For those still nervous about buying at the moment, the options market is offering very generous premia to take on the obligation to buy at an extraordinary discount.

In the relatively short time since I wrote my bullish piece on Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), the shares have declined a total of ~11.5% against a loss of 5.25% for the S&P 500. I thought I'd look in on the name again to see if I should change my position on the company, or whether now is a good time to add to the position. I'll try to answer that question by looking at the financial history here, paying particular attention to the sustainability of the dividend. As usual, I'll also look at the stock as a thing wholly distinct from the business to see if valuations make sense. Finally, I'll update the options trade I recommended earlier and will recommend yet another.

In case you missed the title of this article and ignored the bullet points above, I'll come right to the point. I think Caterpillar remains a very good investment due in large part to the sustainability of the dividend. I also like the fact that the shares are (slightly) cheaper than when I last looked in on the name.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history here is a testament to the fact that this company has the capacity to grow profits in the face of declining sales. Specifically, since 2014, net income has grown at an astonishing CAGR of 16.4%, while sales have declined at a CAGR of -.42%. Earnings per share have grown at an even faster rate (18.4%) because the company has spent about $13.8 billion to retire just under 78 million shares since 2014. This has allowed the firm to grow dividends at a very healthy clip of 5.8%.

The most recent quarter was obviously poor relative to the same period a year ago. Specifically, profit dropped fully 42% on the back of a 21% drop in sales from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020. The majority of this decline in sales (22%) came from the "Machinery, Energy, and Transportation" segment. The very faint silver lining relates to the fact that the company was able to reduce expenses quite dynamically in the teeth of falling sales. All three of COGS, SG&A, and R&D declined by 19.5%, 15%, and 18.2% respectively. In spite of this slowdown, the company raised its dividend by 15% and spent 41% more on buybacks.

On the bright side, Caterpillar is somewhat rare in that it's reduced consolidated debt over the past six years at a CAGR of about .87%. The inevitable result is that interest expense has declined at a CAGR of 2.3% since 2014. That said, raising the dividend in the teeth of falling profitability isn't sustainable. Also, there is still a fairly sizable debt load here ($24.37 billion), and I want to understand the extent to which this may impact future dividends or dividend growth. For that reason, I want to try to understand the extent to which the dividend is safe here.

Dividend Sustainability

When I try to determine whether or not a dividend is sustainable, I compare the size and timing of future financial obligations with the company's current and likely resources. In the table below, I've compiled the most significant outflows by year for your enjoyment and edification, dear reader. The point of this exercise is not to find out what the company will spend down to the dollar. The point is to try to work out which of the next several years will be the most or least onerous, and I like to see obligations coming due in the distant future. I should note that the CAPEX figure is approximate, and the $1.2 billion figure is based on the company's own 2020 estimate. This isn't too far off the average $1.16 billion the company spent on average over the past two years. Obviously, capital investment can vary widely in the short term, but I'm of the view that when it comes to CAPEX, you "pay me now, or you pay me later", so this estimate is reasonable.

Source: Latest 10-K

Against these obligations, the company currently has about $7.123 billion in cash and equivalents. Also, per the graphic below, the company has access to a great deal more liquidity if required. This suggests to me that the dividend is quite safe at the moment and that the recent increase wasn't reckless. For this reason, I would be comfortable recommending buying this company at the right price.

Source

Source: Company filings

The Stock

At this point in our journey, I must apologise to my regular readers because I'm about to become even more repetitive than usual. The fact is that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a troubled company can be a great investment if the price paid is reasonable. For my part, I like to buy shares that are cheaply priced because I think these offer both lower risk and higher returns. They're lower risk because a great deal of bad news is already "priced in", suggesting a limited downside. Cheaper stocks present potentially higher returns because there's nothing more dramatic than a "dog" that provides a positive surprise.

For my part, I determine whether or not a stock is cheaply priced in a number of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look to the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings. I want to see a stock trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and its own history. In my previous article, I "went on about" the fact that the company was trading for a PE of 14, and I considered that bargain territory. At the moment, the shares are marginally cheaper on a PE basis, per the following:

Source: YCharts

In addition, I like to try to understand what the market itself is telegraphing about its assumptions for the company. In order to do this, I turn to the work presented by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks an investor through how they might use a standard finance formula (and high school algebra) to isolate the "g" (growth) variable, and thus work out what the market must be assuming about future growth. Applying this approach to Caterpillar suggests that the market is forecasting a growth rate of about 5.5% for this business. I consider this to be neither excessively optimistic nor pessimistic a forecast. Taken together, I'd suggest that Caterpillar is a buy at current prices.

Options As Alternative

I think it's understandable for investors to be nervous at this point, as the market seems to be ignoring the fact that we're in the midst of a recession that is in many ways unprecedented. For such people, the importance of the role played by monetary authorities or the sudden explosion of day trading accounts is the harbingers of doom. I have some sympathy for that view. Such people face a choice. On the one hand, they can wait for shares to drop to an even more reasonable level. There are two problems with this approach in my estimation. First, there's no guarantee that shares will ever reach what the potential buyer deems "reasonable." Second, if the shares do fall in price, there's no reason to think the investor will be inclined to "pull the trigger" in that circumstance. The shares will be falling for very sound reasons, and in the resulting heightened emotional state, there's no reason to suppose that reason will prevail and the investor will "back up the truck." In my view, the second reason cited is far more pernicious.

The alternative to waiting is to sell put options with strike prices that correspond to prices the investor would be willing to pay. The advantage of short puts is that they provide a sort of Ulysses Pact that force the investor to buy great assets at great prices. My own experience with Caterpillar is telling.

When I wrote my bullish piece on the company, the shares were trading hands at ~$147 per share. In the article, I also recommended selling the January 2021 puts with a strike of $115. These were bid-asked at $4.40-$4.55 at the time. Somewhat surprising to me is the fact that I haven't been exercised on these. Perhaps this relates to the fact that I wrote them only about a month before the market crash earlier this year and because there was still a great deal of time value when Caterpillar shares cratered. Had I been exercised, though, I would have bought at a net price of about $110.60, and I would be up about $16 per share since then, against the $21 per share loss I've experienced so far. This speaks to the fact that selling put options at great strike prices enhances returns and reduce risk.

With all that as preamble, I would recommend selling more of the same. In spite of a loss of over 5 months of time value, the January 2021 puts with a strike of $115 are currently bid-asked at $8.20-$8.50. In my view, this presents another "win-win" trade. If the shares remain above $115 for the next seven months, the investor simply pockets the premia. If the shares fall below that level, the investor will be obliged to buy but will do so at a price about 18% below the current level. Holding all else constant, the dividend yield at that price jumps to 3.8%.

Now that you're hopefully excited about the prospects of a "win-win" trade, it's time for me to sour the mood by writing about risk. There is no utopia on Earth. In all domains, including investing, humans must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no 'risk-free' option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. Unless you've just recently joined us, the risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is self-evident, especially in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Caterpillar today at a price of ~$129. Alternatively, they can generate a fairly generous credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 18% below today's level. Buying the same asset for a nearly one-fifth discount is the definition of lower risk, in my view.

Conclusion

I think Caterpillar is a compelling investment for people with reasonably long time horizons for a host of reasons. The shares are inexpensive, the yield is reasonably high, and the dividend is sustainable in my view. As infrastructure around the world ages out, the demand for what Caterpillar sells will accelerate. Management has proven themselves adept at wringing greater levels of profit out of slow growth. Importantly, the shares are trading at a very reasonable valuation in my view. For those still not convinced, I think the short put options that I reference above offer a decent middle ground. The investor can either pocket a decent return from the premiums received, or they'll lock in a great long term price. For investors interested in not overpaying for a stream of ever-growing dividends, I would strongly recommend considering Caterpillar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 4 more of the puts described in this article today (July 2).