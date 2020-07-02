We compare defense ETFs and consider DFEN or XAR are the best options for those who believe in a bounce-back.

Poor performance from Boeing -45% and Raytheon -35% have been a large component of the decline, but there's a large scope for rebound.

Military spending is increasing in NATO countries as well as in the Asia Pacific due to US pressure and China-US tensions.

The Direxion Daily Aerospace and Defense Bull 3X ETF has fallen ~79% YTD and we see a trading buy at $12 with a target exit price of $20.

Investment Thesis

Periodically, we like to explore beaten-down sectors and ETFs to find areas that are oversold and ripe for a rebound play. The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) immediately caught our eye given the size of the fall (~ -78% year to date) and that the sector has tailwinds from increasing geopolitical instability and increased military spending.

For a diversified ETF, often the bigger the fall, the more potential for a rebound gain and DFEN is a trading opportunity.

We explore the:

Holdings and reasons for the awful YTD performance. Spoiler: Boeing (BA) and Raytheon (RTX) are a big reason. Macro defense spending trends. Alternative Defense ETFs.

What is Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X?

It is an ETF (exchange traded fund) that:

Tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (DJSASDT).

Is leveraged by 3 times, so it is far more volatile.

The goal is to achieve 3x the daily return (either up or down) of the index.

Has an expense ratio of 0.99%, which is not low for an ETF.

Has significant holdings of index swaps on the DJSADT (aka derivatives) to achieve those leveraged daily returns.

DFEN Holdings: Boeing is still a significant holding

DFEN has had a terrible 2020 down ~80%.

Data by YCharts

The daily compounding and long-term tracking divergence is in evidence as even unleveraged defense industry ETFs have lost 20% this year which is less than a third of the ~80% plunge.

Here are the largest holdings of DFEN.

Source: CGP Asset Management

Besides COVID-19 effects on all stocks, the underperformance is due to two large holdings doing badly in 2020. Boeing due to air stoppages on top of safety concerns and Raytheon Technologies' merger with United Technologies in April. Both have dragged down returns.

Data by YCharts

Other companies have done better, but are still negative for the years. Still we have reason to believe that defense spending, which is already strong, will continue to grow. More on that in the next section.

In the past, DFEN has performed strongly after poor years or periods, which suits 'mean reversion' investors like us. Here is the view since launch.

Data by YCharts

Another way of looking at this is annualized returns.

Source: CGP Asset Management

As historical results show, a poor year is often followed by a strong year. This is the basis of 'mean reversion' investing.

But it is deeper than that for us, as we believe high levels of defense spending are only likely to rise in coming years.

Marco tailwind: Increasing defense spending

Here is the global spend and the trend is clear.

Source: SIPRI

The rising trend with an increased rate of growth is clear. To understand where the growth is, first, we consider different regions.

Source: SIPRI

Then we look at the Top 15 countries by defense expenditure.

The following figure again uses data from SIPRI.

Source: CGP Asset Management

Apart from Saudi Arabia (which declines), the largest percentage increases are from the largest defense forces. However many European countries, perhaps due to pressure from President Trump, or a fear of early US departure, have also increased defense spending considerably.

Here is a selection of other countries in the Top 50 with a strong recent increase in defense spending. Again, SIPRI is the data source for the figure.

Source: CGP Asset Management

Defense spending is rising for several reasons.

Rising US isolationism which is forcing Europe and NATO to lift their rate of defense spending. Declining US involvement in the Middle East which is already stoking a battle for influence between major players such as Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Rising tension between China and the US and other western countries not just in Asia but throughout the world. Rising nationalism stoked by leaders worried about weak COVID-19 economies and rising unemployment.

All of these forces, apart from #4 are multi-year trends likely to continue for the foreseeable future. The recent announcement by Australia of $186 billion in defense spending over 10 years, including long-range missiles, is just one sign-post of increased tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. Regardless of who is US President, we see little prospect of reduced tensions any time soon.

Australia's new weaponry.

Source: Asia Times

Unlike Australia, not every country will buy equipment from the major US defense companies listed above. Even if they wanted to, that is sometimes not legal. However, spending on military often leads to arms races, so increased Chinese assertiveness and investment in aircraft carriers is driving fear and military investment throughout the rest of Asia-Pacific, many of them US allies and customers of equipment.

Of course, none of this should be confused with cheerleading by this author. We pray for peace and prosperity for all and are worried by developments. Many may wish to avoid this sector. However, we invest as the world is today and tomorrow. Not as we wish it to be.

Defense sector ETFs

If you are sold on the opportunity, should you pick DFEN or one of the other defense targeted ETFs?

ETF Expense Ratio AUM $million YTD Leverage ITA 0.42% $3,055 -25.2% No XAR 0.35% $1,377 -19% No DFEN 0.99% $212 -78.3% x 3 FITE 0.45% $19 -4.92% No PPA 0.59% $672 -16.1% No UFO 1.71% $16 -25.6% No ROKT 0.45% $8 -14% No

Here are our quick thoughts.

iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Limits holdings of three largest holdings to 25% so underweights BA, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and RTX which improves diversification over the DJ Aerospace and Defense Index. A large fund with plenty of liquidity and generally tight spreads. Not cheap compared to other sector ETFs but average in this sector.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

This ETF has a goal of a 40/40/20 weighting among large, mid, and small-caps respectively. It can have a wide definition of defense, which means it does not perfectly track the benchmark. This carries risk especially in a down market. A large fund with plenty of liquidity and generally tight spreads. Not cheap compared to ETFs in other sectors but 0.35% is the best here.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

Tracks the SPADE™ Defense Index which includes holdings such as Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and a significant small-cap bias. Expenses is 0.59% which is rather high for an ETF. It has done better than average with -16% this year, but that also means it is less useful as a mean-reversion tool.

Data by YCharts

Our Pick: XAR due to lower fees and a better track record.

The smaller players

For our investment and size holdings, we stay away from small ETFs with $20 million or under in AUM. This rules out the SPDR S&P Future Security ETF (FITE), the Procure Space ETF (UFO) and the SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers (ROKT) because in practice this often means larger spreads and difficulty in entering or exiting positions at size without turning the price against us. Ignoring that, here are our thoughts.

Data by YCharts

SPDR S&P Future Security ETF (FITE)

Has index-weighted holdings, so the largest for Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Thus, this could be the best unleveraged Boeing recovery holding yet more diversified than the stock itself.

Procure Space ETF (UFO)

It might have the coolest ticker around, but this branding comes at a costly 1.71% p.a. which is high, particularly for an unleveraged ETF. For that money, you get a tier-weighted index of global aerospace companies. More space than military it spans in their words:

(A) satellite-based consumer products and services; (B) rocket and satellite manufacturing, deployment and maintenance; (C) space technology hardware; (D) ground equipment manufacturing; and (E) space-based imagery and intelligence services.

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers (ROKT)

Interesting theme of space, but performance has lagged the others. Perhaps the fact that SpaceX and Blue Origin are private and not listed is hurting the performance of this fund.

If you put a rocket to our head, our pick is FITE.

Bottom line: Buy

We like the sector for a 6 to 12-month holding period with a goal of 50% gains holding DFEN so this fits nicely. The expense ratio of 0.99% isn't low but given the volatility and potential returns of the fund, it isn't a major factor.

Here are the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Let's take a look at the last 3 months for entry price guidance.

Data by YCharts

Recently, DFEN has ranged between $6 and $21.20 yet is a long way off $50+ levels of last year and January.

Trading Opportunity

We believe that at some point over the next 6-12 months, good news will return to Boeing and the transport sector. In the meantime, military spending will continue to grow supporting LMT, RTX and other defense suppliers.

Action Price Buy $12.50 Strong Buy $8.50 Sell $20

Based on the current close of $12, we see a potential 66% gain to $20. A virus rebound might yet trigger a sell-off and an $8.50 entry opportunity. It also might not if a vaccine proves to be the real deal.

If investing in leveraged ETFs isn't for you, then consider XAR due to its systematic broad exposure to the sector. It has a balance between a larger cap bias for ITA and a small-cap bias and higher cost of PPA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DFEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.