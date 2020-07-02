But no guarantees; with price volatility, you can get paid well but expect an exciting ride.

Forecasts of these ETFs have earned price gains at annual rates above +27%, net of losses, with records of profitable experiences averaging 6 out of every 8 experiences.

Their upside price-gain targets in the next 3 months are forecast from +3% to +12%, with interim price drawdown exposures as large as -10%, averaging -7%.

These ETFs are of Health Care industry sectors focused on their holdings of equity securities to better near-term price-gain prospects than ETFs of broader industry sectors.

These are price-sensitive ETFs with expected gain rewards in the next 3 months or less. They are investments to be bought and sold, not for long-term holding.

Investing Thesis

Of the Healthcare ETFs, the ProShares Ultra Health Care ETF (RXL) now appears to be attractively priced.

21st Century equity markets utilize information technologies in ways that produce more interim price activity than was the norm in the last century's "long-term-trend" strategy market. The price paid now for that long term reduces the trend to a rate only a small fraction of what can be extracted by more careful active investment in shorter-time capital commitments.

Capital actively put to work 3 or 4 times in the same year can often earn that "trend" several times over - in the same year. But the active investor needs professional-experience guiding her/him as to where and when to make and terminate the capital commitments.

Market-makers, negotiating multi-million-dollar block-trade transactions hundreds of times a market day in many securities, typically, have to put their firm's capital at risk temporarily. They won't do it without hedge-protecting that exposure against unwanted price change. What they will pay for the protection tells how far they think prices could run, near term - or they wouldn't pay it.

You can ride, informed, on their experience and purse-strings as to where to get on and off the shorter-term investment trips, using different securities repeatedly. The continued compounding builds portfolio wealth in a way no long-term "trend" can touch.

Today's reward-to-risk tradeoffs: Healthcare ETFs

Figure 1

(used with permission)

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from FBT at location [5] to IHF at location [1], to XPH at [9].

While Figure 1's comparisons provide a perspective on many of this group's alternative investment candidates, several conditions contribute to reward and risk. A principal question for both is "how likely are these to happen", and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts and the histories of all outcomes from those of the same up-to-down prospects in the past 5 years of daily forecasts for the ten best of those ETF candidates. Other market average data are provided in blue rows for comparisons.

Figure 2

Source: Author

MM forecasts from hedging actions are in Figure 2 columns [B] to [D], with upside price % change extremes in [E]. The Range Index [G] tells what % of the [B] to [C] range lies below [D]. That RI [G] selects a sample [L] of the past 5 years' daily forecasts [M] in each ETF.

This table presents data on the 5 best odds-on ETFs most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (FOM) for investing preferences.

Best-ranked by [R] now is RXL, as described by other sources for Seeking Alpha.

Fund Profile

ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Health Care is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It seeks to track 2x the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index, by using synthetic replication technique. ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Health Care was formed on January 30, 2007, and is domiciled in the United States. The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health CareSM Index. The fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should produce daily returns consistent with the fund's investment objective. The index measures the performance of certain companies in the healthcare sector of the U.S. equity market. Component companies include, among others, health care providers, biotechnology companies, medical supplies, advanced medical devices and pharmaceuticals. The fund is non-diversified. Benchmark: DJ US Health Care TR USD."

Analysis

Figure 2 in column [N] reveals RXL's strength in capturing a large portion of the current upside forecast [E] in outcomes of prior forecasts with up-to-down price change outlooks like those of today [G]. Its Range Index now of 4 is low, with the other 96% comprising the +10.2% upside of [E]. All of those prior forecasts were closed subsequently at profit-producing prices, as indicated in [H], taking only 6 weeks of 30 market days to reach their upside sell targets.

The combination of higher payoff realizations [I] and prompt [J] payoffs produces a reward prospect of 30 bp/day, higher than any of its industry investment competitors. A visual comparison with the market-average SPDR SP500 ETF Trust (SPY) provides some additional perspectives.

Figure 3

Source: Author

The vertical lines here are FORECASTS of coming prices, not historic records of PAST PRICES. They are implied by the hedging activities of MMs protecting their firm's capital required to be put temporarily at risk to compete for the large-volume trades needed by institutional investment organizations to make their billion-$ portfolios perform.

The markets for derivative securities provide leveraged-contract means of economically obtaining for the MMs the protection needed. Speculator-sellers of those contracts seeking their own profit opportunities ensure the risks being covered but MMs are realistic.

Please note the warnings being sensed in February on the RXL forecasts with market quotes (the heavy dots of the vertical forecast range lines) high in the ranges and emphasized by yellow-gold line colors. On the SPY forecast picture, market quotes were mid-range in expectations of the time and no warning of price declines to come was present.

Then, when a recognition of the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread market prices plunged into mid-March declines of some 50% of the RXL peak prices and 33% of the SPY quotes.

While broad-market-oriented investors' coming-price expectations (the verticals) declined along with price quotes, investors in RXL saw recovery as likely, so their trade orders to the MMs maintained higher-price levels of confidence, pouncing on bargains from panicked and less-informed public investors fleeing the market.

By early-April, the MM hedging-based forecasts had returned to the late-February-early-March expectations level in RXL. But, in SPY, it took until early June for SPY to regain its composure.

At the bottom of these Figure 3 pictures are thumbnails of each ETFs' frequency distribution of its daily Range Indexes during the past 4-5 years. Note how concentrated the focus of the SPY forecasts is compared to the broad-ranging of RXL. Here you have pictorial evidence that it is far more difficult to "time" the market than it can be to find opportunities among individual securities.

RXL at a Range Index [RI] of 4 is just such an opportunity, in contrast to SPY.

Conclusion

ProShares Ultra Health Care ETF is attractively priced for likely near-term price gain now.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in the coming weeks and months. Evidence of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RXL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.