Investment thesis

MTY Food Group (OTC:MTYFF) is a stock that has suffered a severe price hit since November 2018. At that time, the company remained at a stagnant price, until the coronavirus crisis caused panic in shareholders, producing a mass sale that sent the stock below C$20, a reduction of more than 75% from its all-time highs. Although the stock showed a sudden recovery in early June, fears of a suspected second wave of the pandemic have caused a close decline in prices seen during March.

The stock is used to provide a 1% dividend yield since MTY is a fast-growing business that successfully uses resources intensively to promote growth via acquisitions, resulting in a very low dividend payout ratio. Due to the recent selloff, the dividend yield stands at 2.79%, a yield that represents a once in a lifetime opportunity for stockholders considering adding this company in their portfolio or expand their position.

Since the company's payout ratio is 20.95%, there's plenty of room for the dividend to be paid, and in the worst-case scenario of a second coronavirus wave, the company accumulates a pile of cash resulting from last year's savings. Given this, I consider this stock a strong buy for the long term given the current share price of C$24.34, a 66.74% discount from its all-time highs of C$73.19 on the 9th of November 2018.

A brief overview of the company

MTY Food Group is a leading restaurant franchisor in Canada founded in 1979. It operates 7,373 restaurants as of November 30, 2019, of which only 144 are operated by them, whereas the rest are franchised under operator agreements. Restaurants are strategically located in shopping malls, airports, hospitals, cinemas, universities, gas stations, amusement parks, and others.

The company is growth-focused under an aggressive M&A strategy financed by debt and share dilution. Still, the company has demonstrated, to this day, a tremendous ability to turn acquisitions into income, and has rewarded shareholders as a result.

Trading currently at a price of C$24.34, the share is giving us the opportunity to purchase it for a discount of 66.74% from its high of C$73.19. From here, I believe the stock will vastly outperform the market, even in the case of a decline in price before bouncing back to normality.

A brief look at share dilution

Since 2016, the company has been issuing stock to follow an aggressive M&A strategy. While share dilution is usual in growth stocks, investors must constantly watch carefully the company's use of money. Bad use of resources obtained by share dilution would destroy shareholder value. In my opinion, the best way to monitor if share dilution is in tune with the growth of the company is to review the latest acquisitions, the growth rate of total stores, and the company's ability to turn this growth into revenue and net income.

A brief analysis of recent acquisitions

Acquisitions are very large and very recurring. The company is acquiring many small restaurant brands, which reduces the risk of a major acquisition failure. In December 2017, the company announced the acquisition of The Counter Custom Burgers and Built Custom Burgers (for US$23.5M), which operate 44 restaurants in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Ireland and Ghana.

In March 2018, the company made a major acquisition of Imvescor for CAD $247M, a franchise and licensing corporation that owned the brands Bâton Rouge, Pizza Delight, Scores, Toujours Mikes and Ben & Florentine, five restaurant chains based in Canada. The same month, it also acquired Grabbagreen, a healthy fast food restaurant chain founded in 2013. In April 2018, it acquired Timothy's and Mmmuffins in a deal valued in 1.67 million. Timothy's has 6 coffee shops distributed across Canada, while Mmmuffins is a pastry franchisor specialized in muffins. At the moment, Mmmuffins has just two pastry shops, one in Toronto and another in Montreal, the two most populated cities of Canada.

In September 2018, the company acquired sweetFrog, an ice cream shop expert in yogurt-based ice creams. sweetFrog offers a wide range of flavors and toppings, which makes many passers-by turn their gaze and consider eating refreshing and delicious ice cream with a flavor they haven't seen in a long time. In October 2018, MTY purchased Casa Grecque, a restaurant chain founded in 1980 that serves grilled meats and seafood. One of the added values ​​of this restaurant chain is the fact that they allow diners to bring their own beer or wine from home. They also have a good variety of meals for kids, pasta, and desserts. The company invested almost C$21 million in a deal that included a total of 31 franchised restaurants, most of them located in Montreal and Ottawa.

In March 2019, it acquired almost all assets of South Street Burger for C$4.1M, a healthy 100% Angus option for those who want to eat in a burger that uses meat with no additives or preservatives, produced from animals grown without antibiotics or hormones. This franchisor offers a wide range of possibilities for clients in very specific categories, like halal, vegan or to consumer preference in its total 24 franchised and 13 corporate owned restaurants all around Canada. Moreover, one of its restaurants is located in Dubai. In April, MTY Group announced a major acquisition of Papa Murphy's for US$ 190 million, a leading restaurant chain founded in 1981 in the United Stated, which owned 1,331 franchised and 106 owned restaurants, most of them in the US but some across Canada and the United Arab Emirates. This acquisition represents a milestone for MTY, since this represented a 24.19% increase in total locations.

In July 2019, MTY bought Yuzu Sushi, a Canadian Sushi chain that was growing fast at the moment of the deal. Soon after, in December of the same year, the company announced it completed the acquisition of Allô Mon Coco, a gourmet breakfast and lunch restaurant chain based in Canada, Turtle Jack's, a restaurant chain with 18 operating locations that serves burgers, ribs, soups, salads, nachos, chicken wings and wines, among other options like kids meals, COOP Wicked Chicken, a chicken restaurant with two locations, one in Hamilton and other in Burlington (both in Canada), and Frat's Cucina, haute cuisine restaurant franchisor.

Debt is under control and the dividend is safe

To date, MTY Food has been a great dividend growth stock that tripled since 2011 on a $US basis and quadrupled on a $C basis, since the Canadian dollar is down -30% during the period. That is a growth rate rarely found in stocks, especially defensive ones like MTY, and companies offering such a big increase deserve to be taken into consideration when we look for growth yet stable companies.

Looking at the impressive dividend growth rate one would expect to find a low dividend yield. That is not the case for MTY. The recent selloff has made the dividend yield to skyrocket to levels never seen before for this stock. Moreover, the company currently owns $C56.780M in cash on hand.

Source: Q1 2020 Annual report

With that amount of cash, the company can cover 1.5 years' worth of dividends and interest expenses. Currently, the stock trades at a price of near bankruptcy risk, while bankruptcy is very, very far from being a threat to MTY for the years to come. During an investing career, the worst experience an investor can endure is holding a company that goes bankrupt, whereas the best experience is buying a company many investors mistakenly fear is soon going bankrupt. MTY has a vast amount of cash and productive assets to withstand a huge headwind like the COVID-19 one, and much more.

Currently, MTY holds C$561.73M in long-term debt, which entails an annual expense of C$19.41M. Adding dividends paid to the equation, the company spends C$36.5M in dividends and debt interests, while generating C$110.12M in free cash flow. Given these figures, we can deduce the dividend is safe and debt is not overly high. Personally, I believe that the time has come for the company to slightly reduce its debt before making another acquisition, or failing that, amass a good amount of cash for the next acquisitions, thus reducing debt to equity ratios while improving free cash flow to equity.

Comparing with its closest peers, MTY is much cheaper than them. With a price to earnings of 7.489, the company is priced for disaster, even if they count on a good margin of safety resulting from a good amount of savings. Nevertheless, there is not a catastrophe in sight, and franchises are much less risky than operating restaurants by the company itself.

An ever-growing business

At this point, we have corroborated that the debt is manageable and the dividend is safe. Now, it is time to check whether share dilution is justified with growth. For that purpose, I calculated total restaurant locations to make sure they have increased over time while ascertaining that growth translates into an actual boost in net income. For this calculation, I used total comprehensive income attributable to owners for the year ended November 30 each year.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total restaurant locations 2,727 2,738 5,681 5,469 5,984 7,373 Change (% YoY) +5.29% +0.40% +107.49% +3.73% +9.42% +23.21%

Source: annual reports

As we can see in the table above, the company has managed to increase total restaurant locations by an astounding 170.37% in the period 2014-2019. This is a very good sign, since restaurants are the fundamental assets of the company. Now, we are going to see if these new restaurants have turned into income.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net income (in $CAD) $25.43M $26.02M $54.42M $49.51M $95.78M $77.68M Change (% YoY) -0.90% +2.32% +109.15% +9.02% +93.46% -18.90%

Source: annual reports

During the same period (2014-2019), the 170.37% increase in locations has boosted net income by 205.47%, which means the company has managed to increase not only locations, but also the income generated by each of them. Given these figures, I would definitely be very glad to have been holding this stock during that period. To add more, I would be very glad to own the stock right now and would check it only from time to time while sleeping well.

As one can imagine, revenues have also skyrocketed in the period of 2014-2019 from C$90.0M to C$146.6M, a 62.89% increase during the period.

Key risks worth considering

Given the uncertainty of the economic impact that will imply the current COVID-19 crisis, the company could decide to cut the dividend. This is something that is usually on the table when we look at undervalued or hard-hit stocks. It is true that the dividend is safe, but investors jumping in should consider the fact that MTY management is used to keep payout ratios very low, and they know that is one of the reasons why the company has evolved at such a rapid rate. I personally would not be worried about a cut, since it would clearly be temporary and the reasons behind an eventual dividend cut would be to return to the situation in which the company found itself before the coronavirus crisis. Free cash flow would need to fall more than 50% for more than 2 years for the dividend to be unsustainable in the long run.

Also, when investing in companies that rely on aggressive mergers and acquisitions, we should never forget it is a risky strategy. Although MTY has extensive experience and a good track record of success in M&A deals, a company never fully knows what is really buying until they finished the deal and melt the new acquisition together with the rest of the company's assets. In the long run, I would appreciate if the company slows down acquisitions in order to fund them via cash, instead of share dilution and debt, in order to reduce risks derived from too expensive brand purchases. Nevertheless, stock buybacks are not likely in the short-to-medium term.

Conclusions

MTY is a stock that has usually been expensive compared to its earnings. The reason behind that is the company is a fast-growing one that has returned astounding growth for those who have maintained their position as stockholders. The recent COVID-19 crisis produced panic among investors, but the company has enough cash to keep going, so its survivability is not in question. An eventual second wave is priced in before it becomes a reality.

Given the share discount of more than 65%, this represents a perfect opportunity to add this stock to any portfolio. Investors considering investing in MTY should consider two possibilities. You can invest all at once in the company, adding one definitive position, or invest half of the resources that you are willing to invest, waiting for a further drop in share price given the recent high volatility that the share price has shown since February 2020. In both cases, the price is highly undervalued given the recent panic by investors who believe a second coronavirus crisis is just around the corner. Personally, I would invest everything at once and would not mind too much about another selloff, since the current price gives investors a 3% fast-growing yield in a well-diversified company that can be held for many, many years from today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.