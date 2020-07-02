In that context, the valuation spread between GM and Tesla is much too wide. Either GM is undervalued, or Tesla is overvalued.

GM was also shut down for approximately the same time as Tesla, and GM doesn’t make those heavy-duty pickup trucks in China either.

In contrast, General Motors grew its U.S. unit sales of its most profitable product, the heavy-duty pickup trucks, by 2% in Q2 2020.

One year ago, Tesla didn’t have the Model Y or the Shanghai factory. That’s close to half the company, right there.

Tesla’s Q2 unit sales were down 5% from the prior year. The story goes beyond the obvious shutdown situation, however.

Tesla (TSLA) reported 90,650 units sold in Q2:

Tesla Q2 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries | Tesla, Inc.

That was down 5% from the 95,200 units Tesla reported exactly one year prior:

Tesla Q2 2019 Vehicle Production & Deliveries | Tesla, Inc.

Some may say that being down “only” 5% is a good thing, given the shutdowns in many geographies around the country and the world.

However, that performance needs to be put into the context of the valuation, including relative valuation. Take General Motors (GM), for example.

GM’s most profitable product line is widely acknowledged to be the heavy-duty pickup trucks, the 2500 and 3500 versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra (they are effectively the same vehicle). They reported Q2 U.S. unit sales yesterday:

GM Reports Second-Quarter U.S. Sales

GM’s sales of these heavy-duty pickup trucks are very small outside the U.S., so the U.S. sales number is a very good proxy for the overall business impact for General Motors. Breaking them out, here are those numbers:

GM HD 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 change y/y Chevrolet Silverado HD 31279 31496 -1% GMC Sierra HD 14999 13946 8% TOTAL 46278 45442 2%

Data source: GM Reports Second-Quarter U.S. Sales

As you can see in the table above, sales were actually up 2% in Q2 2020. GM’s factories were also shut down for approximately the same period as Tesla, so that's a fair comparison.

Here's the broader point: With GM’s heavy-duty pickup truck business, where average selling prices are well above $50,000, was up 2% while Tesla overall was down 5%, what does that tell us about GM’s valuation vs. Tesla’s?

Let’s say that GM’s heavy-duty pickup truck business was its own company. Would it be worth half as much as Tesla? More? $100 billion, based on Tesla’s market cap, which was recently above $200 billion? GM overall has a market cap today of approximately $35 billion. Certainly the vast majority of GM’s business that's not heavy-duty pickup trucks also is worth something - probably in the aggregate more than the HD pickup truck business.

Tesla’s comparison is also skewed for the following two reasons:

One year ago, Tesla had one factory (Fremont, CA) whereas for 2020 it had two factories (including Shanghai). One year ago, Tesla didn’t have the Model Y, which it has said it expects it will have sales greater than all of its other models combined. The Model Y production started not too far from Jan. 1, 2020, and has been Tesla’s focus since then, for the Fremont factory.

For those reasons, investors should view Tesla’s 5% unit sales decline in Q2 as unsatisfactory in the context of both the GM comparison, and against the other new circumstances compared to the prior year.

