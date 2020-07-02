It is without question that Tesla (TSLA) is a tremendous company. Not only does it make the most popular electric car, Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have transformed the industry, bringing excitement and building a massive base of loyal enthusiasts across all demographics who have helped the company expand and build a brand image as a tech superstar.

Tesla's huge following has been a major differentiator from its competitors because it allows it to generate unparalleled excitement and demand for its new products. Nowhere is this more obvious than online. On Twitter, for example, Tesla has 5.6 million followers, making it one of the most popular companies. Other American automakers meanwhile pale in comparison; Ford (NYSE:F) has just 1.2 million followers while General Motors (NYSE:GM) comes in even lower at just 739,100. All of this dwarfs in comparison with Elon Musk himself who himself has over 36 million followers. Beyond social media, Tesla is also the subject of numerous blog sites with owners sharing experiences and people speculating on the future of Tesla, much like other tech companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Now, compare this to other automakers. When was the last time you read a blog post or watched a video marveling at Ford? This engagement and reach is a primary driver behind Tesla's unprecedented growth since its founding in 2003 and the reason it is now, by far, the most valuable automaker in the US after less than two decades.

Recently, Tesla hit another milestone by breaking $1,000 per share. This achievement comes on the heels of continued strong performance and rapid growth and the prospects of even more exciting and lucrative technology being introduced. In the past quarter, despite the impacts of COVID-19 hitting competitors hard and forcing Ford and GM to both move into crisis mode and eliminate their dividend, Tesla maintained a positive outlook and, in fact, turned a surprise profit while expanding revenues 38% YOY. In addition, the company continued its expansion of its manufacturing capacity. In its Shanghai Gigafactory, Tesla is aggressively scaling up its production for the crucial Chinese market and recently disclosed plans to produce a quarter of a million more cars, consisting of both the Model 3 and its new Model Y crossover, at the factory. The ramp up so far has already delivered positive results and the company reported that the margins for the Model 3s produced in Shanghai are already approaching those in Fremont even though the factory is still not at full capacity. Moving forward, this factory is a major catalyst for Tesla and allows it to better target the important Chinese consumer who so far has demonstrated tremendous demand for its vehicles. Beyond China, Tesla is working on projects in Berlin, helping it become closer to the European market, and potentially in Texas as Musk spars with regulators in its current home state of California.

Beyond its operating expansion, which by all measures has been incredible, Tesla is also hitting on all other cylinders of business by developing innovative technologies that investors use to justify its sky-high valuation. Starting with its battery capabilities, Tesla today is the clear-cut leader in the electric vehicle market in terms of range and, in fact, has been adding to its lead even as competition heats up.

Source: Tesla Q1 Update

The technology aspect of Tesla is also how the company ensured that the Model Y had a similar range as the Model 3. Despite the Model Y being both larger and heavier than the Model 3, the Y has a heat pump installed that allows it to maximize efficiency by essentially using a reverse AC system in cold environments to preserve energy (More detailed description here). Likewise, technology is also driving efficiencies in the manufacturing process. The Model Y rear underbody, for example, is made up of just two pieces of metal as opposed to the Model 3, which contains 70 different metal components.

As part of its expansion, Tesla has been working closely with its battery partner Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) to increase the capacity at its Nevada Gigafactory which is dedicated to producing batteries. With a current capacity of 35 GWh, it is already one of the largest battery factories. Now, the two plan to scale this up even further to potentially as much as 54 GWh. Should this be accomplished, the Nevada Gigafactory would move into the top-3 of the largest battery projects in the world and this capacity is another important step for Tesla to have the ability to further scale up its vehicle production.

Beyond simply factory expansions though, Tesla is also working intently on developing its own battery, something that has caused its relationship with Panasonic to sour in recent months. Nevertheless, the company is full speed ahead in this area and Musk has hinted at new developments to be announced at its Battery Day, which now has been postponed all the way to mid-September. Not much is known about this event, but expect to learn more about its secret Project "Roadrunner" and, potentially, hear about its plans to produce batteries in-house and lower the costs of it to under $100 per kWh, a key benchmark that ensures electric cars come at a cost similar to internal combustion engines.

Altogether, Tesla's growth and improvements have allowed it to be able to comfortably and consistently deliver profits. Moreover, like before, Tesla has tremendous growth prospects moving into the future. The Chinese market, for example, is one that it has not completely capitalized on and through its Shanghai Gigafactory, Tesla will be able to be competitive price-wise due to localized production that lowers costs. In addition, the company is working on advanced self-driving technology and is collecting data through each of its vehicles to eventually one day offer full self-driving capabilities without a person managing the controls. When this is achieved, Tesla can offer it as an added advantage simply through a software update because existing Teslas already have all the hardware needed for self-driving. Finally, Tesla has many other disruptive products that are getting closer to reaching market such as the Cybertruck and Semi. Semi, in particular, has the potential to be a major player in the trucking industry and when self-driving features improve, change the entire landscape of the industry.

Cool Car, Great Technology, Bad Stock

Without question, Tesla has a great product and Elon Musk has been a master marketer who has single-handedly driven the success of the company. However, Tesla's growth must be kept in context. After breaking $1,000, it now has a market cap of over $200 billion, making it 3 times more valuable than Ford and General Motors combined.

Data by YCharts

Putting Tesla in context, despite its tremendous growth, it only delivered 367,500 cars in 2019. Although management (meaning Musk) is optimistic, it will still hit its 2020 sales goals, in that best-case scenario, it could still just deliver 500,000 cars. Meanwhile, Ford and GM sold 2.4 million and 2.9 million cars respectively in 2019. In fact, Tesla's current valuation puts it on par with Toyota, a Japanese auto powerhouse that sold 8.9 million vehicles in 2019 bringing in $279 billion in revenue and $19.35 billion in profits. Tesla, meanwhile, on the high end might bring in $30 billion in revenue this year and that figure and its profitability are very much in question given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the obvious limitation with my previous comparison is that Tesla cannot be valued like a traditional car company. However, Tesla has had struggles from the technology side of the business as well and beyond just its cool brand image, competition has made it so that the company no longer has many of its key differentiators. One example of the limitations of Tesla's technology is the heat pump in the Model Y that Musk and other Tesla enthusiasts heavily promoted as an engineering marvel. But, in fact, the 2013 Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf was actually the first major vehicle to have a heat pump and many other automakers have incorporated it into their electric vehicles including the Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) Soul EV and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) e-Golf.

Moreover, Tesla promotes how it has become more profitable through more streamlined and efficient manufacturing processes. This though has been a long journey and the company continues to have safety issues at its main manufacturing site in Fremont, California and was accused by California regulators of sending incomplete worker safety reports. A part of this problem in the past was that Tesla focused too much on automation, a problem that Musk recognized and said was resolved. However, as J.D. Power's 2020 Initial Quality Study showed, Tesla had the greatest amount of defects out of all other major vehicle brands with a disappointing 250 problems per 100 vehicles. These problems are mostly tied to factory issues that expose Tesla's youth and inexperience with regards to manufacturing. Elon Musk is a once in a generation visionary with great ideas. In executing these ideas though with Tesla, he has been too unique and simply does not have the knowledge that other established automakers do from their decades of experience. The result of this is that quality remains a concern and could only get worse as problems become magnified as Tesla tries to quickly scale into producing millions of cars per year.

Additionally, competition is fierce. Tesla has a strong grasp on the US market with around 60% market share but globally, its position is much weaker at around 14% in 2019 and this share has actually declined in recent years (granted the overall market did expand significantly). This competition puts it in a difficult position because it is still relatively small and needs to continue its rapid expansion in order to satisfy investors and justify its ranking as the world's most valuable automaker. Accomplishing this though is already starting to get tough because unlike several years ago, it is no longer the "new kid on the block." The Nissan Leaf, a competitor to Tesla's Model 3, has been popular in international markets and benefits from Nissan's global manufacturing capabilities. Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD, who Elon Musk openly laughed at in 2011, is no longer a joke and in 2019 was the second largest electric vehicle producer making 221,000 vehicles. These pressures are significant and their effects are already starting to manifest. Right now, Tesla is sending signals that demand may be a concern because it has added Model Y to its referral program just months after its launch, something unusual because it took over a year for the Model 3 to be put into the program. Moreover, Tesla has accelerated its delivery timeline and lowered prices on its entire lineup in May. In the grand scheme of things, these are not major changes and I might be looking too much into them. The Q2 beat on vehicle deliveries is evidence of this point. On the flip side though, they could potentially be ominous harbingers that not all is well and that the insatiable demand for its cars that Tesla has enjoyed for years is finally coming to an end.

Finally, Tesla must be focused as it expands its business. A recent Business Insider article claimed Tesla is building a new industry and citing its electric vehicle, power storage, and solar businesses, went so far to loosely compare Tesla's work to the development of nuclear weapons and landing a man on the moon. This article is a great example that demonstrates how hype for Tesla has gone too far to a point where it is simply ridiculous. Tesla is innovative, but it built its business off the centuries old concept of a car and to be clear did not invent the electric car. Its other businesses, which include building the world's largest battery, are promising but contribute little to actual earnings. Energy storage, for example, brought in just $293 million in while costing the company $282 million even after excluding R&D costs. As the following chart shows, Tesla's secondary businesses, whether it be the Powerpack or Solar Roof have consistently contributed little.

Source: Tesla Q1 Update

Granted, the counterargument is that these areas will take time to develop. That may be true, but many of its aforementioned secondary products have been its portfolio and on the market for several years now. The Solar Roof, which was first introduced in 2016, is approaching 1,000 installations per week but is still too expensive and not accessible for most people. Right now, it is a very cool idea, but not a realistic one for the masses. Solar Roof must appeal to a wider demographic beyond just tech enthusiasts in order to have a noticeable difference. Along that line, Tesla has not always succeeded on ambitious projects as demonstrated by its SolarCity acquisition. In this deal, Tesla paid $2.6 billion (and assumed $3 billion in debt) to purchase a company that was falling towards bankruptcy just to help accelerate Musk's desire to take over solar (not to mention Musk's cousin founded SolarCity).

All this is to say that Tesla has great ideas, but execution on them is uncertain. At this point, Musk needs to focus instead of trying to do everything. This is a message that has been preached many times earlier but to no avail. In fact, on the 2020 Q1 earnings call, Musk even answered a question about expanding into HVAC, an idea that makes no sense for Tesla and will only be an additional distraction in this critical period for the company.

Conclusion

Tesla has developed a fantastic product and I applaud Elon Musk and the rest of his team for their ability to generate unparalleled excitement and hype for the company. But hype and Tesla's "cool" factor can only go so far and for a company that will deliver just half a million cars at most this year, its title as the world's most valuable automaker is completely unjustified. Tesla has a broader vision beyond electric vehicles, but at this stage they are ideas and just like any other company, must be proven and are not guaranteed. The problem with Tesla is that it is priced beyond perfection and any negative inkling or worry will certainly cause a major crash in its stock. Despite this though, I would stay away from shorting the stock because as it has proven before, Tesla is very capable and the announcement of any new idea or innovation could be very painful for short sellers. The best move for investors is to stay away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.