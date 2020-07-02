More Stimulus Or Not - Yields Are Still Headed Lower

Additional stimulus will smooth the decline to eventual lower rates of trend economic growth, but more stimulus or not - growth will settle into a new lower range and bring lower Treasury rates across the curve.

Further rounds of stimulus, financed by debt, will push the economy deeper into debt, lowering the marginal rate of productivity and slowing the economy over the long run.

If more stimulus does not come, total income growth will decline, consumption will fall, and growth will slow.

Over the last several decades, a growing share of total personal income has shifted away from traditional salaries/wages and more toward government transfer payments.

The US government does not have a surplus of cash available to continue funding these growing transfer payments and thus relies on new debt to pay for various programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and Unemployment Insurance.

These programs are referred to as "automatic stabilizers," which means that they work to stabilize or smooth the volatility of household income during turbulent economic times.

As the growth rate in the economy has steadily declined as a result of an overbearing debt burden, government transfer payments (funded by debt) have grown to nearly one third of total personal income.

"Productive" debt can be defined simply by a use of capital that generates an income stream sufficient to repay principal and interest.

If debt is used to finance day to day living needs such as food, rent/shelter, or clothing, future income must be diverted from a potentially productive source to repay both the principal and the interest. This process of using debt to finance basic living needs reduces the velocity of money and weakens the productive capacity of the economy, leading to stagnating rates of economic growth.

Counterintuitively, this process of ever-increasing debt loads (mostly unproductive) has the effect of lowering interest rates rather than raising interest rates as most have incorrectly forecasted for many years. Risk-free government bond yields follow the rate of change in growth and inflation, plus an added default premium. In the case of the United States, the near-term default risk is virtually zero, so the analysis reverts to the trend rate of growth and inflation.

Below we will look at long-term trends in total income growth and prove the reliability on government transfer payments to keep the engine of growth (consumption) chugging along, albeit at increasingly slower rates.

If government transfer payments stop, total income growth will decline sharply, leading to a drop in consumption, overall economic growth, and, thus, lower interest rates.

If we continue to increase debt and use the proceeds unproductively, we will decrease the marginal revenue product of debt, weaken the long-run trend rate of growth in the economy and again drag interest rates down toward the zero-bound, albeit on a slower path than the first scenario.

At EPB Macro Research, we take a balanced portfolio approach that's positioned for all economic outcomes. Based on the analysis of secular and cyclical economic trends, as well as risk-asset valuations, we then "tilt" or "shift" the balance of risk in the portfolio toward the assets that are best positioned for the months/years ahead.

The trends below argue for an increased allocation of risk to longer duration bonds (as a part of a balanced portfolio) as the body of evidence continues to favor a steady decline in interest rates towards the zero-bound. We have been overweight long-term Treasury bonds since 2017 and continue to see remaining value in securities such as (TLT).

Long-Term Trends In Personal Income

Total personal income is comprised of many categories, including wages and salaries, interest income, rental income, dividend income, government transfer payments, and more.

Over the last several decades, the growth rate in real personal income has trended lower, falling below 1% before the COVID-19 crisis. The steady march lower in total income growth was closely followed by a decline in aggregate economic growth.

Thanks to massive unemployment benefits and one-time economic impact payments, the rate of real personal income growth jumped in April and May. Assuredly, this growth rate will resume its downward path. Still, the automatic stabilizers have kicked in to temporarily prevent a more significant economic collapse that was warranted, given the shock to the economy.

Real Personal Income, 5-Year Annualized Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, EPB Macro Research

The growth rate in real personal income is closely tied to the growth rate in total real economic growth. After the turn of the century, both total income growth and total economic growth fell sharply.

Real Personal Income Growth Vs. Real GDP Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, EPB Macro Research

As income growth dropped sharply from the 1990s to the 2000s, transfer payments had to increase to prevent a more considerable decline in the aggregate economy.

The chart below shows the growth rate by decade in total real personal income and real personal income, excluding transfer payments.

From 1960 through 2000, total income growth and income growth excluding transfer payments were similar. After the turn of the century, excluding transfer payments showed a much slower rate of growth.

Real Personal Income Growth Vs. Real Personal Income Ex. Transfer Payments Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, EPB Macro Research

Total transfer payments, which include Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Unemployment Insurance, and VA Benefits, comprised 27% of total personal income in May. This is down slightly from over 30% in April.

The massive spike is clearly an outlier, but the existing trend already was in place, rising from 6% in 1960 to more than 17% before the COVID-19 crisis.

Transfer Payments As A % Of Total Personal Income:

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, EPB Macro Research

Transfer payments have increased from most categories, with Social Security payments rising from 2.5% of total income in 1960 to 5.5% of total income in 2020.

Transfer Payments: Social Security As A % Of Total Personal Income:

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, EPB Macro Research

The current level of Unemployment Insurance now comprises over 6% of total personal income in the United States.

These statistics are not presented to cast policy prescriptions, but rather to highlight the growing importance of transfer payments on total income, and thus aggregate economic growth and securities such as Treasury bonds as investments.

Transfer Payments: Unemployment Insurance As A % Of Total Personal Income:

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, EPB Macro Research

In 1960, total compensation of employees, which includes wages and other items such as pension benefits, comprised over 70% of total personal income in the United States. Today, compensation of employees is just 54% of the total income.

Compensation Of Employees As A % Of Total Personal Income:

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, EPB Macro Research

Specifically, wages and salaries accounted for roughly 65% of total personal income in 1960 and just 44% today.

Wages and Salaries As A % Of Total Personal Income:

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, EPB Macro Research

Another significant source of total personal income comes from interest and dividend payments. Nearly 15% of total income comes from interest and dividends despite falling interest rates.

Interest and Dividends As A % Of Total Personal Income:

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, EPB Macro Research

The significant share of income that comes from corporate dividends highlights why programs by the Federal Reserve to save corporate credit were needed to prevent a more significant economic shock. While most of the interest and dividend income goes to the top percentage of income earners, the share of aggregate income is meaningful.

It can be argued that the policy of un-freezing the corporate credit market so that corporations could issue more debt to continue paying dividends increases the ever-growing wealth divide, but that's another topic altogether.

Corporations have now increased dividend payments to 75% of pre-tax profits, matching the highest rate ever seen during the 2008 crisis.

Net Dividends As A % Of Pre-Tax Profits

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, EPB Macro Research

As of May 2020, 42% of total personal income is tied to government transfer payments or financial assets in the form of interest and dividends.

As a result, it's virtually a necessity to increase debt (unproductively) to continue funding day-to-day expenses via government transfer payments or increasing debt to backstop financial assets to prevent a significant drop in total personal income, dragging total economic growth lower.

In a 2011 BIS paper, "The Real Effects Of Debt," authors Stephen Cecchetti, M S Mohanty, and Fabrizio Fampolli argue that "at moderate levels, debt improves welfare and enhances growth. But high levels can be damaging."

The authors created various thresholds for different categories of debt to determine when debt shifts from helpful to damaging. Government debt was proven to negatively impact growth beyond the 85% -95% level in relation to GDP. The threshold for corporate debt and household debt was also in the 85%-90% range.

Together, a cumulative debt to GDP ratio that exceeds 250%-275% of GDP is virtually guaranteed to have negative impacts on economic growth, shifting debt clearly from helpful to harmful.

In the United States, total debt to GDP crossed the 275% threshold right around the year 2000.

Total Debt To GDP:

Source: Hoisington Management

As outlined in the paper and other well-documented studies, as soon as the threshold was breached, growth was materially impacted. The chart below shows "core GDP" growth by decade. Core GDP growth is defined as real consumption + real private investment or, in other words, GDP, excluding government spending, net exports, and inventories.

The average rate of growth from 1960-2000 was 3.9%. After crossing the 275% threshold, core economic growth in the United States declined by more than half to 1.9%.

"Core GDP" Annual Growth By Decade (%):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

The response to the COVID-19 crisis was to massively increase debt to finance automatic stabilizers, mainly in the form of transfer payments to prevent a more significant economic shock. People are hurting, and this response was in many ways needed. The long-term impact of the substantial acceleration in debt is also well-studied.

Pushing total debt to GDP growth above 400%, the new likely range by the end of 2020 will further suffocate economic growth in the economy.

Total Debt To GDP:

Source: Federal Reserve, BEA, EPB Macro Research

Long-term government bond yields, as noted earlier, follow the direction of growth and inflation plus a default premium. With the risk of default in the United States negligible, the final analysis reverts to just growth and inflation.

Extreme levels of public and private debt will continue to undermine economic growth and thus lead to lower interest rates across the entire Treasury curve.

GDP Growth and Interest Rates (%)

Source: Bloomberg

Treasury bonds have continued to follow these fundamentals, achieving stellar returns over the last five years.

Long-Term Bonds, Total Return (%)

Source: Bloomberg

The path to weaker economic growth and lower interest rates is a high probability scenario.

If government transfer payments stop, total income growth will decline significantly and lead to lower rates and economic growth and lower bond yields. This path would be a swifter and harsher deflationary shock.

Continuing on the current path of increased automatic stabilizers, seeking to prevent sharp economic declines will lead to higher levels of debt, unproductive debt that does not generate an income stream, well beyond the 275% debt to GDP threshold and suffocate trend economic growth. The last 20 years have seen a rate of core GDP growth of just 1.9%, a 50% contraction from the near 4% trend growth of the prior four decades.

Following the latter scenario, a decade of sub 1.9% trend growth is most likely, and thus, ever-lower bond yields that pile up near the zero-bound is the most probable outcome.

A direct money-printing alternative, discussed in this note, is a possibility that counters both scenarios outlined above, but that's not currently on the table.

A balanced portfolio approach always is most prudent. At EPB Macro Research, we run a model portfolio strategy that is founded on a balanced approach to risk.

We have a portfolio that contains stocks, bonds, commodities, and gold. We simply "tilt" or "shift" the balance of risk into the assets that are likely to achieve the best return for the given level of risk. For the last three years, one of our "tilts" has been into Treasury bonds.

Given the fundamentals outlined above, it's too early to give up on long-term bonds as a preferred overweight exposure of risk.

