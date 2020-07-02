SPN Has Not Sorted It Out

Despite the crude oil price recovery and positive developments in the energy market, Superior Energy Services (SPN) continues to struggle. Although things were moving in the right direction with the decision to merge with Forbes Energy Services, the recent termination of the deal has dealt a body blow to its plans. So, the company continues to hold low-margin assets with exposure to the weak U.S. onshore market. I think the fall in completions activity will reduce its top-line and margin in Q2.

The steep fall in the stock price over the past year shows that investors' sentiment has remained weak due to its weak cash flows and negative shareholders' equity. Since SPN has a significant debt repayment obligation between 2021 and 2024, having a negative FCF is a clear warning sign. Although it is trying to lower its cost structure by pruning capex significantly in FY2020, the company might want to rework on the merger aspect to survive and get out of the imminent trouble. Given the constraints, I think investors might want to avoid investing in this stock for now.

Understanding The Strategic Shift

SPN was already initiating strategic changes even before the pandemic transformed the energy market world over. Owing to the pricing weakness in the U.S. pressure pumping equipment market, it divested its entire drilling rig service line and several of its U.S. service lines in 2019. The idea was to focus on completion tools and products, premium drill pipe, hydraulic workover, bottom hole assemblies, snubbing and production services, and well control services.

However, not everything went according to the plans, when it failed to combine with Forbes Energy Services' (OTCQB:FLSS) complementary service lines. In May, it decided to terminate the planned transaction following the adverse condition during COVID-19 pandemic and decline in oil and natural gas prices. Despite the failure, the company's management does believe that SPN will ultimately be broken into two separate companies, which keeps the prospect of a similar exercise in some time in the future.

High Entry Barriers

SPN's business portfolio comprises engineering and manufacturing business and completion tools, many of which have high entry barriers because of the requirement of engineering and technical expertise. This is especially true where the environment is challenging. For example, from the complex terrain of the Gulf of Mexico offshore, it generates ~70% of its revenues. That apart, the company has invested in product development in sand control completions for the past several years. An industry where the entry barrier is high, the possibility of earning above-normal profit is also high.

In the offshore market, the company expects to produce robust revenues and returns, particularly in the Middle East onshore and West Africa. However, in Argentina, there are concerns over energy production in the unconventional shales in the short term.

DUC Wells Steady, Completions Weakness Persists

The crude oil price decreased by 66% during Q1 2020. Since April, the price has rebounded sharply (86% up) following the unlocking of economic activities in the coronavirus aftermath. In 2020 so far, drilled wells and completed wells decreased (both down by 58%) as opposed to a steady count in the drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources. The DUC count indicates a likely recovery in the completions activities, while the lack of new drilling suggests that the fall in upstream capex cut continues to take its toll.

Cost Cutting Efforts

In the current energy market backdrop, it has been increasingly difficult to maintain profitable operations in the oilfield services space, particularly for the companies with a significant presence in the completions activity. So, SPN has undertaken various cost reduction initiatives, which include a lower capex, a payroll expense reduction, and a tax refund. It will also resort to in-house manufacturing, inspection, and repair capabilities to minimize capital commitment. Through headcount and salary reductions, furloughs, and limiting capital budget to $50 million, the company expects to lower its annualized cost structure by $115 million. However, the management also admitted in the Q1 earnings call that it is unlikely to offset the revenue loss due to lower demand in the market by cost reductions alone, which implies that it is likely to see margin compression in Q2.

The other option for the company is to integrate with another company or to merge or divest some of its lower-margin businesses to return to profitability level and attract further investment. So, it intends to reposition to maximize stakeholder value and participate in industry consolidation. However, the lack of clarity about the industrial activity is a clear headwind to take a call on the company's near-term prospect.

Analyzing Performance In Key Segments

SPN's Technical Solutions segment was the weakest among the segments in Q1. The segment witnessed revenue loss (21% down compared to Q4 2019) in both the U.S. onshore and offshore operations. The segment also turned to an operating loss compared to an operating profit in Q4 2019.

On the other hand, SPN's Drilling Products and Services segment performance was the most resilient among its segments. Quarter-over-quarter, the segment revenue increased by 9% in Q1 following higher demand in the U.S. offshore and international markets.

During Q1 2020, the company recorded $16.5 million in connection with the reduction in the value of its long-lived assets. Expected lower cash flows in the Production Services and the Technical Solutions segments triggered the charge.

A High Debt Level And A Low Capex In 2020

In Q1 2020, SPN's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative, which was steep deterioration compared to a positive CFO a year ago. Not only did revenue fall in the past year, increased working capital requirements, primarily due to higher inventory levels, led to a fall in the CFO.

In Q1 2020, its capex decreased compared to the previous year. However, negative CFO led to negative free cash flow (or FCF) in Q1. In FY2020, the company intends to reduce capex by 64% compared to FY2019. Lower capex can improve its FCF in FY2020.

SPN's debt-to-equity ratio is not meaningful because of negative shareholders' equity. As of March 31, its accumulated deficit amounted to $2.7 billion, which left shareholders' equity negative. The company has $1.3 billion in debt repayment between 2021 and 2024, without further refinancing. You may read more about this in my earlier article. On March 30, the company received a delisting notice from the NYSE due to the company's low stock price and low shareholders' equity. Subsequently, however, it received an extended cure period to regain compliance.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

SPN is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.1x. Its forward EV/EBITDA is significantly higher, which implies a much lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2018 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 4.8x. So, it is currently trading at a marginal premium to its past average. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, none of the sell-side analysts rated SPN a "buy" in June while three recommended a "hold." Two of the sell-side analysts rated it a "sell" or "very bearish." The consensus target price is $0.78, which at the current price, yields 10% returns.

What's The Take On SPN?

In late-2019, Superior Energy began to pull out from drilling rig service and hydraulic fracturing service operations. The pandemic changed the course of action, and the company had to terminate its plans of combining with Forbes Energy Services' complementary service lines. The development can adversely affect its margin. The fall in completions activity will also reduce its top-line and margin in Q2. So, the company is now focused on reducing its cost base, which includes lowering the capex budget significantly for FY2020.

Two of the most imminent risk factors generate from its weak cash flow and balance sheet structure. Its cash flow from operations turned negative in Q1 2020, while negative shareholders' equity due to accumulated losses over the years has rendered the debt-to-equity structure meaningless. With $1.3 billion in long-term debt, the situation is a recipe for disaster. The company continues to search for avenues to divest its non-core business. However, I think a strong balance sheet and positive FCF generation are imperative for survival in the current environment. So, the drivers are stacked against any quick revival for SPN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.