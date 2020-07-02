This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

The Banking Software Platform solution

nCino (NCNO), whose name means Live Oak in Spanish, will almost certainly be a very live IPO that seems likely to enjoy hyper-growth for years at rates far greater than the tree for which it has been named. The company filed its preliminary S-1 on June 23rd, and I assume it will go public after some kind of virtual road show. nCino is a coming IPO that will almost certainly be in high demand. The rather unique name is based on the Spanish word for “Live Oak”, and Live Oak trees are well known in the south with a famous specimen called the Airlie Oak located in Wilmington, NC, the home of this company. Just as a bit of trivia, Wilmington, NC is the extreme northern limit in which many kinds of palm trees can thrive. Hopefully, it will be a venue in which a software vendor can thrive.

The purpose of this article is to acquaint readers/subscribers with the offering. Based on the financials and the IP represented by this offering, it seems fair to say that these shares will never sell at a “fair” value. I believe that the banking software space is ripe for disruption.Banking is almost certainly one of the leading businesses that will be eager to embrace digital transformation, both to improve customer experiences, and to deal with the new, post-pandemic environment.

The company describes its product offering as a bank operating system, which includes modules that provide client on-boarding, loan origination, deposit account opening, analytics, and artificial intelligence components to facilitate all phases of the banking process. The company currently has built its platform on the Salesforce Cloud offering in a manner similar to that used by Veeva to host its original CRM offering.

On the other hand, since Salesforce Ventures is a significant investor (the S-1 indicates that Salesforce owns 10 million shares of the stock or 13% of the pre-IPO capitalization and is the second largest shareholder behind Insight Partners which owns 38 million shares or 47% of the shares) , it is likely that this company will not initially build its own platform as Veeva has done for its Vault applications.

The company most recently has achieved 50% revenue growth, although its ARR growth accelerated quite significantly in its latest reported quarter to 66%. The company reported its ARR to be just less than $140 million, and that metric has grown rapidly. Historically this company has seen some seasonality in terms of its billings with Q1 and Q4 noticeably greater than Q2-3. The company, as part of its overall strategy and ethos has developed a thriving user community. The company has an on-line user community with 35k participants from the financial institutions who use this product. The community has developed over 6500 product guides and technical documentation and 25 user groups with a focus on specific nCino solutions.

Many deals for this company involve a deployment that includes Salesforce products. And as mentioned, this company uses the Salesforce platform on which to deploy all of its vertical solutions. That has likely been a significant benefit in establishing the credibility of the company. The other side of that benefit, is that the company has gross margins in the 70% range which reflects both costs of using the Salesforce platform and the lower gross margins the company has in reselling Salesforce CRM solutions.

I think I should make clear that this company is very unlikely to achieve sustained growth of greater than 50%. In that regard, it is not Zoom (ZO) or Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) or DataDog (DDOG) I doubt, therefore, that it will sell at quite the elevated EV/S of those companies, but the shares will certainly not be cheap with strong growth, strong visibility and a growth runway basically as far as the eye can see.

But getting growth to be greater than 50% would require much more of a self-service sales motion, and the kind of solution this company offers simply is too complex and multi-layered, and must conform not merely to business imperatives but to regulatory considerations. I actually used a 3 year CAGR of 40% in establishing valuation target; the company has the opportunity to trade some growth for margin and I expect it will balance its strategy between those two lodestars.

Again, unlike some of the other hyper-growth names cited earlier, this company currently derives 20% of its revenues from professional services. This percentage has been steadily declining, and it is likely to continue to do so. Last quarter, professional services revenues grew by 12%, while subscription revenues grew by 66%. The company has a very large cohort of trained implementation partners and it will likely continue to focus on selling solutions and off-load service and implementation to these partners to the extent feasible. The gross margin on services has been around 11% so the pivot to a higher proportion of subscription revenues will be a tailwind to overall gross margin performance.

The company has a very high level of remaining performance obligation (RPO) relative to its size. At the end of the prior fiscal year (1/31/20), the RPO balance was $432 million, with 59% of that balance to be recognized as revenue over the next 2 years. As a subset of the RPO balance, the company now has $69 million of deferred revenues, up 38% in just the last quarter from the balance it reported at the start of the fiscal year. The rapid increase in the deferred revenue balance has allowed this company to reach cashflow generation far sooner than many other IPO’s. One element in evaluating the worth of this company will be the very high, and rapidly increasing levels of RPO, and deferred revenue balances, and the ability the company has shown to generate cash earlier than many other high-growth IPO’s.

I have written in many prior articles about digital transformations. Yes, some of what is called digital transformation is hype and cant. But the fact is that an increasing number of banking clients, specifically, make their choices based on digital experiences more than do on loan or deposit pricing. According to a PwC survey cited in the S-1, at this point, 35% of bank clients choose their financial institution based on ease of use and what is called client service. I will try to describe the specifics of what NCNO below, but one of the reasons this company is going to achieve hyper-growth for many years is that it affords banks one of most direct and easiest ways to develop a digital offering to satisfy the needs of its customers. The ROI of NCNO’s offering comes from market share gains and from selling the customers of its users more products. In other words, this is an RPO based on revenue generation, and it is my confirmed belief that the best kind of ROI that wins over the most managements is based on using software solutions to generate revenue.

The company seemingly has been able to avoid the worst impacts of the pandemic. It’s business in its last reported quarter which ended April 30, 2020 did not apparently experience any demand headwinds, although like essentially all IT businesses, the company moved to virtual operations and also suspended travel. Marketing events including conferences, are now being done virtually. I would imagine that the impetus banks have to achieve digital transformations has been heightened by the pandemic. Many banking customers will find less need to use a bricks and mortar facility to transact business and will find well-conceived digital experiences suit their requirements far better than the routines associated with old-style personal banking.

The nuts and the bolts of the nCino offering

Banking software of various flavors and functions has been around for some time. The market size for what nCino sells is huge-the company has provided a 3rd party research firm estimate in the S-1 which estimates its TAM to be $10 billion. There are other estimates in the S-1 that show that banks spent $63 billion on software in 2018, with $18 billion being spent on the kind of vertical software that nCino offers. The CAGR for the vertical banking software market has been estimated to be 17% according to IDC. Overall, nCino, with 290 users, out of a total market potential said to be 28,000 institutions is estimated to be about 1% penetrated. The market opportunity for nCino to maintain hyper growth for years to come is substantial.

Somewhat surprisingly, perhaps, nCino doesn’t call out any specific competitor in its S-1. There are competitors, of course, but they mainly offer point products, their offerings are more legacy than state of the art, and they are not a major factor in the US. Over time, banks themselves have developed in-house systems for some of the verticals that are part of the nCino platform but in the nature of things, they tend not to be based on a platform approach, and rarely offer the most modern, cloud based technology to their users. If there were to be a competitor to nCino it would be is a Swiss company called Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY). Temenos has been around for more than 25 years and it obviously does not have a core modern cloud architecture. More important, probably, is that Temenos does not really operate in the US. Finastra, which is based in London, is another potential competitor in the space-although again, its focus is not on the US market and its product portfolio is quite far removed from the direction nCino has taken with its technology. There are a number of little known point providers, and it would not be surprising to see one or the other of these vendors attempt to build a full stack and platform to address the market. This is simply too large a market area to imagine that competition will not become more of a factor over time, but at the moment, nCino’s platform really is somewhat unique.

Part of what makes the nCino offering unique is its architecture that is based on a single platform and a common UI for all of its key applications. The key vertical offerings currently include:

1) Client On-boarding-this basically is an application that is used to set up an account and to insure that Know Your Customer regulations are met. The application works completely on an on-line basis;

2) Loan Origination-This is a complex set of solutions that allows for the support of loan origination, and supports different products across commercial, small business and retail banking segments.The company was able to use this product, with some tweaks as a way of helping their clients deal with the PPP offering when that was made available in April. The loan origination products include software to enable customers to stay within appropriate regulatory frameworks;

3)Deposit Account Opening-An all-digital product that facilitates the opening of various account products for retail, commercial and small business customers. It makes the process easier, quicker, more accurate and facilitates cross sells and upsells;

4) nCino IQ (NIQ)-This offering was created through the acquisition of two small acquisitions mad by NCNO-FinSuite and Visible Equity. This is a product that uses AI/ML to offer users analytics, OCR technology and is said to enable banks to offer their own customers a more personalized experience. These days, given the success that Square has enjoyed with its automated small business lending offering, banks are very focused on emulating that kind of functionality using AI to enable institutions to make real-time loan offers to clients.

Because the nCino offering resides on a single platform, there are no dysfunctional data silos and customers can achieve process automation, compliance and risk management and content management in a single app that offers appropriate users a 360 degree view of their enterprise. Many readers are familiar with a bank CSR saying they he/she had to “switch to a different system” to answer a query. That is the most obvious of the process improvements that nCino can facilitate, but having a holistic view of bank data will drive many different kinds of process improvements. The offering has the ability to replace many different point products as well as different kinds of non-bank software such as that offered by Open Text(NASDAQ:OTEX) and Informatica. I assume part of the ROI calculation includes replacing various kind of legacy compliance technology.

In these kind of reports I like to try to offer 3 party analyst commentary. Because the nCino offering is somewhat unique, reviews of its offering are a bit sparse. But for what it is worth, I have linked here to a range of reviews that are highlighted by nCino itself. I am not too sure how relevant all of these reports are in terms of the investment process since they tend to highlight point vendors, and that is not where nCino’s advantages are best realized. This is a link to what appears to be the most comprehensive guide to competitors, although it is more advertising and less analysis. Regardless of that it is self-evident that the competitors offer point products and probably are not seen in real competitive situations: https://sourceforge.net/software/product/nCino/alternatives

In all, nCino has put together a comprehensive offering in a large market, a strategy that can be exceptionally successful. Veeva (VEEV) is one example of a company focused on a single vertical, and which leveraged its use of the Salesforce platform. Another vendor with a similar strategy has been Guidewire (GWRE) which essentially offers a similar set of vertical applications for the insurance industry. Guidewire’s apples to apples growth has accelerated noticeably once all of the transition adjustments are peeled way. Aspen Tech (AZPN) has a similar verticalized offering for the oil/gas/petrochemical space. These tend to be very sticky type of sales because of the embedded quality of the solution.

Over time, the large stack vendors including SAP (SAP), Oracle (ORCL) and even IBM (IBM) have often chosen to enter vertical spaces such as this one, both to enhance their own growth and because of the sales synergies that are available. In evaluating nCino and its likely valuation it would be well to consider that it might well be an acquisition target for any of the aforementioned stack vendors.

nCino’s selling/go to market strategy

nCino has a fairly typical go to market strategy for its offering. As of the time of the S-1 preparation, it had about 200 sales and marketing personnel with 70% in the US. Recently the company has been building up a presence outside of the American market and it has localized its solutions This is a high-touch marketing strategy that is necessitated by the complexity of the problems being addressed.

The nature of the banking industry is such that selling the kind of solutions offered by nCino takes a long time, and inevitably the results of sales campaigns are going to be lumpy. The sales record of this company already shows that the growth in ARR in a particular quarter is very unpredictable with large variations. This past reported quarter, as mentioned, that metric was 66% year on year growth with 25% sequential growth- great numbers. The prior quarter, however, the growth was just 2% sequentially although still 58% year on year.

This company is very much focused on a land/expand strategy. It typically sells less than a full suite of its offering, and its initial deployment is in a specific geo. The S-1 displays a net retention chart that is consistent with many other high growth IT vendors. Currently, as mentioned the DBE ratio is 147% but as the base enlarges, that number will continue to fall.

Because the sale cycle is long, and because the applications themselves become process for customers, contract length is quite extended beyond average for most other IT vendors-most contracts have 3-5 year duration, and I think that typically installations will have a life of beyond 10 years. As mentioned, the company’s RPO balance and the growth in deferred revenues, are reflecting this facet of the go-to-market motion of this company. In evaluating profitability, and considering the average length of life of contracts, I think this company will see a strong growth in operating margins over the next several years.

Overall, the company has a fairly efficient sales model, although there are other IT vendors that have achieved and are achieving calculated levels of sales efficiency greater than achieved by nCino. Typically, in looking at sales efficiency metrics, analysts like this writer like to use things like a Magic Number and a CAC metric. That doesn't work out so well in looking at nCino due to the very large size of contracts, their extended duration and the extent to which they become built into almost all processes of clients. That leaves the quantification of sales efficiency less than companies such as Zoom (ZO) and ZoomInfo (ZI) which have a far different sales motion that is mainly remote.

Valuing nCino

nCino is going to sell at some multiple of revenues, I imagine. It’s most recent round of venture financing for $80 million was lead by T.Rowe Price. The prior round of venture financing was led by Salesforce. At the time, the valuation was said to be $500 million-$1 billion. Conditions and valuations for high-growth IT names are far different than was the case last October. I would not use that financing as in anyway being relevant in the valuation that nCino is likely to command at this point.

The revenue run rate of the last quarter was just shy of $180 million-revenues advanced by 16% sequentially lead by the strong growth in subscriptions. There has been a great deal of variance in quarterly sales growth which has ranged from almost 20% to as low as 2%. My estimate, at least for now, is that quarterly sales growth will average 12%. That implies a 4 quarter forward revenue estimate of a bit over $240 million. I would be surprised, based on the average EV/S valuation for a CAGR of 40%, and with above average net retention and RPO balances, if this company saw a market capitalization of less than $3.5 billion, and a $4 billion market cap would hardly be surprising based on the market appetite for high growth names that facilitate digital transformation strategies for their clients. The current average EV/S ratio, base on forward sales has risen to 20X and I have no reason to think that NCNO shares will not trade at or above that average.

nCino has yet to reach non-GAAP profitability. In fact, last quarter, its operating expenses rose at a faster rate than revenues. That said, the 68% GAAP operating expense ratio is significantly better than many other IPO's or even operating companies at which I look. The company's general and administrative costs spiked a bit in the wake of its acquisition of two small vendors mentioned earlier. The company has made some progress toward profitability on a full year basis. The GAAP expense ratio fell about 70 basis points to 74% for the full year.

Overall, operating expenses rose rapidly sequentially during 2029, and continued to rise rapidly into Q1 in an effort to take advantage of the current market opportunity and to maximize reported revenue growth as part of an IPO strategy. I expect that nCino will continue to focus more on growth than on profitability in the near future and I expect that will be most pleasing to likely investors.

As this is just a preliminary prospectus, the data necessary to make per share calculations is not available. The company had 81 million shares outstanding as of 4/30/20. Depending on demand, the company will probably wind up selling 20 million shares +, but until that data is made public, I obviously cannot try to offer some kind of fair value/share forecast for the offering.

The company had $99 million of cash and equivalents at the end of last quarter. Its operating cash flow last year was a burn of $9 million. I expect that cash flow for this company will be positive in the current fiscal year, mainly because deferred revenue growth, as mentioned earlier has been so strong. I imagine that the positive cash generation, based solidly on a marginal operating loss far more than offset by a substantial increase in the growth of deferred revenues will be a positive element in establishing valuation.

From time to time this author has attempted to provide a guide in terms of establishing a likely valuation for pre-IPO shares. I can’t say it always works out perfectly-DDOG never sold as low as I was hoping for, and I wound up paying considerably more for the shares than I had hoped for. The closest investment in terms of product characteristics to nCino is GWRE. But GWRE has only grown around 20% even after adjusting for its transitions.

This company has many of the elements that have in the past made for a good investment. It dominates a high growth space with an offering which in turn has a high competitive moat. Its management knows the banking business, and in particular, the bank software business very thoroughly. It has some patented IP, and its roster of partners and customers is impressive for a company at this stage of its development.

The company is led by Pierre Naude who is a company founder and has served in his current role since the founding of nCino. Before founding nCino, Mr. Naude was a senior executive of S1, a company that specialized in financial services software for ATM’s and retail PoS applications. S 1 wound up getting sold to a competitor, ACI.

Sean Desmond is the Chief Customer success officer. He came to that position from Informatica where he played a comparable role.

The company’s chief revenue officer is Josh Glover. Mr. Glover was previously a decorated Marine, and he also was a Relationship Manager at Live Oak Bank, a predecessor organization that spawned nCino.

David Rudow has recently become CFO. Mr. Rudow has worked as an analyst at an asset management firm, and as an analyst at Diamondback Capital, Piper, Jaffrey, and JP Morgan.

My conclusion is that depending on the exact valuation, this company will command the attention of high-growth investors. The major risk, as is always the case for these kinds of companies, will be sales execution. But with a strong product portfolio, great customer references and the strong tailwind of digital transformation, I think this company is in the right place at the right time, with the right stuff. It ought to trade well, or better than that going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.