though investors should be way of high valuations of the first two of these funds.

PIMCO CEFs are the primary beneficiaries due to the prevalence of ARPS in their leverage stacks as well as low rates enjoyed by most funds.

The last few months have seen big shifts in key drivers of CEF earnings such as short-term rates and leverage levels. In this article we take a look at one small but important part of the CEF market - auction-rate preferred securities or ARPS. These instruments have historically been used by CEFs as a source of leverage but, with a few exceptions, have been tendered back to the funds due to their failure as an investment product. In this article we take a look at which taxable funds continue to hold these products and what advantage they may derive over more common leverage instruments such as repos and credit facilities.

Our main takeaways are that first, PIMCO CEFs remain the biggest, though not exclusive, users of ARPS. There is a handful of non-PIMCO CEFs that use ARPS however they don't take full advantage of the low ARPS rates for a number of reasons.

Secondly, because of the maximum interest-rate formula underlying some ARPS series, a number of CEFs are able to borrow cash at close to zero rates.

And thirdly, our best guess is that PIMCO will likely choose to continue holding ARPS with occasional small tenders because of the sizable benefit enjoyed by a number of their funds which further enhances the "secret sauce" reputation of the fund company allowing it to continue creating new funds and attracting capital.

A Brief History Of ARPS

ARPS, along with repurchase agreements, tender option bonds and credit facilities are a form of leverage financing for closed-end funds. ARPS rates are calculated based on a pre-agreed formula linked to other short-term market instruments such as Libor or Commercial Paper.

Generally speaking, CEFs have two financing options: short-term financing which has a lower rate but resets more frequently and longer-term financing which has a higher rate (assuming a normal upward-sloping yield curve) and a longer term. ARPS were designed to square the circle in a sense. They have a perpetual term but enjoy low cost of financing due to a rate reset / liquidity mechanism provided by periodic auctions (hence the name).

The role of the auctions is to reset the rate on the ARPS and allow holders to sell their positions. Prior to the financial crisis the auctions attracted sufficient bids and offers for the market to clear. Often, the ARPS underwriter (a bank) stepped in to provide bids for investors looking to exit their ARPS positions, despite having no obligation to support the auction. During the crisis, however, banks stepped away from the market, auctions began to fail and ARPS holders were not able to exit their positions. When ARPS auctions fail the rate is set to a rate based on a particular formula. Many of these rates have now set very close to zero, effectively providing borrowers with free, long-term loans.

Various brokerage firms that pitched ARPS as a liquid and higher-yield alternative to money market instruments were blindsided and threatened to sue both fund issuers as well as banks. It's not clear whether this worked or whether funds wanted to be seen as responsible market participants but they began to buy back the ARPS, albeit at a discount. PIMCO remained one of the few holdouts in this market, continuing to benefit from this low cost of financing, effectively subsidizing shareholders of their funds via ARPS holders.

Which CEFs Hold ARPS?

Because holding ARPS can grant CEFs a strong leverage cost advantage, it is worthwhile to know exactly which funds are holding these instruments. To find this out we downloaded and searched nearly 300 CEF reports from the SEC filing system for the word "ARPS" or "Auction". They key is to find out not only which funds hold ARPS but also which ones hold ARPS with an advantageous interest rate.

Search results came back with dozens of funds, however, the vast majority reflected historic, rather than current holdings of ARPS. Below are the funds that still hold ARPS along with interest rates that they pay. For point of comparison the lowest interest rate that CEFs can achieve using more common short-term leverage instruments is on the order of 0.8-1.0%. PIMCO funds are described in a separate section below.

The Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) holds about 30% of its borrowings in the form of ARPS, with the rest being a credit facility at around Libor + 0.8% or about 1% at current rates. The maximum rate formula on the ARPS is set to 150% x AA Financial CP rate though it's not clear what the term of the CP index is. This should equate to a current rate of about 0.15%.

The Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) holds about 37% of its borrowings in the form of ARPS, with the rest being in repos and a credit facility at around Libor + 0.8% or about 1% fixed at current rates. The maximum rate formula is the same as for EFR.

The Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) holds about a third of its borrowings in ARPS, with the rest being a credit facility at around Libor + 0.8%. The ARPS rate is set to 125% x AA Financial CP which should equate to an interest rate of around 0.13%.

The RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF) holds about 16% of its borrowings int the form of ARPS. Interestingly, the fund has not seen failed ARPS auctions, likely because the bank facilitating the auction has been bidding the residual oversupply. The interest rate on the ARPS appears to be around 4% and with asset coverage in excess of 10x, that looks to be a very attractive investment for the bank.

The BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Fund (LEO) and the Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM) have about 25% of its borrowings in ARPS with the rest in TOB floaters. The funds do not disclose the ARPS formula, however, the average rate for the report period suggests that it is likely to be in not far from zero.

The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) has about 25% of its borrowings in ARPS with the rest in term preferreds. The max rate on the ARPS is set to 1.5% + 1-Week Libor or about 1.6% at current rates. The weight-average rate on the rest of the borrowings is around 5.45%.

The Federated Premium Municipal Income Fund (FMN) has less than 1% of its borrowings in ARPS having bought back 96% of the outstanding in 2019.

The AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) and the Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) hold about 60% of their borrowings in the form of ARPS which is tied to the 150% x 7-day Financial CP max rate. On their ARPS the funds are paying about 0.10%. However, that is balanced by their term preferreds on which they pay 5.625% and 5.5% respectively.

Though some funds in this list are able to borrow cash at rockbottom rates, overall the tailwind from the ARPS holding is reduced by conflicting factors. For example, the Eaton Vance loan funds have seen sharp drops in their leverage costs, however, the headwind impact on the asset-side of their balance sheets is greater due to their holding of floating-rate assets. AllianzGI funds like NCV and NCZ have a sizable allocation to ARPS on which they pay an incredible 0.10%, however, a sizable part of their borrowing is from term preferreds on which they pay north of 5% - making their overall leverage cost quite high by CEF standards. Yet other funds have ARPS holdings which are not significant enough to make a critical difference to their earnings profile.

PIMCO Muni CEFS

PIMCO funds are big users of ARPS, in fact, this explains some of their historic outperformance. All of PIMCO municipal funds use ARPS and all ARPS series have the same maximum interest rate formula. Unsurprisingly, the formula is the most complex one we have seen and is linked to both AA Commercial Paper rates as well as the S&P 7-day high grade municipal index rate with adjustments for the highest marginal tax rate and whether the fund distribution contains taxable income or capital gains. As of 26-June, the ARPS rate was 0.24-0.25% depending on the reset date.

The chart below shows the composition of borrowings for the municipal funds.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

PIMCO municipal funds use other leverage instruments, namely tender option bonds and variable-rate term preferreds. These instruments currently have higher rates due to the fact that they use a spread element in their rate setting whereas ARPS only use a multiplier on the base rate.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

This chart below calculates the current weighted-average borrowing costs for the funds. Interestingly, the market discount valuation for municipal funds does not appear to have adjusted to take this leverage cost dynamic into account which offers an opportunity for investors.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

PIMCO Taxable Funds

A number of PIMCO taxable funds use legacy ARPS in their leverage stack as well. The chart below shows the leverage composition of the PIMCO taxable funds.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

At first glance the Income Strategy Fund (PFL) and Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) should have the lowest leverage cost, however, unlike the municipal funds taxable funds have different max interest rate ARPS formulas shown in the table below. PFL and PFN ARPS were downgraded in May so their spread over Libor has gone up to 1.5% from 1.25%.

Source: PIMCO

What this means in practice is that the 3 of the 5 funds with ARPS enjoy rockbottom interest rates while PFL and PFN have rates that are actually quite high. The last column in the chart shows a rate that the funds can borrow in the repo or credit facility format. It's clear that PFL and PFN are at a disadvantage both with respect to the other 3 PIMCO funds as well as the rates available for repo borrowings in the market.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The chart below reconstructs historic ARPS interest rates. It's interesting to note that both PFL and PFN have remained at a consistent disadvantage to repo financing levels over the past decade. And while PIMCO has retired about a third of outstanding ARPS in these two funds, it's surprising they haven't retired them all.

As far as the other 3 funds, it's amazing that PIMCO is effectively being able to borrow for an apparently perpetual term against a highly-leveraged portfolio holding many high yield-rated securities at levels where the US Treasury funds on a 3-month basis. This suggests that a number of PIMCO funds, particularly those with rockbottom ARPS rates, should continue to outperform the broader CEF market inNAV terms.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Takeaways

What is PIMCO likely to do about ARPS going forward? One line of argument suggests that they may continue to retire them via tenders. PFL and PFN can improve their leverage costs by replacing the ARPS with repos. And the other 3 funds may conclude that their leverage advantage is at a maximum and if rates rise a few years down the line their leverage cost advantage will likely dissipate as it did between 2017 and 2020. An important question is whether PIMCO would rather be able to deliver high yields or a one-off NAV boost to their funds. From a marketing perspective, being able to deliver high yields and continued outperformance seems more attractive, particularly if PIMCO want to continue to set up new funds and accrue additional management fees. This remains our base case.

In terms of allocation, the three funds with lower ARPS interest rates may look attractive, however two of these funds: the Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) and the Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) are trading at enormous premiums of close to 30% which more than offsets their lower-than-average costs, resulting in current yields below many other PIMCO funds. The High-Income Fund (PHK) cut about a quarter of its borrowings since February though it has also recently right-sized its distributions. At a higher current yield and stronger coverage profile it is our preferred pick among the three funds.

