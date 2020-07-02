The REIT has an excellent balance sheet that will allow it to pursue opportunistic acquisitions even in this time of uncertainty.

Investment Thesis

Granite REIT (NYSE:GRP.U) (TSX: “GRT.UN”) had a solid Q1 2020 with strong top and bottom-line growth. The company was able to maintain its occupancy level and has collected over 99% and 98% of rents in April and May, respectively. With a strong balance sheet, the company is in a good position to pursue opportunistic acquisitions. Its outlook remains favorable as e-commerce sales should remain strong in the next few years, and there could be more demand for industrial properties driven by the trend of de-globalization. The company currently pays a 4.2%-yielding dividend and is trading at a discount to its peers. This is a good stock to own for investors seeking both dividend income and capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

Granite reported a solid Q1 2020 despite the outbreak of COVID-19 in March. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue increased significantly to C$78.1 million in Q1 2020 from C$63.4 million in Q1 2019. The increase was primarily driven by acquisitions that happened in the past year but offset by some dispositions. The company also delivered strong adjusted funds from operations growth as it saw its AFFO increased to C$1.03 per share in Q1 2020 from C$0.87 per share in Q1 2019. The company also maintained its occupancy ratio at 99%.

Source: Q1 2020 MD&A

Earnings and Growth Analysis

The impact of COVID-19 has been minimal so far

Granite has not yet seen any major impact from the outbreak of COVID-19. The company has collected 99% of the rent for April and 98% of rent for May (as at May 26). At the time of its Q1 2020 earnings release, the company has renewed roughly 80% of the leases that were scheduled to expire in 2020. Average increase in rental rate of these new leases is about 7.4%. Management continues to be optimistic about the rental rate increase for future lease extensions despite the outbreak of COVID-19. In fact, the company has 1.68 million square feet of leases expiring in 2021 and has renewed about 300 thousand square feet of space at an average rental rate growth of 10%. This shows that the supply and demand trend is still robust in Granite's major markets.

Looking forward, we expect Granite to continue to grow its rental rate and deliver revenue and same property net operating income growth as the company has been increasing its exposure to logistic properties. This is advantageous because, in a post COVID-19 world, people will continue to shop online. Therefore, demand for industrial properties will remain high. In addition, the global supply chain interruption caused by COVID-19 will result in a new trend of de-globalization as many countries realize the need to establish manufacturing facilities to produce essential products (e.g. medical masks, drugs, etc.) within their own countries. We expect Granite’s industrial properties in North America and Europe will continue to be in strong demand.

Well-capitalized to grow with a strong balance sheet

Granite has a well-capitalized balance sheet with investment grade credit ratings (DBRS: BBB Stable; Moody’s: Baa2 Stable). Earlier in June 2020, the REIT completed a C$289 million equity offering at C$68 per share. Besides its equity offering, the company also issued C$500 million of unsecured bond (7-year) with an effective fixed interest rate of 2.964%. Therefore, Granite has way more than enough liquidity to go through this challenge caused by COVID-19. With a majority of its leases renewed in 2020 and over 98% rents collected in May (as at May 26), the company is in a good position to pursue opportunistic acquisitions. In addition, it has no plan to postpone its development projects, and as can be seen from the table below, 2 of its development projects will reach completion in the 2nd half of 2020 and another 2 will be completed in 2021 (including an expansion project).

Source: Q1 2020 MD&A

Valuation Analysis

Given strong demand for industrial properties in Granite’s major markets, we continue to expect its AFFO per share to grow by about 7.5% annually in 2020 and 2021. Therefore, its AFFO should reach C$3.55 per share in 2020 and C$3.82 per share in 2021. Granite has been trading at a P/AFFO range of 20-23x in the past few years. Using a conservative P/AFFO ratio of 20x, we derive our target price to be C$76.40 per share by the end of 2021. This is 11.3% higher than its current share price.

An attractive 4.2%-yielding dividend

Granite currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.243 per share. This is equivalent to an annualized dividend of C$2.92 per share. This dividend is sustainable with an AFFO payout ratio of 70% in Q1 2020. Its dividend yield of 4.2% is towards the low end of its past 5-year yield range.

Risks and Challenges

Risk of a prolonged economic recession

If the current economic uncertainties continue for a lengthy period of time, Granite may face with revenue decline as some of its tenants may be running low in their cash reserves and will either terminate their leases or ask for rent deferrals.

Concentration risk

Granite’s largest tenant Magna (MGA) still represents about 40% of its total revenues. Magna has been a good tenant to Granite in the past and should continue to remain a good tenant in the future. However, most of these properties rented to Magna are special-purpose properties, which are less marketable. If Magna vacates these properties, Granite may have to redevelop these properties in order to rent it out again. This may result in significant revenue losses in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

We like Granite as it is well-positioned to weather this storm caused by COVID-19. In fact, it has the potential to be a winner in this pandemic, given its strong balance sheet that should allow it to pursue opportunistic acquisitions. Therefore, this is a good stock for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

