U.S. Manufacturing Either At Bottom Or Expanding

The big question now is how quickly is there going to be a rebound, that depending in part upon exports.

The two measures aren't that far apart - it's fair, on either basis, to say this is as bad as it is going to get.

It slightly depends upon who you want to believe but U.S. Manufacturing has either bottomed out or is expanding again.

The manufacturing sector

It's important to understand a couple of things about the manufacturing sector. It's only 10% or so of GDP in the US and therefore isn't, really, all that important in the larger scheme of things. We have separate indices for it largely because of historical reasons. It used to be much larger as a portion of the economy and we've simply carried on collecting and publishing the data as we used to.

It's also true that, in the normal business cycle, manufacturing is more variable than services. We can thus use what's happening on the canary in the coal mine basis.

The other major point is that manufacturing is much more dependent upon exports as a source of demand than services. Thus it's not entirely fair to use the sector as a bell whether for the domestic economy as a whole. At least some of what is happening in manufacturing depends upon what is happening elsewhere in the world.

US manufacturing PMI

We have two different versions of the purchasing managers index for manufacturing in the US.

That from the Institute for Supply Management:

“The June PMI® registered 52.6 percent, up 9.5 percentage points from the May reading of 43.1 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the second straight month after April’s contraction, which ended a period of 131 consecutive months of growth.

As ever we've got to note how a PMI works. This is not saying that output is back up above where we started from. It says that it's all higher this month than it was last month. We are growing again but we are not saying that we've grown back to where we once were.

(ISM PMI from Moody's Analytics)

We also have the IHS Markit version of much the same measure:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) posted 49.8 in June, up a record 10points from 39.8 in May, to signal a marked easing in the overall manufacturing downturn. The latest figure was also slightly higher than the earlier released 'flash' reading of 49.6.

This is saying that we've still got ongoing contraction but it's entirely marginal. The two readings aren't in fact that far apart. There's a difference in the sample panels which makes - some complain about this description but it is fair enough - ISM perhaps more accurate for larger and older companies, IHS for a more balanced measure of the entire economy.

(US manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

What it all means

The great message here is that the lockdown hasn't led to an ever spiralling down of production. It is possible for a slowdown in one area or sector to then reduce demand elsewhere enough that this then reduces demand for the original sector and so we go, down and down. This really doesn't seem to be happening. We sure killed the economy with the lockdown but it's not getting any worse in that spiral.

So, we can now concentrate on how quickly it's going to recover.

We'll know more when we get the services PMIs in a couple of days but that's all going to be a difficult bit of information to process. For much of it is going to be about places being open again.

Well, yes, obviously, that a place is open again means it can engage in economic activity, which is what we're measuring. But just because a place is open doesn't tell us all that much about the ongoing demand for it to be open. We'd like to see the second and third month of figures before we make decisions about how goo that's looking.

Manufacturing has been largely open this past couple of months in a way that services haven't been. So, we're - unusually - happier with the accuracy here. Sure, manufacturing's a small part of the economy but it is stabilising to growing again.

My view

I have all along been of the view that we're going to have had a very deep recession but that it's going to be a short one with a steep recovery. Here we've got the information that at least manufacturing is starting to recover. Nothing to prove me wrong as yet.

We'll have more on the jobs front in a day or two but it looks as if a decent portion of those lost jobs have already been recreated. A steep recovery is what I still insist is likely.

The investor view

Sadly this news doesn't really tell us what to do. 6 weeks and 2 months back the prospect of a sharp recovery meant that buying near anything was a good idea. Just the indices, a handful of the old and boring dividend stocks. For the market level was implying a strong possibility of a protracted recession. Now prices are close to the objective reality. A high probability of a strong a speedy recovery but with still, obviously, a small chance that it will go awry.

Our macroeconomic view is thus not telling us of any obvious investment course. The market level's about right. So, no incentive to sell and flee, none to buy whatever and wait.

We are therefore back to microeconomic investing rules. Specific companies and situations. The general overview of the whole market isn't telling us to run one way or the other.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.