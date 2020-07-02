An investor needs to do very few things right as long as he avoids big mistakes. - Warren Buffett

It’s looking like the Eurozone is outpacing the U.S. in terms of both coronavirus mitigation and economic recovery. PMI readings in Europe managed to beat expectations, while several EU nations are showing varying degrees of success limiting the COVID spread. "The sentiment favoring foreign equities has continued to improve,” as described in the Lead-Lag Report this week. The WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EUDG) is a great way to profit from this stronger recovery in Europe relative to the US. The fund has outpaced the S&P 500 Index by 271 bps over the past month and sports a dividend yield of 2.47%, which is significantly higher than the S&P 500 Index or the 30-year US Treasury bonds.

EUDG invests in companies listed on the European exchange and screens for return on equity, return on assets and earnings growth. In order to make the cut for the fund, the company must have a dividend ratio greater than 1x. WisdomTree tries to differentiate its fund from other dividend growth funds by using this more forward-looking approach than just using the dividend history of a company.

These criteria helped the fund by reducing the weighting to financials and energy-related companies compared to other European funds. Even though both sectors pay large dividends, their return on equity has been falling and earnings growth has been slipping. The fund was overweight consumer defensive names like British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI), Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN), and Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) which helped it during the March rout. EUDG fell 273 basis points less than the MSCI Europe index from the start of the year through the March 23rd bottom, which is contributing to its outperformance of the index by 4.5% year-to-date.

Attribution analysis from WisdomTree.com (Year-to-date through 5/29/20)

Having a dividend yield of almost 2.5% helps the overall return of the fund and cushions the return during market pullbacks. The yield on the S&P 500 Index is less than 2% currently and the average yield on a European ETF is also under 2% according to Morningstar.com.

International investments tend to favor a weak dollar and a strong euro because of the currency translation effect. This is a US dollar fund that only buys European registered stocks, REITs and holding companies. So, the weak dollar will give a positive translation effect. For EUDG, one of the criteria for inclusion is the company must derive at least 47% of its revenue from countries outside of Europe. This could have a mixed currency effect on the fund depending on the country where the revenue is earned and the translation back to euros and pounds.

European nations seem to be making better headway in controlling the coronavirus than the US. Just as new daily cases seem to be spiking again in the US, they are diminishing in Europe. Even Italy which originally saw a large outbreak of Covid-19 has averaged less than 300 new cases daily for the past month. The European Central Bank is still considering more stimulus for its economy whereas the US seems to be at a standstill of stimulus measures. There is a larger focus on social unrest and presidential election polls than additional economic stimulus. These factors should lead to outsized growth in European nations compared to the US in the near term.

WisdomTree’s screening criteria are the right mix of conservative balance sheet paying dividends and investment in equity and growth to propel your portfolio forward compared to other European dividend-paying ETFs. It offers a smoother ride by looking at the standard deviation. According to Morningstar.com, EUDG has a 3yr annualized standard deviation of 14.9 whereas FDD, EUDV, and OEUR are 18.9, 15.8, and 13.6 respectively.

