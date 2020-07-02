Eurozone Blue Chip Report July 2020

The objectives of this article are 1) to provide an overview of the Eurozone large capitalization segment of the market and 2) to bring to the attention of readers and analysts candidate investments for further assessment and due diligence. We focus on potential candidates among the 50 stocks of the EURO STOXX 50 index which is tracked by FEZ ETF.

Eurozone Blue Chip Performance

European economy is struggling not only to recover from the recession resulting from the coronavirus pandemic but also to face its structural problems and weaknesses that remain unresolved over the last years and which had an apparent effect on the lackluster performance on the eurozone blue chip market as is evident on the figure below.

Figure 1. Monthly Chart of FEZ (Source: Bloomberg, Global Cross Asset Research)

In Figure 1 we can see the performance of FEZ (in candlesticks, right-hand axis of Figure 1) which U.S. investors can acquire to diversify their equity exposure by allocating funds in the constituents of the EURO STOXX 50 index. For comparison and context purposes, we have added the respective index denominated in Euro (in gray, left-hand axis) and forward P/E (in green, left-hand axis). As it is apparent, Eurozone blue chip stocks trade on valuations relatively cheaper than those of the U.S. counterparts. Cheaper valuations does not automatically imply better investments as “discounts” may reflect earnings stagnation (in the case of low P/E), low quality of assets (in the case of low P/B) or very tight margins (in the case of low P/S). In what follows we have included three stocks that we think investors should pay attention to. Prices (as of June 30, 2020) refer to the primary listings in Europe and figures are stated in Euro unless otherwise specified.

Amadeus IT Group S.A. (AMS:SM, OTCPK:AMADF)

For more than 30 years, Amadeus IT Group (“Amadeus”) builds critical solutions that help airlines and airports, hotels, railways, travel agencies, and tour operations all over the world. The Company has the vision to be the leading provider of technology solutions for the travel industry and not surprisingly, its stock has suffered significantly because of the pandemic with year-to-date performance of approximately -40%.

For an optimistic investor expecting global economic and travel activity to normalize sooner or later, Amadeus may be an attractive opportunity considering the growth prospects of the company in a Covid-free world. Revenue over the last five years increased by almost 60% with 2019 revenue growth rate at approximately 13%. Profitability and free-cash-flow generation followed a similar pattern. The realized growth in business figures has been more than reflected in the stock price of Amadeus since the IPO in 2010 as can been seen in the figure that follows.

Figure 2. Monthly Chart of Amadeus IT Group S.A. (Source: Bloomberg, Global Cross Asset Research)

Given the sensitivity of the Company to the Coronavirus pandemic, debt and liquidity considerations are essential. Total debt of about 3.7 billion does not seem to be a significant risk if ones considers a market capitalization of 21 billion and cash flow from operations north of 1 billion since 2014 (1.8 billion in 2019). Cash and cash equivalents in the last quarter ending in March 2020 amounted to 0.68 billion. The debt maturity profile appears relatively balanced over the next eight years with 0.5 billion due in 2020 (October), 1.053 billion due in 2021, and 0.5 billion due in 2022.

A preliminary and very simplified Discounted Cash Flow (NYSE:DCF) exercise assuming a gradual normalization of free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) after the 2020 shock to 2019 levels (1.045 billion Euros) over 2021-2024 and an equity risk premium of 8% results in a fair value of around 35 Euros however without making any considerations about the growth prospects of the Company in the post-COVID era (or in a period with fewer restrictions if COVID is here to stay for good). In simple words, an investor who bought Amadeus at 35 Euros in March may have acquired the growth potential for free, or better, may have received an “extra compensation” for the assumed pandemic-related risks.

Considering the growth potential of Amadeus in a Covid-free world and balancing the above facts we think that Amadeus IT Group should be on the watchlist of not only growth investors but also of value investors. Patient investors can wait for a market-wide correction to possibly acquire the stock at levels reflecting a solid margin of safety. The next earnings release for the second quarter of the year is expected on July 31, 2020.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF:SM, TEF)

With business activities in Spain, Germany, UK, and Latin America, with more than 110,000 employees and approximately 50 billion in revenue, Madrid-based Telefonica S.A. (“Telefonica”) deserves at least our attention after a -80% price movement since the 2007/2008 highs. If one considers dividends, the actual total return of the stock is approximately -40%. As for 2020, the stock has depreciated by 30% and at current levels of around 4.2 Euros is a "little" higher than the March low of around 3.5 Euros. For believers of basic principles of price action, the figure that follows may be of interest.

Figure 3. Monthly Chart of Telefonica S.A. (Source: Bloomberg, Global Cross Asset Research)

On the positive side, the telecom business in general, is characterized by relatively stable demand and this is reflected by the ability of the company to remain profitable over the last decade although it should be noted that overall profitability has suffered as reflected by gradually decreasing income figures alongside falling revenue. This is also evident in free-cash-flow generation which however over the last 5 appears to stabilizing and gaining momentum (pre-COVID).

On May 2020 it was announced that O2 (Telefonica UK) and Virgin Media UK (Liberty Global) will merge their operations in the UK market. The merger which is subject to approval from the Competition and Markets Authority is expected to be FCF accretive and positive for the credit outlook of Telefonica as per the Company’s guidance.

A preliminary (also pre-merger) and very simplified DCF exercise assuming a gradual normalization of free cash flow after the 2020 shock to 2019 levels (5.91 billion Euros) over 2021-2024 and an equity risk premium of 8%, results in margin of safety levels north of 30%.

For all the above reasons, we think that Telefonica S.A. should be on value investors’ watchlists. The next earnings release for the second quarter of the year is expected on July 30, 2020.

Total S.A. (FP:FP, TOT)

Since late 2018 the stock price of Total S.A. (“Total”) has experienced a crash of 60% making the 2014-2016 -35% correction appear as a walk in the park. One should really be puzzled about the fair compensation for volatility of this magnitude in a world believed to be governed by the positive risk-return relationship (assuming of course that volatility is an appropriate measure for risk). Considering however that Total distributes rich dividends, things seem better on a total-return basis. Still, one must have been be very selective, or lucky if you prefer, with the timing of her purchases to end up with a profitable investment generating a total return higher than that of Euro-denominated investment grade bonds.

Figure 4. Monthly Chart of Total S.A. (Source: Bloomberg, Global Cross Asset Research)

The attractiveness of Total increased considerably in March when the stock was offered for prices as low as a little higher than 20 Euros considerably lower than the 20-year “support level” of 30. The fact that the price of Total is around 34 Euros which is not very far from the “support level” but far from early 2020 low 50s deserves some attention. One may argue, however, that twenty-year old “support levels” and “glory days” high levels may mean nothing in a regime of crashing oil prices in the short term and substitution risks in the long term. Still, it should be noted that as per Total’s presentation ‘Action Plan at 30 $/b’ the company appears more resilient than in 2015 to weather the storm given lower leverage (adjusted for IFRS 16 impact) and significantly lower breakeven costs (< $25 per barrel).

A preliminary and very simplified DCF exercise assuming a gradual normalization of free cash flow after the 2020 shock to the low end of 2017-2019 levels (around 7.5 billion Euros) over 2021-2024 and a risk premium of 8% result in a margin of safety of approximately 30%.

Considering the fact that the price of Total appears to be a little higher than levels observed near the low point of the cycle and after balancing all above facts, value-oriented, contrarian investors believing in mean-reversion, may find acquisitions at prices near 30 Euros fairly attractive from a risk/reward perspective. The next earnings release for the second quarter of the year is expected on July 30, 2020.

Conclusion

U.S. investors will most likely find the prospect of allocating funds in Eurozone equities at least questionable given the significant underperformance of Eurozone equities over the last years (currency risk should also be considered). Those who have already done so along with Euro investors, have so far paid the price of relative underperformance. However, after more than a decade of lackluster performance figures, overreaction and other behavioral issues and attitudes may have resulted in the formation of significant opportunities.

In this article we presented three cases which we consider as potential candidates for a well-diversified portfolio. All three of them, Amadeus IT Group S.A. a pre-Covid growth story, Telefonica S.A. a long-term laggard with value characteristics, and Total S.A. a cyclical stock, are still well off their levels before the outbreak of the pandemic. There is no doubt that downward adjustments in market capitalizations have correctly discounted real losses either because of the pandemic or because of more general structural issues that these companies face. It should be obvious to all readers that all these cases are characterized by significant risks and unknown unknows.

However, corrections and crashes never materialize without “bad news” and real-time decisions are always made under significant uncertainty skewed on the downside. The challenge is to identify those cases in which investors have discounted more “bad news” than they should. To this end, we presented three cases that according to our opinion justify investing some time to delve a little deeper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMS:SM, TEF:SM, FP:FP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content of this article is for informational purposes and is based on information from sources that we consider reliable but, in some cases, not independently verified by the author(s) of this article. Every effort has been made to ensure the quality of this article and the information herein. Readers should do their own research as well to verify the accuracy of the information provided.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.