I believe that the current price already reflects large parts of the risks associated with BMY. Investors who are okay with the external risks should buy now.

In fact, sales could suffer when Eliquis and Revlimid lose their patents in 2023 and 2022. Therefore, the success of new approvals in 2020/2021 should be watched closely.

However, investors need to take into account that its current top three drugs make up 59% of sales, which increases the competitive risks.

BMY director Paliwal purchased $500K of shares. There is a high probability of strong returns given that BMY is picked by our formula and the historical performance of BMY insiders.

We are constantly researching winning stocks with insider activity. Insider activity (officers and directors of the firm) is informative as they are able to outperform the market on average. This is explained by their superior insider information and/or superior value investing capabilities.

Today, we discuss Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), a large cap biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on oncology. Its director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased $500K worth of shares on June 15th. The company looks attractively valued compared to peers and has a lot of growth potential from its merger with Celgene, finished on November 2019. However, this acquisition led to an industry-low ROIC and a high leverage ratio, which investors should take into account. Therefore, it is increasingly important for management to execute well on its future strategy, which we will discuss in depth.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; peers= Roche, Novartis and Merck; P/E ratio based on management EPS guidance; free cash flow and operating income metrics based on Celgene's 2018 numbers and BMY's 2019 numbers)

Insider purchase informativeness

In this section, I will discuss why this insider purchase is informative.

First, the stock is picked by our Insider Outperformance Formula. This formula is created based on months of empirical research and picks out the winning insider stocks out of a huge basket. In fact, the 216 stock picked (out of 3526) by the formula between 2014-2017 outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by 12.90% annually.

Second, it can be informative to look at past purchases of BMY insiders to see whether they were able to forecast strong returns historically. As you can see, the one - and two-year returns were strong for insiders, yielding 13.83% and 20.13%. However, compared to the market index, their performance was average.

In short, I believe the recent insider purchase could be indicative for strong future returns.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on openinsider.com)

BMY-Celgene combined is a strong market leader

Since 2014, Bristol Myers Squibb has been able to grow its revenue at a double digit CAGR as newly introduced drugs outperformed the loss of patents from older drugs.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company Sec Filings)

First, BMY's 2014-approved Eliquis became a leader in Atrial Fibrillation, which is a heart rhythm problem that can cause blood clots. With 59% in market share (as of 2018), the drug brought in $7.9 bln (+23%) in sales in 2019, which is ~30% of its total sales. The drug is still significantly taking market share from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Xarelto and Boehringer's Pradaxa and is expected to launch in new indications as well. However, this growth could soon fall down with two generics approved by the FDA in late 2019, which are expected to introduce into the market in early 2023 when Eliquis' patents start expiring.

(Source: BMY investor presentation)

In cancer, BMY has always been one of the market leaders, primarily contributed by the launch of Opdivo in 2014. In fact, Opdivo was the most successful launch of all Oncology products historically (stated by management in their presentation). Opdivo is used in many cancer treatments and generated $7.2 bln (+7%) in 2019, which is ~27% of total sales. Approvals for new indications in the coming years should reverse the current sluggish revenue growth (-2% in Q1 2020) caused by stronger competition. BMY should be able to keep generating strong cash flows over the coming years from this drug, with patents expiration starting in 2026 (from 10-K).

With the acquisition of Celgene, BMY enforced its strong position in the oncology market, reaching #2 in total revenues closely behind Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), but far exceeding other pharma giants such as Novartis (NVS), Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE). The most important drug that is acquired, is named Revlimid. Revlimid reached $2.9 bln (+17%) in sales in Q1 2020 for BMY, becoming its most important drug. However, generic competition will start hitting its revenue in 2022. Alvogen will be able to sell its generic version starting in March 2022 with a volume limit and unlimited in 2026. Therefore, Revlimid sales are anticipated to go down substantially over the long term.

BMY-Celgene combined is cash flow beast, generating strong shareholder value

BMY and Celgene are both cash flow beasts and the combined company will be even stronger, with $2.5 bln in synergies anticipated for 2022. However, we should be cautious with the synergies as it is a very delicate subject on which most companies have overpromised.

Bristol Myers Squibb expects to generate ~$45 bln in free cash flows over the coming three years (investor presentation), which is very high if you compare it with its market cap of $135 bln (which implies a free cash flow yield of ~11%). $12 bln will be distributed to shareholders via dividends, $7 bln for Celgene shareholders and $10 bln in debt maturities. The rest could be used for further debt reduction, as management wants to decrease the leverage ratio to 1.5x, and possible buybacks.

Bristol Myers is becoming a very interesting dividend stock as the stock price did not follow its dividend increases over the past years. Currently, the stock is trading at a forward dividend yield of ~3.3%, with ample room for dividend growth as the pay-out yields only ~30%. It is remarkable that management accelerated the dividend increase in 2020.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company website)

BMY-Celgene combined has strong pipeline

Additionally to the strong current fundamentals, BMY has a valuable pipeline with many anticipated drug approvals in the short term which will drive shareholder value in the long term. Most drug approvals are focused around its main domain Oncology, but it looks like BMY will try to expand its leadership in new diseases as well such as Immunology diseases.

It's not my intention to discuss each blockbuster candidate in depth as my knowledge in this scope is limited. I will just provide a table of the anticipated/recent drug launches which could generate strong growth, based on BofA Securities' expectations. The analyst expects peak sales of 7 new drugs combined (4/7 acquired from Celgene) to reach >15 bln. Bristol Myers mentioned in a recent investor presentation that they see the potential of generating peak sales of ~20 bln with new product launches in the second part of this decade. That's a remarkable 76% of 2019 revenue.

Drug name Market introduction Peak sales Disease Fedratinib Launch underway $750 mln Myelofibrosis Luspatercept November 2019 $2 bln Anemia Ozanimod June 2020 $3.5 bln Multiple sclerosis Inflammatory Bowel Disease Liso-cel 2021 $2.5 bln B-cell lymphoma Ide-cel 2021 $2.5 bln Multiple myeloma CC-486 2021 $1.5 bln Myeloid Leukemia BMS-'165 2021 $2.5 bln Psoriasis and other

Most of the innovation will come from Celgene. Meanwhile, BMY sees itself as an industry leader in commercial capabilities (proven by its successful Opdivo launch), maximizing the monetization of these innovative therapies. That's a very strong combination which is set for success.

Low valuation caused by competitive risks

So, we have a combination of a substantial valuation discount compared to peers (of ~50-100%), strong current cash flow generation and expected growth from new launches. Then why is the stock price so depressed? Two words: competitive risk.

The problem with Bristol Myers Squibb is the fact that 59% of revenues come from its three main drugs: Eliquis, Opdivo and Revlimid. That's a lot higher compared to its peers. Eliquis will face generic competition in 2023 and Revlimid in 2022, which could impact its revenues drastically. If new product launches don't offset this, sales could decline comparable to what happened between 2011 and 2014. Also, several peers have more recurring revenues from preventive medicines, device sales, or just a much more stable franchise of drugs.

As such, future revenues will depend from the success and speed of new generic launches and whether new blockbusters get approved or not, which are both factors on which BMY has very limited impact. As the market doesn't like these risks, the stock gets discounted accordingly.

(Source: Companies' Q1 results)

Conclusion

Future shareholder value creation of Bristol Myers Squibb will largely depend on factors on which they don't have an impact: drug approvals and generic competition. Therefore, the stock is trading at a steep discount compared to peers. However, it looks like the market is underappreciating the possible impact of new drug launches which BMY acquired from Celgene, which could be a reason why director Paliwal purchased $500K worth of shares. In the long term, BMY should be able to generate strong cash flows and keep increasing dividends (yielding 3.3% right now). At current prices, I believe BMY is interesting to buy, but the new product launches and revenue loss from generic competition should be watched closely by investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.