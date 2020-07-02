Even if a Middle East war should occur, oil has little likelihood of seeing sustained oil prices over $60 per barrel for decades.

By the late 2020s, EVs will outsell ICE vehicles, leaving supply in excess of demand for at least a decade.

Oil demand growth already was nearly flat and the impact of COVID-19 has all but assured oil demand growth is over.

The lower for longer scenario is all but assured for oil prices.

In 1998, as the first Internet boom was raging, I became bullish on oil. By 2011, my research went viral on MarketWatch. I beat the big investment banks to recognizing the "one thing that will change everything for America" which was the shale boom.

In 2014, I predicted the first crash in oil prices since the financial crisis by declaring the nearing of the "peak oil plateau." A year later I suggested that we were at the beginning of the end of the oil age. A few years of wild oil gyrations led me to realize that oil investing is dead, but oil could be traded.

The future of oil price is a lower for longer trading range. For most investors, this is as good as "forever." In that "new normal" environment, many more oil companies will go bankrupt as they write down assets and their debt overwhelms them.

The trade in oil and oil stocks now is to take profits on recent trades. For those who still consider oil stocks an investment, consider that not only is oil in long-term terminal decline, but that coronavirus has sped the process. Here's four reasons oil will be lower forever.

This reality is especially dangerous for those who have piled into the U.S. Oil ETF (USO). The combination of range-bound trading and persistent contango issues will soon erode much, if not most, of the profits investors made on the rebound from below zero oil. USO owners should sell that fund now.

The Oil Glut Is Huge

The IEA requires its member nations to hold at least 90 days worth of oil inventory to avoid price shocks. Australia, at around 75 days, is the only nation below that number. Most other nations are at or near record highs for inventory.

The United States, as of the end of May, including oil held at PADs and SPR, had inventories nearly 1.2 billion barrels of crude and petroleum products, with the trend being increasing reserves. Commercial stocks set a record.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has capacity of about 727 million barrels. The SPR is currently authorized to use capacity of 714 million barrels and was at 635 a few months back. President Trump just said they were buying oil for the SPR at cheap prices.

EIA-WPSR

Globally commercial oil stocks among IEA nations plus China stand around 3 billion barrels. We know that China has been buying in the past month.

It's thought that the U.S. is about half of all global sovereign storage. That would mean global oil inventories stand well over 4 billion barrels.

With OPEC at 20 year production lows and Texas drillers starting to ramp up already, what are the odds that the glut is significantly impacted in the next few years?

Coronavirus Means Oil Demand Will Not Recover Quickly

COVID-19 has caused a sharp decline in global oil demand. First it was broad shut downs of the economy. Now, it's rolling shut downs and lack of confidence by much of the population to go out and spend.

According to a Dallas Fed survey, the majority of industry observers do not feel that oil demand will reach prior highs until 2022.

My estimation is that 2022 might even be generous for several reasons:

Fuel economy for passenger vehicles continues to get better.

China's conversion of fleet vehicles to electric.

New competition for heavy vehicles from electric and hydrogen fuel cells.

The COVID-19 inspired "work from home economy" is being adopted by many major corporations.

In the end, I think there's a greater likelihood of oil demand never reaching previous highs than getting there before 2022.

The Work At Home Economy Is Here To Stay

The "work at home" economy has been a recurring theme at Margin of Safety Investing the past two months, as we find companies that will thrive, and others that will dive, in this new paradigm. Projecting the eventual recovery is small potatoes though, compared to what a winning long-term asset allocation will look like in the future.

Maybe the biggest change coming out of the pandemic will be that millions of people in America, and really around the world, will work from home far more often. Employers around the world are finding out that productivity from home is not much different than productivity at the office.

Millions of people working from home is going to have a major impact on the oil market. Oil demand during the lockdown appears to have roughly halved in America, but that's short term. What's the long-term impact?

Here's an interesting fact: About 6 mbd of oil is for daily commuting in the United States. What if that is cut by just 10% going forward? 20%?

Remember, the trend toward working from home or remotely has been growing for years. 5G was a catalyst for further expansion. Coronavirus is a major catalyst as many people working from home now will continue to work from home until there's a vaccine, or even longer.

Below are a few estimates of future oil demand. Consider that Coronavirus might have activated the rapid transition scenario for oil demand decline from BP (BP):

If U.S. oil demand falls by 600,000 barrels per day, that represents about half of the average annual oil demand increases in the years leading up to 2019. Is it hard to believe that the rest of the world would not have at least a similar, if not greater, impact on oil demand falling?

The OPEC, Russia, U.S. Catch-22

The Middle East has the cheapest oil in the world with reported cost of production around $20 per barrel - though that information comes with some questions. What we know is that nowhere else on earth do production costs come anywhere near that low.

I ask a very serious logic question here: Why would Saudi Arabia and the other Middle Eastern nations continue to subsidize U.S. production by cutting their own? I think that's a short-lived idea that goes away soon. Eventually, the Middle East will "drill, baby, drill" and strongly dissuade new investors from picking up where the continuing wave of bankrupt U.S. oil companies left off last year.

In addition, Russia has barely paid lip service to the oil production cuts. Their contributions has been cutting capex and capping a few dying wells. Almost all of their production is conventional and ongoing operating costs are low. They might manage capex, but they are not likely to materially cut production for years.

In the U.S. Permian drillers already are preparing to ramp up production. This is happening as most of the rest of the industry in other shale plays face a massive wave of bankruptcies. Why is this? The Permian players at least have a chance to avoid bankruptcy if they pump every marginal barrel. The survivors in the other oil patches will see lower production, but it's the Permian that accounted for two thirds of added U.S. production in recent years.

Here's the catch-22. The Middle East has the cheapest oil and it makes no sense for them to subsidize other producers, especially when they need the money. Russia isn't interested in cutting. And, even if regulation and finances slow U.S. production, the Permian players, plus the Gulf, plus legacy conventional, plus surviving other shale, will keep U.S. production near 10mbd.

When combined with flat to falling oil demand, where's the equation for a significantly reduced glut of oil?

Oil Price Forecasts Are Low

The EIA is projecting oil will not reach $40 per barrel until sometime in 2021.

The IMF projects the price of oil below $40 throughout 2021.

Here are a few more for Brent. The first is the futures curve going out to 2028 from the most recent daily update. Oil traders don't see oil getting back above $60, presumably without a supply disruption.

Here's the IMF and World Bank on Brent:

And once again, the EIA, on Brent this time:

Barring a war in the Middle East, I also believe the price of oil will be capped at about $40 per barrel for the next year two. Gradually, we could see $60 oil again, possibly by summer 2022.

At anytime, if Saudi Arabia and Iran come to blows, or the U.S. and Iran, then the price could rise to $60 sooner. War in the Middle East that significantly disrupts production long term is the only path I see to oil prices higher than $60 this decade for anything more than a hot minute.

Sell U.S. Oil Fund (USO)

The U.S. Oil Fund (USO) has gained a lot of popularity lately as traders, including at Robinhood have piled into it.

Robintrack

I would suspect that these younger investors do not understand the underlying futures mechanics of USO. That is, they have no idea what contango and backwardation are. Here is a picture to explain it.

Data by YCharts

In short, because oil is still in contango, USO does not track oil well. When future oil contracts cost more than current oil contracts, the rolling of futures costs USO money month after month. This is money directly out of investors pockets. This has been demonstrated for years.

Data by YCharts

Notice how when oil prices rises, USO does not track. When oil prices falls, USO gets whacked too. Not a great product to hold. It is built for day traders, not buy and hold investors.

What's more, I do not see contango disappearing unless the oil glut greatly dissipates causing spot and near term oil futures prices to rise. Without a war, I do not expect the oil glut to ever disappear.

Anyone who owns USO should sell it now. Not only is oil price not likely to rise much, if at all, in the short to intermediate term, but the product does not track well on the upside anyway.

Frankly, the investor education on USO from the management company is borderline criminal. Let me make this clear, USO is for skilled day traders only. I take that back, actually, most skilled day traders use oil futures, so, really USO is for nobody.

Sell USO and bury it in the ground!

Get our new quarterly special report "Investing In The 2nd Half Of 2020" and our newly updated "Plug & Play Portfolio Models" for building and protecting your financial freedom. Direct message MoSI founder Kirk Spano via his profile with the word "freedom" in the subject line to receive Margin of Safety Investing with Kirk Spano, David Zanoni and the Dividend Sleuth for only $199 your first year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: On Friday mornings I hold a free macro and investment webinar for Seeking Alpha readers. See my blog for details. --- I own a Registered Investment, but publish separately from that entity for DIY investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.