The suffering hitting investors in summer 2019 has now ended as AbbVie continues to focus on growing its business and generate healthy shareholder returns.

The good news keeps coming with the Allergan deal closed, new drug launches being very successful while existing drugs remain substantial cash cows.

Now, almost 1-year later with the Allergan deal closed, new drug launches being successful, and immunology and oncology segments continuing to grow, there is no more suffering.

AbbVie's (ABBV) stock has seen a remarkable turnaround following the announced merger with Allergan around a year ago. By mid-August 2019, the stock reached a low of around $63, rallied strongly to $98 by February 2020, retested its 2019 low in mid-March 2020 following the COVID-19 driven market selloff before recently hitting a fresh 52-week high over just below $100.

It has been a wild roller coaster, but bottom line, AbbVie remains a top income choice even more with Allergan than without.

The company is in a massive transformation given that the world's best-selling drug HUMIRA will lose patent protection in 2023 in the U.S. which carries enormous uncertainty in terms of the business impact.

AbbVie's yield is still close to that psychological 5% level with the business continuing to grow double digits.

What is going on at AbbVie?

AbbVie's most recent earnings from May 2020 featured a comfortable double-beat with EPS of $2.42 and revenue growing 10.1% Y/Y beating estimates by $310M. Given that the Allergan transaction was still pending at the time of the earnings release, these figures purely reflect AbbVie's strong organic growth.

AbbVie is a leader in hematologic oncology with its IMBRUVICA drug. IMBRUVICA is used to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia and has only been launched to market by the company in 2013 and been growing strongly ever since. When I wrote about ABBV in January 2018, IMBRUVICA's quarterly sales rose by 38.7% to $708M. Now, more than two years later, quarterly sales have reached $1,232M and have posted strong albeit decelerating double-digit growth ever since. Its annual run-rate has now reached almost $5B.

AbbVie's no. 2 cancer drug, VENCLEXTA, also performed very well with sales doubling Y/Y to $300M and making it another multi-billion-dollar drug with growth expected to remain in the strong double digits.

The strongly growing oncology segment is crucial for AbbVie to help offset the expected loss of sales once its cash cow HUMIRA will face intense competition in the U.S. Right now, though, HUMIRA continues to generate ample amount of cash flow for the company and remains the world's best-selling drug ever.

While sales outside the U.S. have contracted ever since biosimilar competition was allowed, total sales have grown by almost 6% Y/Y during the most recent Q1 period with international dropping 14.9% and U.S. growing by an almost identical 13.7% Y/Y. Both results came in ahead of AbbVie's expectations and are testament to the fact that a proven and well-established yet expensive drug does not automatically see sales nosedive for a prolonged period of time when cheaper biosimilar competition is allowed into the market.

HUMIRA benefits from a substantial installed patient base, representing more than 80% of current demand. Globally, HUMIRA revenues were up nearly 6.5% on an operational basis in the quarter including strong double-digit growth in the U.S. The international biosimilar trends and dynamics remain largely consistent with our expectations

Source: AbbVie Q1/2020 Earnings Call

In 2018, HUMIRA sales peaked at $19.9B and hit $19.2B in 2019 with international sales dropping 31% while U.S. grew by 8.6%. Extrapolating AbbVie's Q1/2020 performance with HUMIRA generating $4.7B in sales would result in a 2020 total of around $18.8B. While that would mark a second consecutive year of declining sales, that gap will easily be compensated by other drugs such as SKYRIZY, RINVOQ, and IMBRUVICA.

For the future, Humira will continue to play a major role, but rather than overly focusing on declining Humira sales, we should also place great emphasis on what the company can generate from its existing product portfolio and its pipeline.

Speaking of SYKRIZY and RINVOQ, AbbVie's most recently launched high-profile drugs in April 2019 and August 2019 have continued to perform well ahead of expectations. SKYRIZY with a head start in April 2019 generated $91M in sales out of the gates. That figure has now more than tripled with the drug raking in $300M in quarterly revenues and expected to hit up to $1.4B for the full year. AbbVie's management has repeatedly said how impressed and satisfied they are with these two drugs. Success of these high-profile drugs is extremely important given the 2018/2019 debacle with Stemcentrx which had caused AbbVie to waive the white flag and write off around $5B on that investment as Stemcentrx's once-promising Rova-T drug (meant as treatment for newly diagnosed small lung cancer) flopped multiple clinical trials and did not show sufficient efficacy.

Thus, having another billion-dollar drug with SKYRIZY is extremely important not only financially but also emotionally as it helps investors regain trust in management and that AbbVie has not forgotten how to research and launch successful drugs in the high-risk/high-return hit-or-miss approach in biotechnology.

SKYRIZI and RINVOQ. I think one of the things that's impressive when we look at both SKYRIZI and RINVOQ is both the speed and acceleration of the ramp that we're seeing in the share capture of these assets.

Source: AbbVie Q1/2020 Earnings Call

Still, at this stage, a $1.4B drug vs. an $18-19B drug in the case of HUMIRA only plays a minor role. The important thing to focus on is that the dynamics are favoring AbbVie since not only does SKYRIZI perform very well but also so does RINVOQ. For the most recent quarter, sales came in at $86M with the in-play share in rheumatoid arthritis accelerating similarly to what has been observed with SKYRIZI.

Closing of the Allergan acquisition

On May 8, 2020, AbbVie was able to finalize its $63B Allergan acquisition which marks the beginning of a whole new AbbVie. This new AbbVie will radically change once more in 2023 when HUMIRA patent expiry occurs. AbbVie's existing drugs, its pipeline, and, most importantly, Allergan's portfolio will have to fill that gap.

As mentioned above, AbbVie's cancer drugs are growing strongly and have quickly grown into multi-billion-dollar cash cow. AbbVie's new immunology drugs, RINVOQ and SKYRIZI, are also growing strongly, tracking ahead of expectations and greatly enhance AbbVie's immunology portfolio and look poised to pick up sales from HUMIRA once the latter faces intense biosimilar competition.

Source: AbbVie Allergan Slideshow

Allergan provides a unique opportunity for AbbVie to substantially diversify its business while growing sales and become less dependent on HUMIRA and ideally not dependent at all anymore. Allergan has several established drugs and is probably best-known for its Botox drug portfolio. The entire Allergan portfolio offers compelling value and consists of well-established drugs that allow AbbVie to quickly realize synergies and cost savings exceeding $2B in year 3.

I am very looking forward to how AbbVie will grow its portfolio while acknowledging that in the short term due to the pandemic Allergan's aesthetics will likely be impacted heavily. However, while there is no certainty it is expected that business will recover. This is based on previous experience during the 2008/09 crisis, extensive surveys which have recently been conducted and the observations seen in China as it started to recover from the outbreak.

Management commented extensively on that during the call. On the survey, it concluded:

Allergan also conducted a recent user survey that had just under 450 consumers that they interviewed. And it showed that 80% of the consumers said that the COVID crisis would have no or little impact on their household incomes. 94% of those consumers said, they would reschedule an appointment for procedures in the next 90 days, and two-thirds of them said upon restrictions being lifted they with schedule an appointment in 30 days.

Source: AbbVie Q1/2020 Earnings Call

And, on the similarities between the 2008/09 recession and the observations in China, the following was mentioned:

... we remain confident that the expected near-term impact while likely substantial will be transient with the aesthetics business quickly ramping back to normalized trends following the relaxation of quarantine restrictions in the U.S. and major European markets.

Source: AbbVie Q1/2020 Earnings Call

As with every transaction, there are a lot of risks here, but given the magnitude of that deal, the only thing which is certain is that AbbVie cannot allow it to take the same route as the Rova-T deal.

Dividends on the rise

Following the stock's rally since mid-March 2020, the dividend yield has now fallen back below 5% again with the stock still yielding around 4.7%. AbbVie has been growing its dividend in the double-digits for years with the latest 10.3% raise announced in November 2019.

Given the uncertainty amidst the COVID-19 situation, it remains unclear if AbbVie can uphold its dividend growth streak this year, but I wouldn't be surprised to see AbbVie raise the dividend given how strong its business is performing.

AbbVie's performance and financial condition remains strong. Given the nature of the important therapies in our portfolio and the ongoing efforts of the people within our organization, our business is well positioned to navigate the current COVID-19 related challenges

Source: AbbVie Q1/2020 Earnings Call

AbbVie's next dividend had already been declared with the stock going ex-dividend on July 14 and payment due on August 14.

The snapshots below are taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show the next expected ex-dividend dates and payouts for the AbbVie in my portfolio.

Investor Takeaway

In August 2019, I wrote that AbbVie is testing our capacity to suffer. Now almost 1 year later with the Allergan deal closed, new drug launches being successful and immunology and oncology segments continuing to grow, there is no more suffering.

Those who have loaded up back then and managed to cope with the suffering are now looking at a 60% total return.

Those who missed it can still find compelling value with AbbVie as it continues to grow its business and integrates Allergan. AbbVie is confidently navigating the COVID-19 crisis and is seeing continued business momentum.

With the stock at fresh 52-week highs, I am hoping for a pullback, but given its still low valuation of around 13 times earnings based on the top-end of its reiterated 2020 non-GAAP EPS guidance does not provide an immediate trigger that could launch such a correction.

As a result, I have started monthly investment plans for ABBV and look forward to investing in this powerful company which is generating very strong cash flows that should allow rapid debt repayment as well as supporting and growing its dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.