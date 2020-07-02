The Future Of Plant-Based Food Stocks

It is estimated that this sector will grow at a CAGR of 17% because many people have started shifting to plant-based foods.

Plant-based food stocks were chugging around nicely even before COVID-19 landed. The virus helped focus the spotlight on these companies.

Every person I have met who has gone vegan says it is the best decision they have ever made. - Lewis Hamilton

By February 2020, the plant-based food industry had reached a global phenomenon status. Demand for meat- and dairy-free products has been rising because of concerns related to health, animal welfare, and the environment. Plant-based food makers have also made sure that their meat substitutes, mostly crafted out of fermented soy, mimic the taste of meat by adding compounds and extracts that have meaty flavors. The demand then got set on auto-pilot.

In 2019, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the first plant-based food company to offer stock to the public at $25 per share. It got listed on May 2, 2019, and is trading around $134 as of July 1, 2020. BYND is already outperforming its peers, which include Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), Kellogg (NYSE:K), and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Notice how stocks in the peer group fell when the pandemic hit us, and check how BYND zoomed leaving its peers behind. The reason for its sharp rise was that the meat supply chain got disrupted. There was another reason too - some folks linked the virus to meat products because of its wet market connection and started preferring meat alternatives.

There's a debate raging about which is better - plant-based foods that are marketed as meat substitutes or the real meat sourced from animals. In December 2019, the Center for Consumer Freedom, a public relations firm, raised health concerns about plant-based meat substitutes calling them "ultra-processed imitations," and comparing plant-based burgers to dog food. Its Managing Director also claimed that such foods could trigger weight gain.

Whatever may be the outcome between these two warring groups, the plant-based food industry is estimated to grow at a faster clip. As investors, we should take advantage of this growth sector by understanding its market, and stocks and commodities that can be favorably impacted.

The Plant-Based Foods/Fake Meat Market

Image Source: Markets & Markets

The U.S. plant-based foods market's value is estimated at $4.2 billion in 2021, which represents a growth of 17% over its 2020 estimated value of $3.5 billion. Soy-based products are expected to dominate the segment, and I recommend that all commodity traders start tracking soy futures.

Soy is used in most plant-based meat substitutes in foods such as burgers, patties, nuggets, bacon, and more. Consumer preference for these products is likely to be on the same lines as in 2019 (see chart below).

Image Source: The Beet

Another product that is fast catching on is plant-based milk. Gen Z anyway preferred plant milk over dairy milk, and it does seem like the trend may get stronger. There are no listed plant-based milk companies yet, but keep your ears open for any launches in this niche.

Image Source: Markets & Markets

America is expected to take the lead in the adoption of a plant-based diet, and going by the current trends, it seems like it is a risk-on sector.

Listed Plant-based Food Companies (as of July 1, 2020)

Beyond Meat Bunge Limited (BG) Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Tofutti Brands (OTCQB:TOFB) Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Conagra Tyson Foods Kellogg

Summing Up

The plant-based food industry looks like a winner all the way. The fear of contracting zoonotic diseases from animal ingredients has accelerated the demand. Meat shortages too have played a major part because many meat plant workers contracted COVID-19 and plants had to be shut. These factors, along with concerns for health, animal welfare, and environment, seem to have pushed people towards plant-based foods.

On the flipside, COVID-19 has strained operations of plant-based food manufacturers because now these folks have to focus on ensuring quality and standards at a time when the demand has grown exponentially. Any slip-ups will hurt the industry.

It's a no-brainer then that the future of plant-based or vegan foods is bright. It is a disruptive sector that has the potential to deliver multi-bagger returns. I would track the key stocks (listed above) and the soy commodity in this coffee-can sector. But I won't rush into anything now because the Fed's liquidity boost has created a bubble. The virus resurgence has got everyone worried, and if the Fed's dollops of liquidity cause hyperinflation or defaults, the market can correct in a big way.

To sum up, the plant-based food sector is a sunshine one, and the best stocks within it can either be bought in a SIP or on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.