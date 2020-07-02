By examining the tails of the return distribution, we can gain improved insight into different portfolio return drivers.

The article also looks at full-year laggards, which still heavily feature companies from COVID-19 impacted sectors.

Laggards in the second quarter were driven by defensive stocks, including Utilities and Consumer Staples.

This article looks at the worst performing decile of stocks in the S&P 500 last quarter.

The S&P 500 (SPY) had its best quarterly performance (+20.5%) since the fourth quarter of 1998. That means that there were limited "losers" with only 6 companies (1.2% of the index) producing a double digit percentage loss on the quarter. In a sharply rising market in the second quarter, many of the lagging names in the second quarter are relatively defensive stocks.

In the table below, I have listed the 50 worst performing current S&P 500 constituents over the second quarter of 2020.

Here are some observations for this list:

The worst performing decile of the S&P 500 in the second quarter saw performance that was a far cry from the first. While the average stock on this list in the second quarter lost 3-4%, the worst performing decile in the first quarter lost around half its value on average. Only 39 companies in the index (7.8%) lost investors money in the second quarter.

From the accompanying piece on the 50 Best S&P 500 Stocks in 2Q, we saw the best performing decile gain more than 60% on average. While the worst performing decile did not lose investors much money, there was an opportunity cost in the sharp market rally.

Financials dominated the laggards list featured in this article, representing 38% of the combined market capitalization. Only 7 Financials were on this laggards list, but two very large ones - Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and Wells Fargo (WFC), one of the conglomerate's top holdings - skew the capitalization-weighted figures.

In the cyclical recovery in the second quarter, Utilities (XLU) were also heavily featured on the laggards list, featuring 15 companies and representing 28% of the total market capitalization. Utilities were by far the worst performing sector in the S&P 500, returning just 2.7%.

All 11 sectors were represented on the laggards list. Even Energy and Tech, both up more than 30% on the quarter, had one company each on the list. Cabot Oil and Gas (COG), the best performing Energy company on the year by 15% at roughly flat was on the laggards list in 2Q. Seagate Technology PLC (STX), a hard drive maker was the tech laggard.

Note the below market P/E ratios (13.2x cap-weighted; 17.5x equal-weighted). The leaders list for 2Q, dominated by high multiple tech companies and low earnings/high multiple Energy companies painted a different picture.

The 50 worst performing stocks in the second quarter comprise a far different list than the 50 worst performing companies for the entire first half.

The worst performing decile of the market for the year has still shed roughly half its value through a half year. Here are some of the takeaways from this list:

While these companies rallied 20% (cap-weighted) or 30% (equal-weighted) in the second quarter, they are still down sharply on the year.

Three of the five worst performers year-to-date are the cruise line companies. With no U.S. embarkments until at least September 15th, the cruise industry will need to keep afloat (pun intended) while its liquidity position is eroded. Already a cyclical industry with high fixed costs, the industry is facing an unprecedented challenge.

While one might have guessed Energy or Financials as the most-represented sector on the full year laggards list, it was actually Industrials at 29% of the combined market capitalization. Four airlines - United (UAL), American (AAL), Delta (DAL), Alaska (ALK), and their chief plane maker Boeing (BA) - dominated that list for industrial companies.

At an average market capitalization of $14B, this laggards list is certainly on the smaller side of S&P 500 where the median company has a market capitalization of $137B. Smaller firms have underperformed in 2020 with the S&P 100 (OEF) flat, the S&P 500 down 3%, the S&P Mid-Cap 400 (MDY) down 14% and the S&P SmallCap 600 down 18.5%.

Laggards in the second quarter tended towards defensive companies with Utilities and Consumer Staples over-represented in the risk-on rally for cyclicals. For the full year, COVID-19-related businesses are still lagging, including cruise lines, air lines, energy companies, and retailers. Hopefully, taking a step back and looking at the companies that have underperformed over these two overlapping periods can help investors frame their positioning.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.