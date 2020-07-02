The Stock Market's Greatest Threat

A new risk for stocks. It is a story as old as the post Great Financial Crisis period itself. A financial crisis strikes, the economy is sent reeling, the Fed floods the system with liquidity, and the U.S. stock market rises despite a fragile and uneven economic recovery that remains fraught with uncertainty. And after a four and a half week stretch this February and March when it appeared that stocks might finally capitulate to reality, the Fed-inspired stock market party appears to be raging once again, underlying economic realities be damned. But a new and still largely overlooked risk has emerged with the calming of the COVID-19 crisis. This threat is inflation. And if this risk starts to manifest itself going forward, it will likely bring the U.S. stock market to its knees.

Complacency reigns. What, U.S. stocks worry? Not today. Despite the worst economic contraction since at least the Great Depression being increasingly confronted by the unsettling reality that the anticipated reopening of the economy is being supplanted by a coronavirus first wave that is reaccelerating, the U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index continues to hold support above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages (blue line and red line in chart below, respectively).

Sure, it was a lackluster June for U.S. stocks, as the S&P 500 was lower for the month until a solid push higher in the final two trading days of the period. And the headline benchmark index has been stuck below short-term trendline resistance dating back to June 8. But recent unevenness can be reasonably attributed a healthy period of consolidation following a previously strong advance in the S&P 500 from May 18 to June 8.

As a result, the uptrend in the U.S. stock market remains very much intact. A number of key technical support levels such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are holding firm and increasingly rising. And Relative Strength remains bullish with a reading continuing to hold above 50 dating back to early April. New all-time highs on the benchmark index are still well within reach. And with the U.S. Federal Reserve vocally committed to do “whatever it takes” as it continues to inject daily monetary stimulus into the financial system, probability continues to favor stocks advancing higher into the summer.

The greatest threat. Stock investors are primarily focused on a number of logical risk factors that include: a slower than anticipated economic recovery, a reacceleration of coronavirus active cases and deaths in the U.S., a stock market that has risen too fast at already high valuations, rapidly contracting corporate earnings and profit margins, and the ongoing potential for a destabilizing trade war. Monitoring all of these risks makes great sense, because they are fundamentally rational. After all, negative developments on any of these fronts should presumably send stock prices lower. But since the middle of March, they have not. And as long as the Fed remains committed to doing “whatever it takes” including keeping interest rates pinned at zero percent, buying assets at a breakneck pace through its various stimulus programs and alphabet soup of special vehicles, and regularly teasing future initiatives such as yield curve control, equity purchases, and negative interest rates, stocks will likely continue to show the determination to hold their ground if not advance higher in the face of any and all danger. Quite easily done, apparently.

But what if?

The Fed keeps reminding us daily that they will do “whatever it takes.” They have assured us that they will keep interest rates at zero percent until at least 2022.

But will they? What if suddenly they can’t?

What would possibility force the Fed to change course?

Inflation

Global central bank hubris also remains fully intact. Those assigned to manage the world’s largest fiat currencies backed by nothing more than the full faith and credit of the issuing governments including the Fed, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan have seen their collective central bank asset to GDP ratios explode from less than 10% over a decade ago to more than 50% today. This money printing with wild abandon is permissible as long as inflation remains in check and deflation remains the battle of the day.

But what if circumstances suddenly arose where the battle shifted to inflation? In a word, if such an outcome were to come to pass, the U.S. stock market would likely be toast.

Why? Because virtually everything that has justified the advance in the U.S. stock market over the past decade and much of what has supported stock market gains dating all the way back to the late 1980s would suddenly evaporate.

Low Treasury interest rates? Inflation would almost certainly send these yields rocketing higher.

Historically high stock valuations? They would no longer be sustainable with sharply higher bond yields not to mention the squeeze on real corporate earnings and the tightening of profit margins due to higher input costs.

Central bank “whatever it takes” reassurances? Forget about it. Instead of being able to recklessly and endlessly go “all in,” the Fed and its global central bank comrades would be left to struggle with an incredibly difficult trade-off. Keep interest rates low and continue to inject stimulus to support the economy thus allowing damaging inflationary pressures explode, or raise interest rates to curb inflationary pressures and cause unemployment to skyrocket. Something has got to give with the Fed’s dual mandate of full employment and price stability, and the financial markets would likely come under heavy pressure in either scenario.

The Fed was confronted with this very same dilemma back in the 1970s and early 1980s. And after years of allowing inflation to run hot while trying to support the economy, the Fed led by Chair Paul Volcker finally decided that inflation had to be crushed first. And it was with this commitment to tight monetary policy that the Fed finally succeeded. After all, if you take money away from people, they simply cannot spend it.

Now when high inflation spread, stocks struggled on Fed Chair Volcker took these dramatic steps roughly four decades ago, stock valuations were merely a third to a fourth of what they are today. Moreover, the Fed was a mere fraction of the dominating force in financial markets that they are today. Tightening monetary policy was very painful for stock investors forty years ago, as stocks thrashed sideways for more than a decade on a nominal basis and fell by more than -60% on a real price basis from its inflation-adjusted 1968 peak to its 1982 lows. By the early 1980s, stocks were lower on an inflation-adjusted price basis than they had been more than a half century earlier in 1928.

I know, stocks for the long run, but come on. And all of this unfolded during a time of far more reasonable stock valuations and far less Fed intervention. As a result, the impact of another inflation outbreak on stocks today would almost certainly be profoundly more damaging by orders of magnitude.

What evidence of inflation today?

OK. So the inflation threat is a big market risk. But why are we even talking about inflation right now? After all, the U.S. economy is in the midst of a massive depression-style event. Deflation is the battle that is ruling the day, right?

It is indeed true that deflation is the current and pressing fight for global central banks to defeat. But the policy responses in battling deflation are increasingly sowing the seeds for a potentially meaningful inflation outbreak increasingly closer down the road.

Before going any further, I should note the following. The fact that I am even considering the possibility of rising inflation represents a major shift in thinking that I have held firmly for several decades now. My second and fourth article ever written on Seeking Alpha all the way back in 2008 were written to debunk widespread inflation concerns at the time. And over the course of my writing on Seeking Alpha ever since, I have been staunchly and continuously in the disinflationary/deflationary and own long-term U.S. Treasuries camp. This has been true throughout my entire professional career dating back to the mid-1990s. And this has been in the face of numerous highly-lauded experts repeatedly calling for inflation outbreaks that never materialized all along the way. Perhaps I too will be wrong in considering the possibility of rising inflation this time around. But it is worth noting that I do not come easily to this potential inflation view.

Investors throughout the post-GFC period persistently worried about the inflation threat, but it never materialized. So why am I considering the potential for high inflation as a threat today amid the onset of the COVID-19 crisis after so many years in the disinflationary/deflationary camp? The following are just some of the key reasons.

First, 5-year break-evens are showing increasing signs of life. The 5-year break-even rate effectively represents what the market thinks inflation will be over the coming five years. And while this reading remains depressed at 1.17% as of Wednesday’s close, it continues to trend sharply in an upward direction despite persistent signs of economic weakening. Of course, this reading in isolation certainly is not enough. But the fact that it is taking place at all given the prevailing dismal economic backdrop is notable in and of itself.

Second, recent trends in the money supply and bank credit are vastly different versus what we have seen throughout the post financial crisis period. Investors fretted about an inflation outbreak in the wake of the Great Financial Crisis, but year-over-year money supply growth as measured by the M2 Money Stock remained relatively muted at first in the low-single digits and eventually in the mid-single digits throughout the 2010s. But in contrast today, year-over-year money supply growth has skyrocketed toward 25% since the COVID-19 outbreak.

As for bank credit, which I would contend is an even more important reading, it has shown a similar explosive growth trend as of late. For while year over year bank credit growth initially contracted in the years following the GFC and subsequently only grew at a muted pace in the years that followed throughout the 2010s, bank credit growth is spiking higher at a more than 10% year-over-year pace today.

Put simply, the money supply being injected into the financial system has exploded, and banks are doing their part to get this money out into the economy, both of which are outcomes that are in stark contrast to the post GFC period.

Next, copper prices, which can serve as a leading indicator for mounting inflation pressures, have been steadily rising almost without interruption since the March 23 lows. These higher prices are being supported in part by supply disruptions due to copper mines being shuttered due to worker COVID-19 infections. Copper prices remain well below their highs from the 2006 to 2011 period when China was an eager buyer of raw materials of all shapes and sizes, but they have risen to a key breakout level during this recent rally, which is all the more notable given underlying economic conditions.

Another factor is related to prices themselves. When looking at the headlines, disinflation appears to rule the day. The annual inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was essentially flat at 0.1% in May and was a languid 1.2% on a Core CPI basis that includes excluding volatile food and energy prices. But when digging deeper into the individual components that make up the CPI, some notable issues arise.

First, last I checked, I still need to eat food even though it is not in the Core CPI number. And here we continue to see signs of pricing pressures.

One has to go no further than their local grocery store in recent months to see the increased demand outstripping disrupted supply phenomenon that is helping to drive these higher prices as of late. This has been particularly true with meats as shown below.

But once again, food is not included in the Core CPI number, so we must take these non-Core readings with a proverbial grain of salt (no pun intended).

So let’s look within the Core CPI more closely. Yes, clothes are on sale. I can also get an airline ticket for nearly 30% off right now. And apparently GEICO is not the only company helping people save 15% or more on their car insurance right now. But outside of these three readings, the annual growth in prices across most every other major category remains solidly despite the economic shock.

This includes the housing market, as owners equivalent rent has held its ground with positive year over year price increases thus far despite profound economic weakness.

And healthcare costs that were already rising prior to COVID-19 have accelerated even further in the months since.

So as long as one doesn’t need food, shelter, or medical assistance and are instead OK living primarily on clothes, airline tickets and car insurance, they are fully experiencing the recent price breaks. Otherwise, they are likely feeling like things are quite a bit more inflationary today than the headline number might suggest.

The final aspect for this discussion is the fundamental reality that supports the potential for an inflation outbreak today.

Demand has undergone a shock as a result of the broader economy shutting down. Supply has also undergone a shock as previously functioning supply chains have become disrupted. Demand is being subsidized thanks to some of the most extraordinarily aggressive fiscal and monetary policy stimulus we have ever seen, particularly in response to financial markets locking up for a few weeks in late February and early March. But supply is likely to remain disrupted for the foreseeable future due to the risk of COVID-19 spread in production facilities dampening output. This is thus setting the table for relatively more money (demand pull inflationary) falling from helicopters that is chasing relatively fewer goods (cost push inflationary on the supply side) that are getting jammed in the supply chain going forward.

This supply effect may be prolonged as well as more companies resolve their supply chain issues by deglobalizing their production activities, which will also likely lead to greater input costs and further inflationary pressures. Thus, the longer that demand continues to receive further support at a time when supplies remain limited has the potential to spark an inflation outbreak even if demand remains below previous levels.

Compounding the inflation threat is the likelihood that the Fed will initially allow inflation to run hot for an extended period at a pace beyond their stated 2% price target. It was admittedly a "mystery" to the Fed why they could never push inflation sustainably back to their 2% target over the past decade, so we should expect the Fed to bask in any such future accomplishment even if they may not fully understand why it is taking place. This would lead to the Fed likely waiting far too long to act before tightening monetary policy until the inflationary issue was already well out of the stable and galloping down the road, thus compounding the problem before it's all said and done.

Navigating An Inflation Outbreak

Inflation is not the base case. But one can certainly assign a measurable probability to an inflation outbreak. And the potential financial market damage associated with such an outcome is not only profound but prolonged. As a result, it is worthwhile to consider steps today not only on how to prepare for such an outcome but also position to capitalize if sustainably high inflation were to come to pass.

One way would be to consider a portfolio allocation to gold. The yellow metal has performed well since late 2018, and its real asset qualities are ideally suited for a sustained inflation outbreak. Gold is not alone, as other precious metals including silver and various commodities are also suited for such an environment. The advantage of owning a security like gold in particular, however, is that it can also perform well during more benign or other challenging economic environments outside of inflation.

Stocks from selected sectors such as energy, materials, and selected non-U.S. markets whose fates are dependent at least in part on commodities prices are also a reasonable option to consider.

Real assets such as real estate are also worth consideration, but investors would be much better served to own physical real estate properties and land directly instead of through securities such as real estate investment trusts.

And if it appeared that we're decisively on our way to an inflation outbreak, it would also be prudent to scale back on the margins nominal bond allocations such as long-term U.S. Treasuries that have performed so well for so long to date. I continue to own long-term U.S. Treasuries as I have for so many years, as deflation remains the fight of the day, but I am monitoring these developing inflation risks closely as events continue to unfold.

Bottom line. Inflation looms as the primary threat to the sustainability of the stock market anywhere close to these price levels. While it is still not the base case outcome, inflation remains a rising threat worth monitoring as higher pricing pressures continue to accumulate. For if we do end up with a high inflation outcome in the U.S., not only is “whatever it takes” from the Fed effectively over, but the S&P 500 would also likely be in for a world of hurt. Thus, investors are well-served to diversify beyond both stocks and bonds to other categories in order to ensure that their portfolio is not only protected but can have ways to capitalize if such an inflationary outbreak were to suddenly arise.

Do you have a plan to navigate what may be left of today’s bull market while also preparing for the fundamental and health risks that continue to accumulate? Come join us on Global Macro Research, where we apply a contrarian investment approach in preparing for risk in the future while positioning for opportunity today. Members receive our: · Weekly Zoom Sessions · Macro Outlook · Model Portfolio Review · Special Bulletins Special limited time offer: I am offering a FREE TWO-WEEK TRIAL from now until the end of the weekend on Sunday, July 5 at Midnight PT. Sign up today and prepare for the road ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS, PSLV, TLT, TIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.



Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.