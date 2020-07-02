As many of our followers know, we specialize in Gold & Precious Metals as we believe the economic environment is ripe for currency devaluation from the massive stimulus packages enacted by government around the world. We were seeing larger deficit spending before Corona virus, which has gone parabolic since as measure by the Federal Reserve's M2 money stock.

Source: Federal Reserve FRED System

While we believe precious metals stand to gain from this monetary depreciation, we are actively looking for other commodities as they have similar or even greater potential to benefit. Energy is one of our favorites IF the company can survive at current price levels and take advantage of what we believe is a temporary dip in commodity prices (inflation should improve almost all consumable commodities).

Our criteria are the following:

Clean Balance Sheet with Low Debt (under 30% Debt / Equity) Operating Assets in Safe Jurisdictions (emerging markets are extremely risky as government claw for revenues from any feasible sources) Assets that Cash Flow at Current Price Levels Ability to Survive for at Least One Year at Current Price Levels

It is actually very difficult to find oil companies that meet those standards, but Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) fits that bill. Assuming we do not see sub-$20 oil prices, we believe Magnolia makes a good investment case for an inflation-hedge portfolio.

Cash Flowing at Current Prices

Perhaps the most important part of the investment case for Magnolia is that the company is able to successfully generate free cash flow at current prices. Looking at their first quarter earnings, we see the following:

Source: FY2020 First Quarter Filings

The company generated $135 million in cash flow from operations, and after subtracting the $94 million in capital expenditures, they generated around $41 million in cash flow for the quarter. That's an excellent quarter considering the massive price drop in oil. The upcoming second quarter will also be a challenge (that is where we saw the infamous -$30+ a barrel contract end date), but we think comparatively Magnolia is in a good spot compared to its competitors as they should be able to weather out the storm. Additionally, CEO Steve Chazen mentioned during their past conference call in a response to a question about necessary fracking price levels:

"I don't really know what the price that we'd go back in. The margins are so wide on these wells once they're up and running. You could do almost anything as long as the completion costs were reasonable. So I'm going to guess somewhere in the 30s whether it's 30 or 35 or some other number I don't know, but somewhere in that area we start completing wells. But probably not before that and probably not until we had more confidence in where the economy is headed -- so somewhere in that area."

Nobody in the oil & gas industry likes $30 dollar oil, but to be able to continue operations at that price is a big positive that many companies really cannot do. It seems Magnolia can.

Potential Service Efficiency Increases

Another potential gain in oil & gas producers during this downturn is that they have a much greater ability to pick and choose from their service providers. It is not always about price as there is a large variability in oil service provider crew quality, and a cheaper crew could still cost you more in terms of lost efficiency (as emphasized by Mr. Chazen), but with more crews looking for work they can get some of the more quality crews involved. So while everyone expects revenues to come down, we expect costs per barrel to also go down through both efficiency and some potential cost savings from service providers.

CEO Insider Purchases

While we cannot always rely on insider purchases as a reason to purchase a stock, it does give investors at least some comfort that management is "eating its own cooking". In this case, CEO Steve Chazen purchased 50,000 shares over the week ending on 6/28.

Insider Purchases from the Week Ending 6/28 (insider purchases for MGY)

The 50,000 shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, and are only slightly below the current share price. His total direct share ownership stands slightly over 6.9 million shares, or around $42 million worth of his company's stock - which is not shabby at all for a small capitalization company like Magnolia.

Ability to Fund Operations Through 2020

Another reason why we like this company is that according to management, they will be able to fund operations through the end of 2020 (emphasis ours):

"Our current cash balance would allow us to fund all remaining capital spending for this year, as well as our cash overhead and our interest payments, at least the remainder of 2020, before considering any revenue generated by our production. Our free cash flow generating business model continues to provide us optionality, to allocate capital towards opportunity that are, most beneficial to our shareholders."

Source: CEO Steve Chazen, Magnolia Q1 Conference Call

That is extremely important in the current environment as the company can avoid handicapping the balance sheet by raising debt and/or diluting shareholders via stock issuance. That's good for investors, and much better than larger companies like Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) who both have large debt loads and, at least in Exxon's case, have gone to markets to raise more capital. This is especially dangerous for small cap companies like Magnolia which don't have the ability to go to debt markets at the rates and liquidity of the oil majors, and much of the time is the cause for the downfall of these companies. With Magnolia, so far capital management has been responsible and we hope to see the company maintain, or even improve, the balance sheet and keep it clean and with low debt levels so they don't lose their capital flexibility.

Conclusion

For investors looking for ways to protect their capital from what we believe is the inevitable inflationary consequences of the massive stimulus plans by central banks and governments across the world, on the energy side Magnolia Oil & Gas looks to be a winner. With a relatively clean balance sheet (debt under 30% market capitalization) and the ability to survive through the end of 2020 at consistent mid-$30s oil, the company can take advantage of what we believe is going to be a short-term dip in the oil price. The additional confidence shown by the CEO by his recent 50,000 share purchase also adds to our comfort with the stock, and we have added a position in the company as part of our inflation-protection portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.