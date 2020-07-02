Revenue visibility is moderate for FY21; profitability will remain a key challenge over the medium term. However, liquidity is ample to sustain the business even if the pandemic lingers.

Operating profitability continues to disappoint even as topline grows

Salesforce.com (CRM) announced upbeat first quarter (Q1’21) results on the topline (+30% YOY). However, it had its share of woes from the ongoing pandemic, suffering a negative operating margin of 2.9%. A one-time commission guarantee, cancellation of events, and office space lease payments shaved off an additional 450 bps from its profitability, increasing the overall operating profit margin impact to a negative 850 bps. Despite achieving the operating scale with an acquisitive strategy, CRM’s operating margins have remained stable over the past 4-5 quarters. However, EBITDA remained positive at USD1.3bn in Q1’21, almost flat on a YOY basis. Though one-time costs incurred in Q1’21 may not repeat, the company will have to find ways of improving the business mix and/or curtailing costs, certainly in the long run, if not over the next 12 months (which seems overly challenging).

Source: Q1’21 earnings presentation

Amid gloomy pandemic conditions, CRM reduced its revenue guidance to 17% YOY for FY21 to USD20bn vs 23% YOY growth issued at end FY20, which mainly emanates from its sales and marketing function-based subscription revenue model that is set to dwindle in the prevailing situation. A revenue attrition rate of 10% (previously less than 9%) by the company’s CFO Mark Hawkins seems quite bullish at this point, even as CRM tries to assuage revenue concerns by additional business that it expects during this lean period of business activity across verticals and geographies.

Short-term pain is inevitable; revenue certainty over the near-term stems from existing contracts

Over the next couple of quarters, new deals and subscription rates will remain sluggish as companies adopt a cautious approach and tighter budgets with increasing uncertainty around COVID-19. And this can get worse if the situation prolongs. As such, earnings quality is poor, with the savior being the free cash flow (FY2020: USD3.7bn, FY2019: USD2.8bn) that’s helping sustain the company in the present conditions. For a high-growth acquisitive company like CRM, an earnings generation of ~USD1bn seems like a long-term achievable target to remain invested in the game. To achieve this, the company should focus on integrating all its recent acquisitions (USD25bn acquisitions in the past two years, including Tableau, ClickSoftware, and recently Vlocity for USD1.3bn in Feb 2020), and go slow on new ones.

Another pertinent point to note is its increasing share of current Remaining Performance Obligation (cRPO), which stands at USD14.5bn at the end of Q1’21. With USD4.9bn revenue in Q1’21 and the revenue guidance of USD20bn for FY21, it seems the chunk of the balance of USD15.1bn in revenues for FY21 is going to come from cRPO at the end of Q1’21, due to reasons mentioned above. With that being said, the share of cRPO in total RPO has been inching upward over the past three years (49% in FY20 vs 47% in FY18), providing fair revenue visibility over the next 12-month period.

Source: Company filings

Post COVID-19 digital transformation and enterprise deals to bolster topline growth

As new trends of working evolve due to the pandemic, CRM’s entrenched market position will help it thrive and grow. As a dominant leader in the space it operates in, CRM’s market share (18.4% in 2019) is way ahead of the competition, in a way that it’s greater than the sum of the market shares of its closest rivals put together (17.8% cumulative of SAP, ORCL, MSFT, ADBE). However, in the ongoing cloud war, as large enterprise players look for scale and differentiation, CRM also presents itself as a potential opportunity for being acquired by a larger technology company.

Source: Q1’21 earnings presentation

Leveraging on its core strengths, CRM has scaled up from being a mere sales cloud company (27% of revenue in FY20 vs 41% in FY16) into one that offers Platform as a Service (PaaS) while maintaining momentum in services cloud (26%-27% of revenues). These three together account for ~80% of revenues that are almost equally spread. As with the past trends, product vision and continuous innovation will be the key catalysts to steer the company forward for larger, strategic deals.

Source: Company filings

During the onset of the pandemic, the company’s cloud and platform services (75%+ YOY in Q1’21) had a far-reaching impact across its clients, business scales, and geographies from the likes of Zions Bank (a community-based bank), various state governments in the U.S., AT&T, and the Commonwealth of Australia. This is only a start to the kind of deals that may flow in the future, where digital transformation is becoming imperative across various industries and sectors irrespective of size and scale. A total addressable market of USD174bn (Source: Salesforce Q1’21 earnings presentation) across services, marketing, and ecommerce, combined with CRM’s wide product portfolio and ecosystem, should propel the company’s future deals during the post-recovery phase.

Valuation: Potential for scale; and steady stream of cash flows still leave a room for further premium

We prefer to use the Price/FCF multiple compared to P/E or EV/EBIDTA multiple, as the earnings of the company are not a true reflection of its current performance and growth potential. For instance, CRM’s forward P/E of FY21 is at 64x vs industry peer average of 36x (refer to Table 1 in the Appendix). In addition, for such a dynamic business model, acquisitions are apparent and can involve substantial capital outlays. Considering this, FCF holds merit as it encapsulates the cash flows of the business, factoring in the subscription-based revenues, profitability margins, and acquisitive trends. In a subscription-based model, cash flows are definitive and recognized early on, while acquisition costs and related expenses are recovered over the lifecycle of the service/product. Additionally, this factors in the seasonality of cash flows that are typical of this business, which is dependent on renewals that other metrics would not reflect. At the current market price of USD183 per share (market cap is USD165bn), CRM’s Price/FCF (FY21) is 39x vs the industry average of 23x (refer to Table 2 in the Appendix). CRM is a high-growth company (set to double its topline to USD34bn by 2024) commanding a relatively higher valuation than its peers.

Even though the company has been on an acquisition spree to fuel its growth, its free cash flows have always been consistent and growing. We believe that its acquisition of Tableau and the recent developments around the pandemic have been priced into the stock. Compared to its peers, CRM may appear to be overvalued. Although there are short-term concerns about the business and its earnings, the long-term prospects are bright on the road to economic recovery post-pandemic. As the company embraces product innovation and integrates past acquisitions, digital transformation deals will lead to better adoption rates of its 360 platform. Hence, the company deserves to be valued at a premium versus its peers, with a target price of USD200/share (~7.5% upside) over the next 12-month horizon. We have a “Hold” rating with an optimistic view on the stock.

Appendix:

Table 1:

Name Current share price Est. future EPS Fwd P/E21 CRM 183.0 2.9 64.1 ORCL 54.2 4.0 13.7 ADBE 426.9 9.5 44.8 SAP 136.8 5.8 23.7 MSFT 196.3 6.2 31.9 Average 35.6

Source: Yahoo Finance

Table 2:

FCF (USDbn) mCap/FCF Name mCap (USDbn) TTM 2021E 2022E TTM 2021E 2022E CRM 165.0 3.4 4.2 4.8 48.3 39.2 34.5 ORCL 166.3 11.6 12.1 12.7 14.3 13.6 13.0 ADBE 204.8 4.4 5.7 6.7 37.4 29.0 24.6 SAP 184.8 3.4 5.9 7.1 47.9 27.8 23.4 MSFT 1489.0 43.2 47.1 53.1 3.8 3.5 3.1 Average 30.3 22.6 19.7 Median 37.4 27.8 23.4

Source: stockrow.com, MarketScreener.com, YCharts

