ICD Has Medium-Term Worries

In Q2, Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) will continue to reduce its drilling rig fleets. Despite lower drilling activity in the U.S. onshore, steady operating revenue and operating cost restructuring will mitigate the pressure on the rig margin per operating day in Q2. However, re-contracting opportunities have decreased substantially, and therefore, I do not expect any sharp upward momentum from the stock in the short term.

I also think energy activity will not resume before the end of 2020. With the increased volume, ICD's margin may start to inflate in 2021. In the next couple of quarters, however, the company expects cash flows to decrease due to lower demand. Although its leverage is lower than many of its peers, it has significant financial risks related to debt repayments over the medium term. At the current level, it is relatively overvalued. So, I do not expect its relative valuation multiples to expand until the balance sheet cleans up and cash flow strengthens.

Industry Indicators And New Strategies

Let us check out the lack of activity and how it has affected the energy sector in the recent past. The U.S. onshore rig count has crashed by 64% since the start of Q2 after it fell by 10% in Q1. The WTI crude oil price, on the other hand, has nearly doubled in Q2 so far after the lows in Q1. The natural gas price, however, has been relatively resilient this year. While the completed wells have declined rapidly in Q2 (57% down), the DUC (drilled by uncompleted) wells have been steady. So, the contract drilling industry saw a significant drop in E&P activity, although the resilience in the DUC wells signals a revival in completions activity in the coming quarters.

ICD, on its part, has been stacking rigs, too. While it was operating with 22 rigs in February, it dropped to 17 by the time it exited Q1. Soon after, it lost six more rigs. The management expects to operate with only six rigs by the end of Q2. Beyond Q2, it will have four rigs with contracts expiring in Q3, while two will have contracts expiring late in Q4. Most of these rigs will be working on natural gas projects. Read more on the company's operations in my previous article here.

Despite the drop in quantity, it has been maintaining a steady fleet of high-quality AC rigs and increased the market share of AC rigs since 2018. The Haynesville shale, which is predominantly natural gas shale, became less profitable before 2020 as the natural gas price kept low. However, it has partially rebounded or has, at least, stayed steady in this year due to the decline in the associated gas productions from the oil shale basins. Investors may note that the upstream producers resorted to the second round of capex cut, after the first round of capex reduction in March, while more similar action can follow in 2020. So, for ICD, re-contracting opportunities have decreased substantially.

Cost Reduction Targets

As I discussed in my previous article, ICD has been focusing on cost elimination. In that, it reduced $15 million in duplicative SG&A costs since the Sidewinder integration. The headcount and pay reductions will adversely affect the entire organization. On top of that, it reduced the number of directors, executive positions, and support headcount by ~40%. It will also lower the operating cost structure by reducing the operating cost per day. As a result, the company expects annualized selling general and administrative (or SG&A) expenses to fall by $5 million, which is ~31% of the FY2019 SG&A expense. As rig count drops, the company will experience stacking costs associated with rig preservation lease and storage. Since some of these are fixed costs, its cost per day metric will be under pressure due to under-absorption.

Q2 Leading Metrics Outlook

Compared to Q1, the company will lose many of its operating rigs, which will reduce the rig operating days severely. So, in Q2, the company expects rig operating days to decrease by 52%. However, the leading edge day rates will remain relatively steady, and so, the average revenue per operating day can increase moderately in Q2 (at the guidance mid-point). Cost per day, on the other hand, can drop significantly (6% lower), leading to a 20% rise in average rig margin per operating day in Q2.

However, even if operating costs decrease due to lower operating rigs, the ongoing lease payments and maintenance costs will continue on the stacked rigs. So, the total cost will remain elevated due to the inherent inefficiency. After Q2, if the company can activate more rigs, depending on the recovery and higher demand for energy, the rate of under-absorption of fixed costs will fall. So, the average margin per rig can improve.

Changes In Some Of The Key Drivers

From Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, the company's rig operating days decreased by 12%. The day rates weakened as the average revenue per operating day decreased by 2%. The deterioration reflects lower dayrates on contract renewals. In Q1, the rig utilization (66%), too, fell sharply.

Despite lower utilization, costs per day remained unchanged sequentially in Q1 due to increased labor costs associated with inefficiencies and transitory rig downtime. By March 31, the company's drilling backlog was $26.4 million, which was a 49% decline compared to a quarter ago. Lower backlog represents lower revenue visibility into the future.

What's The Current Financial State?

In Q1 2020, ICD's cash flow from operations was ~$3.1 million, which was a significant decrease compared to a year ago. Lower year-over-year revenues (36% down) led to the fall in CFO. Despite that, the company's free cash flow (or FCF) was relatively resilient in Q1 2020 due to lower capex. It has revised down capex plans by 30% in 2020.

As of March 31, ICD has ~$141 million in debt, which will be due for repayment in 2023. Its debt-to-equity now stands at 0.46x, which is lower (0.66x) than the average for peers (NBR, HP, PTEN). Its liquidity stood at $33.4 million as of March 31, 2020. However, declining cash flows due to reduced contracted rig count can drive AR balance lower, which will lead to lower availability from the revolving credit facility. In the next couple of quarters, the company expects to draw down on the term loan to support operating and non-operating expenses.

It has no significant debt repayment before 2023. So, even if the debt level rises due to increased drawdown from the credit facility, the company will not face any immediate financial risks as a result of robust liquidity. However, it should guard against any significant drop in cash flows in the current situation when energy and stock prices are volatile. In the medium term, the debt repayment risks rise exponentially without further refinancing or asset sale.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

ICD is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~5.0x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion implies significantly lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2015 and now, the average EV/EBITDA was 10.7x. So, the company is trading at a discount to its past average.

Sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decrease more sharply than the fall in EBITDA for its peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (NBR, HP, and PTEN) average of 3.7x. So, the stock is relatively overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, none of the sell-side analysts rated ICD a "buy" in June. Four sell-side analysts rated it a "hold," while none recommended a "sell." The consensus target price is $5.25, which at the current price, yields ~35% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Neutral" rating. Although its ratings are high on value, momentum, and EPS revisions, they are moderate-to-poor on profitability and growth.

What's The Take On ICD?

The rig count fall, COVID-19 led fracking activity slowdown, and upstream operators' budget slashes in 2020 will continue to put pressure on the drillers. In these circumstances, Independence Contract Drilling will further reduce its drilling rig fleets in Q2. Although utilization has decreased over the past year, steady leading edge dayrate and operating cost restructuring will reduce the SG&A expenses and capex. So, the effect of the slowdown will be negative on the operating profit in Q2. The short-term headwinds are too strong to result in any sharp upward momentum.

By the end of 2020, I think volume will start to increase, which will further mitigate the pressure. ICD's leverage is lower than many of its peers. However, the company expects cash flows to decrease due to lower demand in the current environment. So, over the medium term, it can see its balance sheet getting stretched as the debt repayments become due.

