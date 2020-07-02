The Dangers Of High-Yield Investing

This is strictly for educational purposes; in that, I want to pull back the curtain on financial analysis and illuminate what a safe dividend truly looks like.

I highlight some of the pitfalls in which one can find themselves when purchasing high-yield assets.

Source: www.americasaves.org

Introduction

In this video, I mentioned that I would include my Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) video, which you can find here.

I want to be clear that this video is solely to educate investors as to how to invest in dividend growth stocks safely. Further, I would've never made it had a subscriber not come to me with a basket of stocks that were underwater, one of which was CoreCivic (CXW). Upon reviewing the financials of the company, I predicted that it would be forced to cut or suspend its dividend. A week later the full suspension materialized.

As you will learn in the video, one of the central issues with companies such as Geo Group, CoreCivic, and Royal Dutch Shell is that they're operating in industries that had their heyday in the 20th Century.

When drug laws in the United States were becoming most draconian around the late 80s and early 90s, private prisons excelled. Today, the societal zeitgeist around drug laws has swung pretty far in the other direction.

With respect to Royal Dutch Shell, well... don't say I didn't warn you. Now, I won't go into my "oil is now in a perpetual bubble theory" here, as I've written about it at length in the article linked above and here. I only included Royal Dutch Shell because it highlights what safe dividends look like and what dangerous dividends look like.

As mentioned in the bullet points above, I discuss the dividends and the safety thereof for the Geo Group (GEO), CoreCivic, Starbucks (SBUX), and Home Depot (HD).

Enjoy!

Note: In this analysis, I defined Free Cash Flow To Equity as Cash From Operations - Capital Expenditures. With this free cash flow, a company could pay a dividend, repurchase shares, make an acquisition, or discharge debt.

Beating the Market: The Time Is Now There has never been a more important time in stock market history to buy individual stocks at the heart of secular growth trends. Mature market performers/underperformers and index funds simply will not cut it, as we face a decade during which there is absolutely no guarantee the overall markets will rise. This is why the time is now to discover high-quality businesses with aggressive, visionary management, operating at the heart of secular growth trends. And these are the stocks that my team and I hunt, discuss, and share with our subscribers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.