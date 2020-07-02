Kakaku.com saw an uptick in stay-at-home products, but we are afraid that it will not help move the needle. Tabelog makes up +40% of the Kakaku's business as it stands.

Overview

Kakaku (OTCPK:KKKUF) [TYO: 2371] is a 23-year-old Japanese internet company that mainly operates Kakaku.com, a price-comparison site, as well as Tabelog, a restaurant review and reservation site. Kakaku.com and Tabelog both represent +80% of the business, while the other 20% of the business is made up of online insurance and a network of price comparison sites from various verticals. The company generated over ¥60 billion (~$558 million) of revenue at the end of its FY 2020 in March, which represents ~11% growth. While the growth is relatively modest, its niche market leadership in Japan, along with its Tabelog service that also draws a comparison to Yelp (YELP), has allowed Kakaku to achieve a consistent +30% net margin over the last few years, with steady DPS (Dividend Per Share) growth and +40% payout ratio. Due to the COVID-19 impact, primarily on its Tabelog business, the share price has been down by ~17% from the YTD-high. We think, however, that Kakaku still presents an attractive long-term blended growth and income opportunity. For now, we will remain neutral and expect to conclude later in Q1.

Risk: Need to assess the damage on Tabelog

Much of Kakaku's businesses were negatively impacted by the COVID-19, as reflected by the slowing revenue growth of +5% in Q4, which is a quarter ending on March 20, 2020. As such, revenue would have grown higher than ~11% in FY 2020 without the effect of COVID-19.

(Source: Kakaku's IR)

Kakaku missed the ¥62 billion forecast by +2%, in which it had expected revenue growth of ~14% in FY 2020. Nonetheless, the company maintained the +30% net margin. However, as expected, its restaurant review and reservation business, Tabelog, saw the most severe impact from the COVID-19. Monthly ARPR (Average Revenue Per Restaurant) was down by ~¥2,000 sequentially from Q3 to Q4, as the government ordered shelter-in-place on March 25.

(Source: Kakaku's IR)

As per the management's comment in Q4, Kakaku has launched various initiatives to minimize the impact of COVID-19. However, it remains uncertain whether they will be enough to move the needle. For context, Tabelog still makes up over 40% of the business, and even after Kakaku saw an increase in demand for certain stay-at-home categories in its Kakaku.com sites, the Shopping revenue segment still declined by 0.8% YoY in Q4. As such, it is unlikely that Kakaku.com can offset the downside in Tabelog.

Service segment may potentially maintain its growth, driven by the continuing demand for credit cards and loans, though unfortunately, it will be offset by the decline in the advertising business. The magnitude of the decline was also surprisingly more severe than much-impacted Tabelog's Restaurant Promotion segment. Advertising was down by ~13%, while Restaurant Promotion revenue even still grew by low single-digit ~5%, indicating that it will be an uphill battle to hedge against the likely downturn in the Restaurant Promotion segment in April onwards, which the company is yet to reveal in the next Q1 report. Moreover, Restaurant Promotion is the largest business in Tabelog, which at ~¥21 billion of revenue in FY 2020, is still larger than both Kakaku.com's Service and Advertising combined.

Upside

Tabelog has been pivoting hard in recent times to minimize the impact of the crisis. It launched an online directory for restaurants offering takeout services, Tabelog Takeout, in early April, followed by a premium online food ordering service, Tabelog Mall, recently on June 29.

(Source: Kakaku's investor news)

We believe that Tabelog has not earned much from Tabelog Takeout, considering that it waives the order commission fees for restaurants registering between April 6 - April 30 and that it focuses on mass-market opportunities. Tabelog Mall, on the other hand, offers more upsides, in our view. While Tabelog Takeout takes a directory approach, Tabelog Mall is more of an online food marketplace that presents stronger monetization opportunities, given the focus on the premium segment and higher-intent users. Kakaku will also directly get a 10% cut off the transaction made on the platform. The restaurants listed in Tabelog Mall are also the popular ones that are categorized as "difficult to book", further creating an added value to the brand.

Valuation

As discussed, we think that Kakaku still has an attractive long-term growth prospect. However, the recent heavy headwind on Tabelog impacts its near-term performance and creates difficulty in assessing the opportunity, even as Japan has recently reopened and seen the national pandemic curve flattened from May onwards. The biggest concern we have is that the pandemic may change consumer confidence more structurally, which will provide longer-term downside for Tabelog's restaurant booking business.

(Kakaku's performance. source: tikr.com)

Over the last year, the share price was still up ~21% nonetheless, demonstrating the market's confidence in Kakaku. At +29x P/E, however, we do not think that the market has fully priced in the downside. As such, we believe that it is wise to maintain a neutral stance for now, and reassess the opportunity upon the announcement of Q1 results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.