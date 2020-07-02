The Unpopular Truth About Business Valuation: The Story Counts, Too

More often than not, investors tend to focus on either numbers or the story without attempting to reach a middle ground.

Valuing a company is much more than evaluating the financial statements of a company and estimating an intrinsic value based on numbers.

If valuing a company was as easy as attaching an intrinsic value based on an investor ratio such as price-to-earnings or price-to-cash flow, or even a discounted cash flow method, it would have been really difficult to lose money in the stock market. Numbers, most certainly, play an important role in helping investors arrive at an intrinsic value estimate for a company. Without desirable financial results, a company could only destroy value for shareholders in the long run. At the same time, however, not paying attention to the story behind a company could lead to investors missing out on big opportunities and/or being on the wrong side of the equation most of the time. The story behind a company could often describe price movements that seem irrational from a financial performance perspective. In this article, I will walk readers through the importance of incorporating the narrative into a valuation model of a company, briefly discuss an instance in which I paid the price for not getting the story right, and will recommend a framework to strike a balance between the two components.

It's about behavioral finance

There's a simple reason why the narrative matters in valuing a business. Even though a robust intrinsic value calculation using financial statements data and an error-free model makes investing a more technical subject, in reality, emotions play a massive role in moving stocks higher or lower. Not accounting for this fact, therefore, could become an obstacle in consistently generating alpha returns.

Look at Aswath Damodaran's work to get a head start

Professor Aswath Damodaran at the Stern School of Business has been a pioneer in demystifying the absurd valuation multiples of high growth companies. If you're as confused as many other investors about the $200 billion market value of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) that has brought in next to nothing in earnings over the last decade (and Tesla is now the most valuable automaker in the world), Damodaran's teachings will help you get a hang of it.

In a blog post published in 2014, the professor introduced a 5-step valuation process to account for both the narrative and numbers.

Develop a narrative for the business that you are valuing or considering investing in. Test the narrative against history, experience, and common sense. Convert key parts of the narrative into drivers of value. Connect the drivers of value to a valuation. Keep the feedback loop open.

Aswath Damodaran, in another blog post published in 2016, categorized investors into storytellers and number crunchers who lie at the two extreme ends and highlighted the importance of reaching some middle ground. Here's a snapshot that might help you understand his logic better.

According to Damodaran, a company with substantial earnings with no story to tell is no better than a company with a great story to tell but no earnings to show (from the perspective of an investor, that is). The best investments, therefore, lie in the middle ground where a story meets numbers.

A Real-world example of getting it wrong

I couldn't think of a better example than my failure with Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) to highlight the importance of striking a balance between the story and numbers. As my regular readers would know, I got literally everything right about Netflix. In a couple of articles published in July 2019 and January 2020, I concluded that Netflix is overvalued and presented two primary reasons behind my thinking.

Competition in the over-the-top content streaming industry will increase with the launch of Disney+ and Apple TV+. Netflix would find it difficult to gain momentum in some international markets due to the limited internet speeds available to users and the steep costs associated with internet plans.

I could argue that both these assumptions still remain valid. That would be a pointless exercise, however, considering the fact that Netflix has surged by an average of more than 40% since these articles were published. Where did I get it wrong, though? By underestimating the power of the story.

The OTT industry is growing in leaps and bounces, consumers continue to embrace digital content more than ever, and the major players of this industry including Netflix are aggressively pushing their brands and content on social media and I was naive to believe that investor sentiment would suddenly deteriorate based on a set of numbers that I had identified. My loss, however, is limited to the opportunity cost as I never shorted Netflix. For the likes of David Einhorn, the cost of not paying attention to the story might run into millions of dollars as the well-known investor is short the streaming giant.

How do we strike a balance, then?

The five-step process introduced in an earlier segment of this analysis could be used as a starting point for developing a valuation framework that takes into account both the financial performance and the narrative behind a company. The way forward to achieve some sort of balance between the two components could vary from one investor/analyst to another. In this section, I will brief on the process that I follow.

My philosophy has always been to trust the market and to believe that the market is always right, and this is the first step in trying to strike a balance between the numbers and the narrative. This is not to say that I believe in the efficient market hypothesis. Rather, I strongly believe that mispricing can and will occur and that exploiting such opportunities will help generate alpha returns. When I say I trust the market, it means that I take the blame for missing out on an opportunity or investing in a bad company with no catalysts to shoot the stock higher. On the contrary, it is common practice to blame an "overvalued market" for the missed opportunities. For instance, some investors continue to believe that the market should never have bottomed on March 23. The fact of the matter, however, is that the market did indeed bottom so if you missed it, it's time to take the blame for that. By trusting the market, I feel I am in a good position to explain price movements of stocks better as I would naturally be inclined to look for a narrative that is driving stocks away from what the numbers justify.

Before I move on, it should be noted that striking a balance would not mean assigning equal weights to the two factors. Rather, the weighting of each of these components should be adjusted to represent the economic reality facing the company. For instance, a small company that is operating in a high-growth, billion-dollar industry is likely to be driven by the narrative in the initial stages. Therefore, assigning a higher weighting to the story seems to be a prudent decision. Once the industry matures, however, numbers are likely to dominate the market performance of a company.

Once I get this groundwork right, I segregate companies into four distinct categories.

A narrative-driven company that is yet to confirm its ability to generate earnings. Examples include Tesla, Genius Brands (GNUS), and CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY). A numbers-driven company with no story to tell. Examples include Bank of America (BAC), Kraft Heinz (KHC), and Cerner Corporation (CERN). A narrative-driven company that is already bringing in some sort of revenue and profits. Examples include Netflix, Match Group (MTCH), and Uber Technologies (UBER). A numbers-driven company with an interesting story to tell. Examples include StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), Starbucks (SBUX), and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).

It should be fairly obvious that I look for companies falling into the third and fourth categories above as I believe many of the companies in these categories will reward investors handsomely in the future.

For each one of these categories, I look for certain types of catalysts that could either boost the share price or ground the company for good. In summary, I try to identify two things.

Whether a company would move from one category to another that warrants a change in my valuation assumptions based on what factor (the narrative or numbers) would drive the stock price in the coming months/years. For companies that are expected to trade in the assigned category for a prolonged period of time, I evaluate whether the primary driver of the stock would change resulting in the stock surging to new highs or shedding most of its value. For example, I believe Tesla is a narrative-driven stock and I try to assess whether the story would change within a given period of time. Even if numbers are still missing, I would not be brave enough to short Tesla unless otherwise I see the narrative changing. Similarly, despite the very attractive numbers and the valuation multiples, I would not invest in Bank of America as there's no story to drive the stock higher.

Investors can, of course, go a step further by using technical analysis to account for the expected change in investor sentiment as well. The work of Avi Gilburt and his success is a testament to how an investor can deploy a combination of fundamental and technical analysis to improve the outcome of a model. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I believe many of the most successful investors understand the importance of the narrative or the story behind a company. For instance, for those of you who believe Tesla stock should be shorted, here's what Charlie Munger had to say in last February:

My thoughts are two. I would never buy Tesla and I would never sell it short. I have a third comment. Never underestimate the man who overestimates himself. I think Elon Musk is peculiar and he may overestimate himself, but he may not be wrong all the time.

Charlie Munger, going by this comment, seems to understand the power of a story driving a company and the influence of the storyteller on the market value of a company.

Valuation is not a simple task. Some investors might find valuing a company a tiresome task, but to achieve long-term success, I believe this complicated nature of the valuation process needs to be mastered.

Takeaway

Empirical evidence confirms that a bias toward the narrative or the numbers in a valuation model of a company often leads to inaccurate results. An unconventional yet effective way to approach valuation is to strike a balance between the two, which is easier said than done. At the two extreme ends are investors who depend entirely on numbers and others who base their investment thesis entirely on the story. Both these types of investors, in my opinion (and experience), will fail to capture opportunities that could have been unlocked had they been willing to reach some middle ground between the two concepts. For instance, a numbers guy would have missed many lucrative opportunities such as Tesla even when the stock dropped to around $360 at the beginning of this year, whereas a stories guy would never have seen Genius Brands stock dropping the way it did since June 15 (you can read my article here to figure out how I did). I could write about a countless number of these instances, but I believe the point has already been made - it's best to use a combination of numbers and the narrative to determine the fair value of a company.

In addition to being a helpful guide on valuing a company, I believe this article would help my followers understand my thought process better, so they know where I'm coming from when I say a particular stock is undervalued or overvalued in the future.

