Retirement Advisor: Don't Fear Retirement (Podcast)

The biggest issues can all be addressed in advance, and I propose a very big one that never gets mentioned by anyone, but which influences everything.

Advisors can help their clients enter retirement with peace of mind, and investors’ life experiences and accumulated wisdom can prepare them for any eventuality.

The quantity and severity of potential risks can feel overwhelming, but it needn’t be this way.

The Society of Actuaries has released a report on over a dozen significant retirement risks.

This podcast (8:32) suggests that investors needn’t sweat such lengthy checklists if they get the big issues right before entering retirement, and proposes a major issue people ought to concern themselves with but which nary gets a mention.

