The Top-Ranked Dividend Growth Stocks In The Health Care Sector

The changing landscape in dividend growth investing is challenging. From an all-time high in late February, the S&P 500 lost more than 34% of its value due to uncertainties surrounding the impact of the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) on the global economy. While the index has gained back most of those losses, volatility and uncertainty remain.

In April, I presented the three top-ranked dividend growth stocks in each of the GICS sectors. To rank stocks, I sort them by decreasing quality scores using DVK Quality Snapshots and break ties by comparing up to three additional metrics, in turn.

Following a reader's suggestion, I decided to start a new series of articles ranking dividend growth stocks in each GICS sector. The first article presented the top-ranked Industrials, and last month, I presented the top-ranked Consumer Staples.

This article presents the ten top-ranked dividend growth stocks in the Health Care sector.

As a dividend growth investor, I focus on investing in stocks that pay ever-increasing dividends. Many companies have impressive track records of increasing their dividend payout annually, which they can do sustainably and consistently only with commensurate earnings growth.

I now use Dividend Radar as my primary watch list of dividend growth stocks. The list and accompanying spreadsheet with fundamental and added value data are updated every Friday and contains stocks with dividend increase streaks of at least five years. You can download the latest copy (dated June 26, 2020) here. The latest list contains 768 stocks, of which 38 are Health Care sector stocks.

The Health Care Sector

The Health Care sector is a defensive sector, but not all Health Care stocks fared well over the past few months. Some benefited from increased sales of over-the-counter drugs when people stocked up on medicines and personal care items. Others stand to benefit if they produce tests and vaccines for the virus, but at a high cost and associated risk. With massive unemployment, fewer doctor visits and elective surgeries, and a reduction of diagnostic tests and drug prescriptions, some industries within the Health Care sector are suffering.

Long term, though, the Health Care sector offers several positives. These include a global population that is aging and will require extensive health and medical care over time and advances in technology that will bring new opportunities for Health Care companies. There are risks, of course, including political, regulatory, and litigation risks, but patient investors should reap the benefit of investing in high-quality Health Care stocks.

Sector and Performance Comparison

It is quite informative to compare sector averages and the historical performance of sectors over different periods and to see how the Health Care sector compares:

Source: Dividend Radar (June 26, 2020) - Google Finance

The table is color-coded to show the highest (green) and lowest (red) values in each column. Notice that the Health Care sector has the lowest average yield. On the other hand, it has the third-best performance over the past five years.

Sector performance charts give another interesting perspective, especially when comparing those performances to the performance of the S&P 500:

Charts created by the author - Data from Fidelity Research

The Health Care sector is trailing the performance of the S&P 500 in all but the 1-year time frames.

Quality Assessment

DVK Quality Snapshots provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. I use DVK's scoring system but have my own systems to rate and rank dividend growth stocks.

Here are the quality indicators used in determining a stock's quality score:

You can read about these quality indicators by following the provided links.

DVK Quality Snapshots scoring system and my rating system

My rating system maps to quality score ranges. Ratings are Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9). Investment Grade ratings have quality scores in the range 15-25, while Speculative Grade ratings have quality scores below 15 points.

To rank stocks, I sort them by descending quality scores and break ties by considering the following factors in turn:

SSD Dividend Safety Scores S&P Credit Ratings Dividend Yield

I rarely need to break ties with Dividend Yield.

Top-Ranked Health Care Stocks

Here are the top 10 dividend growth stocks in the Health Care Sector:

Ranking of Health Care sector stocks (ranks 1-10)

The stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted.

The following company descriptions are the author's summaries of company descriptions sourced from finviz.

1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Founded in 1886 and based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, JNJ has grown into one of the largest companies in the world. The company is a leader in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer products industries. JNJ distributes its products to the general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and healthcare professionals.

2. Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, MRK is a global healthcare company that offers health solutions through prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. MRK markets to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed healthcare providers.

3. Medtronic plc (MDT)

MDT manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MDT was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

4. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

LLY discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience, immunology, oncology, and cardiovascular products. LLY was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

5. Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Headquartered in New York and founded in 1849, PFE is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms. The company discovers, develops, and manufactures healthcare products. Prescription drugs and vaccines account for almost 90% of PFE's sales. Its brands include Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lipitor, Celebrex, Pristiq, and Viagra.

6. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Founded in 1974 and based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UNH is a diversified health and well-being company with core capabilities in clinical expertise, advanced technology, and data and health information. The company provides medical benefits to customers in the United States and in more than 125 other countries.

7. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

BMY discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company's pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs administered as tablets or capsules. It also uses biologics to produce products administered through injections or by infusion. BMY was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

8. Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, AMGN is a biotechnology company. The company discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of serious illnesses in the areas of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. AMGN was founded in 1980.

9. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, BDX is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. BDX's products are used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

10. Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

ABT discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems. The company operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products; Diagnostic Products; Nutritional Products; and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products. ABT was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois.

Please note that these stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I present key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and fair value estimates. These include the dividend increase streak (Yrs), the DVK quality score (Qual.), the dividend Yield for a recent Price, and the 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR).

The table includes a column for the Chowder Number (CDN), a popular metric for screening dividend growth stocks for possible investment. The column is color-coded to indicate the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely. I consider green CDNs favorable.

I also provide fair value estimates (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks trading at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of the recent price to my fair value estimate.

Main Source: Dividend Radar (June 26, 2020)

Additional Sources: Value Line • Morningstar • FASTGraphs • Simply Safe Dividends

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the 5-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Simply Safe Dividends. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Commentary

The top 10 are high-quality dividend growth stocks! Based on quality scores, I rate JNJ and MRK Exceptional, MDT, LLY, PFE, UNH, BMY, and AMGN, Excellent, and BDX and ABT, Fine.

PFE offers the highest yield (4.47%), while UNH and AMGN have the highest 5-year dividend growth rates.

All but two of the top 10 are trading at discounted valuations. PFE and BMY are discounted most, followed by MRK. Only UNH and AMGN have favorable CDNs.

In my DivGro portfolio, only JNJ is not a full position, which I somewhat arbitrarily set at 1% of total portfolio value. To turn JNJ into a full position, I would need to add about 50 shares. JNJ's lower CDN of 9 gives me pause, though. At $134 a share, JNJ's yield would top 3% and start to interest me again.

Of the stocks I don't own, BMY looks most interesting despite its low CDN. While the stock has performed poorly for several years, there are indications that its acquisition of Celgene has sparked a revival. Earnings estimates look promising, and BMY's last dividend increase was 9.8%, much higher than its 5-year dividend growth rate of 3%.

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

I'm considering opening a position in BMY.

Below is a chart showing the performance of the 10 top-ranked Health Care sector stocks since 19 February when the S&P 500 closed at a record high. Only LLY, AMGN, and ABT are in positive territory, and seven of the top 10 outperformed the S&P 500 over this time frame.

Chart created by the author • Data from Google Finance

Concluding Remarks

Stock prices have recovered nicely since concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in the stock market in late February and early March.

The full impact of the pandemic on the economy, earnings, and dividends remain unclear. In my view, the best defense for dividend growth investors is to invest in highest-quality stocks. I identify such stocks using DVK Quality Snapshots, which provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend stocks.

Most of the 10 top-ranked Health Care sector stocks are trading at discounted valuations. PFE offers the highest yield and the largest discount. BMY looks interesting, too.

I hope this article will give dividend growth investors looking to expand their Health Care sector holdings a good starting point for stock selection and further research.

As a bonus, here are tickers of lower-ranked dividend growth stocks in the Health Care sector.

The quality scores of these tickers range from 22 (for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)) to 19 (for Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)), all Fine stocks, and from 18 (for Humana (NYSE:HUM)) to 15 (for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)), all Decent stocks, according to my rating system. The remaining stocks are rated Poor and therefore are Speculative.

Ranking of Health Care sector stocks (ranks 11-30)

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MRK, MDT, PFE, UNH, AMGN, SYK, GILD, ANTM, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.