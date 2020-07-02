The Dividend Discount Model based target price for Microsoft's is below the current level.

But even if we assume that the payout ratio will remain at the current level, it can't justify the current price of the company.

Last year, Microsoft spent 35% of its net income on dividends. This is a relatively high rate.

I believe that when buying stocks of a company it is always important to understand what is the driver of its capitalization growth. Otherwise, it is impossible to determine when these shares should be sold.

Earlier, I evaluated Microsoft (MSFT) in terms of its multiples and the growth rate of its financial indicators. I also built a DCF model. All these approaches have shown that the rational price of a company is below the current level...

Now I want talk about Microsoft's rational price in the context of dividends. And for this, let's build a two-stage dividend discount model. If you forgot what it is, here (CFA Preparation Platform) you will find all the formulas and a short video with explanations for 8 minutes.

So, let's begin.

The quality of any valuation model is primarily determined by the quality of the long-term company's revenue forecast, incorporated in this model.

In this particular case, in order to avoid subjective influence, I used a polynomial model that most closely matches the current average estimates of analysts regarding Microsoft revenue in the next decade:

Thus, I assume that the CAGR of Microsoft's revenue in the next 10 years will amount to 11.4%. In my opinion, this is a really good scenario:

Further. In the last fiscal year, Microsoft's profit margin exceeded 31%. It is worth noting that this is a relatively high level for the U.S. companies:

Data by YCharts

But, nevertheless, I assume that Microsoft's profit margin will remain at the current level over the next decade.

Last year, MSFT spent 35% of its net income on dividends. And this is also a relatively high rate:

Data by YCharts

In my model, I assume that the payout ratio will remain at the current level. But given that this parameter depends on the phase of the life cycle of the company, I will separately give results based on the different values ​​of this ratio.

Here is the calculation of the weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) or the required rate of return:

Some explanations:

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium (6.01%) and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate (0.69%). The final indicator amounted to 6.70%.

I used the current value of the three-year beta coefficient. For a terminal year I used Beta equal to 1.

To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2018 and 2019 divided by the debt value for the same years.

And, here's the model itself:

PDF version

So, the DDM-based target price for Microsoft's shares is $85.

As I already noted, the result of the model is most sensitive to the payout ratio. Therefore, to understand how the changes in this parameter affect the growth potential of the shares, I provide a valuation sensitivity table:

Bottom line

Strictly speaking, within the bounds of the model, Microsoft is fairly valued by the market if we assume that in the next ten years the company will spend 90% of its net income on dividends. For me, this seems unlikely...

Once again, I want to remind that I'm a big fan of Microsoft. The company has courageously gone through a rough spot in the technology sector and this means a lot. But I want to understand why the company's shares now cost $ 207, and not $ 500 or $ 100. And as yet, I have to adhere to the opinion that Microsoft's rational capitalization is below the current level.

P.S. Believe me, I really want to write a positive article about Microsoft. But for this I must find objective, measurable reasons. Which parameter was not taken into account?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.