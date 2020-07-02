This month’s article will outline why I will remain 100% allocated to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) with my retirement assets in July. First let me review my performance in June. All of the ETFs I monitor moved higher in June. The market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, rose 1.84%. As for my pension plan assets, I had a lesser gain of 1.77% in June which equaled the return of SPY. My investment objective of preserving my capital was met yet I did not beat the overall market as measured by the SP 500 index. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of June and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

Table 1 – Investment Returns for June

Table 2 – Investment Returns Last 12 Months

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) , SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6 month and the 10 month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6 month moving average is above the 10 month moving average then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6 month moving average is below the 10 month moving average the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don’t want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 – Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index; while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital preservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008 - 2009 market crash many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy similar to what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and consequently would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 – Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

SPY gained 1.77% in June on higher volume. SPY remains above both of the moving averages. The moving averages remain in bullish alignment. SPY remains above the dashed green line mentioned in last month’s article. It is a support and resistance level. It is currently acting as support since SPY remains above this price level. While SPY didn’t have the best month of the ETFs I follow for my retirement account, it still made money and it is still the strongest of the four ETFs I follow. Consequently, 100% of my money will remain allocated to SPY for the month of July.

Chart 3 – Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

IWM rose for the third month in a row climbing 3.43% in June. A positive development is that IWM has now closed above its six and ten month moving averages which is a bullish development. The two moving averages remain in bearish alignment however.

Chart 4 – Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

IWM outperformed SPY by 1.63% in June. Despite that performance, this ratio remains in bearish alignment. Before I allocate money to IWM instead of SPY I need to see this ratio close above its 10 month moving average. Once that happens then it may be prudent allocate a portion of my retirement funds to IWM. I will continue to monitor this ratio.

Chart 5 – Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

EFA investors enjoyed a nice gain of 3.51% for the month of June. EFA was the best performing ETF I follow for my retirement assets. One positive development was that EFA closed above the six and the ten month moving averages. That is bullish. Unfortunately the two moving averages remain in bearish alignment. With EFA being in bearish alignment I won’t allocate any of my retirement funds to EFA.

Chart 6 – Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 6 shows that EFA outperformed SPY for the second month in a row. June’s outperformance was by 1.71%. However, despite the strong performance of EFA versus SPY the ratio remains below both moving averages and the two moving averages remain in bearish alignment. As a proponent of trend following, I will wait until I see more improvement in this ratio before I allocate money to EFA over SPY. In other words, two months does not make a new trend. I will continue to review this ratio looking for the ratio to close above its 10 month moving average.

Chart 7 – Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

EFA gained some ground on IWM in June. EFA outperformed IWM by 0.08%. As mentioned last month, the ratio closed below the six and the ten month moving averages. The moving averages remain in bullish alignment however. At this time there is no compelling reason to invest in EFA over IWM. I will continue to monitor this ratio.

Chart 8 – Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 8 shows that AGG rose 0.66% in June for another steady gain. Ever since AGG broke out of the box identified in green it has steadily climbed higher. AGG closed at another high and remains in bullish alignment.

Chart 9 – Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 9 shows that AGG underperformed SPY by 1.10% in June. The ratio is now below both the six and the ten month moving averages which do remain in bullish alignment. So while Chart 8 above shows a nice steady bullish trend, Chart 9 shows me why I can’t place money in AGG. Investors prefer equities over bonds at this point in the economic cycle. Maybe that is going to change, but for now there will be no money allocated to AGG. I will continue to monitor this ratio and look for evidence of a change in investor preferences.

In summary, June saw all four of the ETFs I monitor rise as the bull market continues to rise. EFA and IWM both performed well and both of them recaptured their ten month moving averages which is a bullish development. Both EFA and IWM however remain in bearish alignment. SPY rose 1.77% in June and kept its bullish strength. It remains in bullish alignment and above the recent area of resistance. AGG rose for the month of June but AGG lags SPY in terms of overall performance. I will continue to allocate 100% of my money to SPY as SPY is in bullish alignment while neither IWM nor EFA are in bullish alignment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.