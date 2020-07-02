Staffing and human resources firm Paychex (PAYX) is set to report fiscal fourth quarter earnings results on Tuesday and I couldn’t help but notice how bearish analysts and investors are toward the company ahead of the report. The company’s fiscal 2020 ended on May 31 and analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter.

If the estimates are accurate, it would mean a decline in earnings of 4.8% compared to last year. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company reported EPS of $0.63. Paychex has seen earnings grow by an average of 13% per year over the last three years and they were up by 9% in the third quarter.

Revenue is expected to come in at $910.9 million and that is down 7.1% from last year’s $980.4 million. Revenue was up by 7% in the third quarter and it has averaged an annual growth rate of 10% per year for the last three years. Given the turmoil in the global economy at this time, an earnings decline of 4.7% and a revenue decline of 7.1% aren’t too bad.

I was very impressed with Paychex and its management efficiency measurements in particular. The company boasts a return on equity of 41.3% and a profit margin of 36.2% at this time. Both of those figures are well above average.

Despite The Strong Fundamentals, Sentiment Toward Paychex Is Skewed To The Bearish Side

With Paychex showing such positive fundamental attributes, I continue to be amazed by the bearish sentiment being directed to the stock. I have written about Paychex on four previous occasions and have taken note of the bearish sentiment on each occasion. When I first wrote about the stock it was trading just shy of $74. The stock did rally up to a high of $89.63 in February before falling sharply during the market meltdown. Even through all of that, the rally and ensuing decline, the sentiment changed little.

There are 20 analysts covering the stock at this time and only two have it rated as a “buy.” There are 16 “hold” ratings and two “sell” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 10% and that is incredibly low. In fact, it is one of the lowest buy percentages I have seen lately.

The short interest ratio has bounced around a little in recent months, but it is currently at 6.14. The ratio fell sharply in late March as the short interest fell from 8.9 million shares to 6.9 million shares and daily trading volume jumped from 2.9 million to 4.7 million. After that the short interest jumped back up, but the average daily trading volume has dropped.

The put/call ratio is the one sentiment indicator that is pointing toward any sign of optimism. The ratio is at 0.524 currently with 15,060 puts open and 28,715 calls open. This reading is far below the average put/call ratio and it is far lower than the 1.41 reading when I wrote about the company in December. Looking at the ratio over the last few months though, the readings have all been below average. The ratio hasn’t been above 0.60 since the beginning of April.

Despite the bullish sentiment from option traders, I would say the overall sentiment is still rather bearish with analysts and short sellers being extremely bearish compared to other companies.

The Selloff In The First Quarter Hit Paychex Hard

The weekly chart shows how Paychex saw its stock price drop by almost half during selling in February and March. The stock was trading near $90 in February and dropped all the way down to $47.39 in March. The stock has rallied back sharply as the overall market has recovered from the panic selling in the first quarter. The stock is up over 50% from the March low, even with a slight pullback in the last month.

You can see how Paychex was trending higher with the trend line connecting the lows from 2017 and 2018. There was a huge bounce off of the December ’18 low through the first five months of 2019, but then the rally stalled. The meltdown in the first quarter caused the stock to drop well below the trend line, but the stock has moved back above the trend line in recent weeks.

If we look at the daily chart, we see a new trend line has formed from the lows in March and May. The trend line is just above the $70 level now and it is right on top of the 50-day moving average.

Both the weekly and daily overbought/oversold indicators are approaching overbought territory at this time. The little dip in the first part of June helped bring them down out of overbought territory. The daily stochastic indicators moved from overbought to oversold on the decline, but they have reversed sharply in the last few weeks.

My Current Take On Paychex

I am still bullish on Paychex for the long haul. I think the solid fundamentals and the bearish sentiment can help push the stock higher over the next few years. If you own the stock I definitely think you want to hold on to it. If you don’t own the stock currently, I’m not sure if right now is the right time to buy it. I say that based on the charts.

The reason I use all three analysis styles is based in my investment philosophy. I believe the fundamentals tell us what stocks we should buy, but I believe the technical analysis and the sentiment tell us WHEN we should buy. The sentiment for Paychex looks good and over the long term, I believe the bears will eventually switch camps and help push the stock higher.

It’s the technical factors that I have an issue with right now. Because of the big rally off the March low, the stock is approaching overbought territory. There is also potential resistance from the February high and that’s only about 17% above the current price. If the stock were to pull back to the trend line or the 50-day moving average and then rallied up to the $90 area, now we are talking about a move of almost 27%.

I think the stock can get back up to the $90 area by the end of the year, but I would like to see a pullback or a consolidation period so that the stock isn’t in overbought territory before I enter a new position on it. As I stated earlier, if you own the stock already, it is worth hanging on to it.

If you would like to buy the stock and would like to buy it at a lower price, you could write puts against the stock. Writing the August 70-strike puts would get you $180 for each put you write and it would generate a return on margin of 17.3% if it expires worthless. If the stock drops below $70 and the stock gets put to you, your cost basis for the stock would be $68.20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.