The setup was picture-perfect for a bear attack that came around right on schedule.

Money is made at the extremes, and CytoDyn shareholders saw a day of extremes when the fireworks arrived early on June 30, 2020.

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) is an exciting stock, never more so than recently. This article reviews its late developments.

CytoDyn's majestic rise from $0.30 has been a thing of beauty spreading wealth to savvy biotech investors

CytoDyn has taken savvy investors on a dream ride over the last nine months starting on 10/18/19 when it touched an intraday low of $0.26 before closing at a rip-snorting $0.31 on a volume of 2.2 million shares, quite high at the time.

Data by YCharts

It continued in the doldrums until mid-December 2019 with increasing volume trading >21 million shares from 12/18/2019 to 12/23/19 with its share price doubling up to >$0.70.

Then, it was off to the races. CytoDyn closed on New Year's Eve 2019 at an even buck with the volume of >3 million shares. It lolled at ~$1.00 until March 30, 2020, when it raced up to a high of $3.50, closing the day at $2.61 on the volume of >39 million, its high volume mark for forever.

Then, three months later, it showed how 39 million shares were just a warm-up. On June 30, 2020, little OTC CytoDyn traded >56 million shares changing hands, with CytoDyn trading between a high of >$10.00 to a low of $4.65 on that day after a bear attack as discussed below.

To give an idea of how extreme this volume was consider that mighty Apple (AAPL) only eclipsed this 56 million share daily volume mark on a single day in all of June 2020.

CytoDyn's shareholders had been set up for a bear raid by giddy hopes as its price rise seemingly validated their optimism

How did CytoDyn manage such extremes? For those who have been following it, it comes as no surprise. I have been reporting on it since early 2019 with my first CytoDyn article, "CytoDyn What To Do When It's Too Good To Be True", through my prescient "CytoDyn's Lofty Promise", where I concluded the article with the following prescription:

a serious contender as a therapy for COVID-19: its benign safety profile and its success in treating HIV infection. If the company truly believes Leronlimab can position itself as an effective therapy for COVID-19, its most effective strategy is clear. CytoDyn should focus its meager resources and public attention on completing its BLA and its coronavirus potential. So long as it continues on its current scattershot approach touting itself as a pan-therapeutic, I will continue to view it as always a bridesmaid, never a bride.

Blessedly, CytoDyn filed its BLA. It has advanced its COVID-19 credentials to a high peak of excitement exactly as I was hoping that it would. It has taken a different path relating to its weed-like assertions sprouting heady claims about leronlimab, its humanized IgG4 mAb that blocks CCR5. It notes that CCR5:

...appears to play multiple roles with implications in HIV infection, tumor metastases and immune signaling. Leronlimab (PRO 140) has successfully completed nine Phase 1/2/3 clinical trials with over 800 patients, including a successful pivotal Phase 3 trial in combination with standard anti-retroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients.

Coincidentally, with its recent run up, Seeking Alpha's CytoDyn super-bull Thomas Barnard wrote his "Don't Forget Cytodyn's Other Prospects". Rather than opposing a scattershot approach, this article points to the multiple billions of dollars in potential revenues such an approach potentiates.

Mr. Barnard sees it as setting the table for a future buyout offer rivaling Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) purchase of Celgene for $74 billion. Celgene had a paltry $26 billion in revenues implying a ~3X buyout. He then notes:

Cytodyn has identified possible revenues: Coronavirus of $9 billion

HIV of up to $12 billion

Breast Cancer of $60 billion But this does not include other cancers, NASH, Multiple Sclerosis, and GvH (and Alzheimer's if it proves out). The numbers cited above come to $81 billion, if the company continues to operate on its own for five years, it may very well generate revenues of $100 billion, and multiplying it out, 3x would be $300 billion. No company has that kind of cash, so the company would have to agree to a merger with shares passing from the buyer to CYDY.

Mind you, CytoDyn is an OTC stock with a market cap of ~3 billion as I write on the morning of 7/1/20; it was only recently struggling to pay its bills. A potential buyout for $300 billion in 5 years implies a 100 bagger. Needless to say the comment stream to this article included a high excitement quotient.

Timing is everything; the article positing a potential 100 bagger was published the afternoon of 6/25/20. The market closed 6/25/20 at $6.15; it gapped up opening at $6.70 on 6/26/20. Then, it closed for the weekend on 6/26/20 at $6.93. After its weekend breather, it gapped up, opening at $7.45 on 6/29/20, closing the day at $8.77.

The unthinkable target price of $10.00 was in clear sight... and then what might happen? The possibilities were wow and wow. The market gapped up 6/30/20 at $9.66. Promptly, right on the script, it breached the magic $10.00.

A vicious bear attack, the bane of all optimistic shareholders, visited CytoDyn

Just in my little world of early-stage biotechs, vicious bear attacks have come along to puncture many a happy day. I think of Geron (GERN) and Novavax (NVAX) in happier times; both have been coldcocked by such attacks, Geron on multiple occasions.

Adam Feuerstein, the motivating force behind a number of such attacks, took a heavy swipe at CytoDyn earlier this year in May with his reservations concerning CEO Pourhassan's stock sale. He set off an early fireworks display to prepare for the holiday with his 6/30/20 swipe at CytoDyn that dropped its price interday >50%.

Not many things actually draw me into hyperbolic terms, but I have to say the June 30 attack was outrageous, particularly when you consider that Citron Research withdrew it only one day later. Now, I'm no mathematician, but I'm pretty sure that the June 30 article dropped CytoDyn's price by >$1 billion.

In whose universe is it acceptable to do that and then say "oops my bad"? Hopefully, we will hear some more on this little episode and it will teach a memorable lesson.

CytoDyn's prospects remain positive notwithstanding June 30's disruption

Was CytoDyn fairly valued on June 30 at >$10? I think it was a tad rich. After all, we are still waiting on key catalysts including, BLA acceptance by the FDA, an uplisting, positive reports on the COVID-19 trials, and the one that I have so long been championing, a collaboration with a respected player.

CytoDyn's prospects on these catalysts are exactly the same 7/1/20 as they were 6/30/20. The difference is CytoDyn's price. On 7/1/20, it's quite a bit less than $10.00. Still, it is not inconsiderable $6.75 as I write on 7/1/20. This equates to a market cap >$3 billion.

Does it have a value of >$3 billion? Clearly not without pricing in a bit of blue sky. That said, I have purchased some small lots on its pullback. What it lacks in proven value it makes up for in near-term catalysts that I consider as having positive likelihoods of proving out. I am quite optimistic on its COVID-19 opportunity as I have explained at length.

Conclusion

Let me be crystal clear. I don't, even remotely, buy into the 100 bagger scenario. Indeed, I find it as hyperbolic in its way as Citron's is in the opposite direction. Nonetheless, I consider CytoDyn as an excellent speculative candidate for those who can weather hairpin turns such as we were dealt on 6/30/20. Don't think for a minute that more of those are not in the cards.

CytoDyn's many upcoming catalysts support a bullish view. However, catalysts are a two-edged sword. If they show positive results, the sword is serving a positive role, if not the sword goes after its owner. Will CytoDyn's catalysts support its value? I think they will. I recognize they may not, and if they don't, eviscerate its price.

CytoDyn has been heavy on the hype, but light on validation. Should not a company worth our investment dollars be able to corral a lucrative collaboration with a respected pharma company? I am not talking about giving away the crown jewels, just a semi-precious stone, say a deal to sell rights to develop leronlimab in Japan in the treatment of COVID-19.

Shouldn't such a deal, or an analogue to such a deal, one that would reap millions out front, and hundreds of millions in biobucks without denting CytoDyn's larger possibilities, be available?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in CYDY and AAPL over the next 72 hours.