We can pick up the shares cheaper if we commit to buying them at $30 per share next January.

Many long-term investors will state that the key to long-term dividend growth investing is to invest in stocks which produce higher returns but are less volatile than the market in general. This is why the dividend aristocrats get so much attention. Considering the fact that they have been able to grow their earnings and dividends for well over two decades, investors are comfortable buying up these stocks when they are trading at long-term discounts.

The problem with high levels of volatility is that human nature does not permit that a portfolio for example drops 30 to 40% in the space of a few months. The majority of investors simply do not want this problem which is why many liquidate far too much at the lows. However, it is at precisely these times when the best buying opportunities invariably present themselves. Remember true “income”-orientated investors prefer lower prices in the stocks they own because they know more compounding can take place within the portfolio when more shares can be bought over time.

One such stock which continues to report high levels of volatility is Hartford Financial Services (HIG). In fact, if we look at the long-term chart, we can see that shares of this firm got absolutely crushed in 2008 and the share price has still not been able to recover its 2007 high. Once more, in this recent 2020 downturn, shares lost well over 50% of their value which as a consequence spiked implied volatility to levels not witnessed in this stock since the great recession.

However, where many see volatility as "fear," we like to use it in our favor. Before we get into how we can use volatility in our favor here, let's go through why we like HIG at its present price.

From a technical standpoint, shares have rarely been this oversold as we can see on the long-term chart above. Furthermore, we see no real apparent bearish divergences on the long-term RSI indicator which is encouraging from a long delta standpoint.

Below are the three main areas we look at when deciphering how attractive a potential investment may be.

Shareholders are consistently getting rewarded. This can be through share buybacks as well as increasing dividend payments. The firm has attractive returns on capital. The valuation is attractive which in turn enables us to potentially buy shares with a significant margin of safety.

With respect to HIG, the dividend has now increased consecutively every year over the past 7 years and dividend growth rates have remained elevated. The most recent increase was 8.3% back in February which came on the back of the solid Q4 earnings beat of $1.43. Consistent annual dividend increases close to the double-digit percentage level protects one's portfolio against inflation which is what we want.

In terms of affordability, HIG's free cash flow payout ratio presently comes in at a mere 13%. In fact, free cash flow of $3.4 billion over the past four quarters was easily able to cover the dividend, share buybacks as well as a significant amount of debt. Suffice it to say, no problem with dividend affordability here.

In terms of buybacks, the number of shares outstanding now stand at 358 million which means over 100 million shares have been bought back since 2014.

In terms of profitability, HIG's cash from operations ($3.51 billion), return on total assets (2.51%) and return on common equity (11.8%) are well ahead of both the averages in this sector as well as HIG's 5-year averages.

With shares trading at approximately eight times non-GAAP forward earnings, one is looking at a 33% discount to the sector here in earnest. This is because analysts who follow this stock still expect the firm to report approximately $4.65 in earnings this year. In all of our value plays, we only look to firms which are posting healthy profits. Despite the double-digit declines which will most likely come in Q2 and Q3, HIG is still healthily profitable. This bodes well for a reversion to the mean with respect to the firm's present valuation

To improve our odds even more, we are looking at the sale of the regular January 2021 $30 put for approximately $2.10 per contract. The implied volatility of this strike is approximately 53% making it well above average. Considering the present valuation, cash flow trends as well as the present valuation, we like the risk/reward setup of this trade at this moment in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HIG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.