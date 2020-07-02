The world is on a bumpy journey to a new destination and the new normal. - Mohamed El-Erian

Members of the Lead-Lag community will note that I've been eulogizing about the wealth-generating qualities of the tech sector for quite some time now. Despite heading into the crisis on the back of rather elevated P/E valuations of more than 30x, this sector has proved to be quite indomitable during the ongoing crisis, outperforming all the other sectors in the process.

Such has been the nature of its recent outperformance, that you now have the tech-heavy NASDAQ providing relative excess returns of a scale not seen in over 37 years. Given its rather resilient qualities, it would be amiss to not have any tech stocks in your portfolio. If you're still fishing around for potential tech names to add to your portfolio and are looking for something that may have favorable business prospects in a post-COVID-19 world, you may consider this tech company called Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA).

Industry prospects have accelerated after the onset of the pandemic

AVYA is a tech company offering solutions, products, and services within the global digital communications space. The company enjoys expertise across devices, video collaboration, and providing remote contact center communication agents. AVYA is a key innovative player in the Global Team Collaboration Software market, a market that Research and Markets believes will hit $17.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13%. AVYA has a presence across 175 countries and serves more than 90% of the Fortune 100 organizations. I like that they can offer communication and collaboration services to businesses via both cloud and on-premises, or even a hybrid of both.

I recently shared some data on the Lead-Lag report highlighting executive confidence in the growth prospects for their respective industries on account of COVID-19, and it was no surprise to see the tech sector leading the charts. For AVYA, the current pandemic has only accelerated what was a developing model of 'work from anywhere'. Going forward, work will now be more distributed with work being conducted remotely. Just to provide some context on how AVYA has benefitted from this recent trend - in March and April alone, the company was able to provide over 2 million remote agent licenses to companies around the world, to enable their employees to work from anywhere (AVYA will now look to monetize these 2 million licenses over the coming quarters). For instance, one of their Middle East government clients had decided that of their top 200 personnel, they did not want more than 20 people working at one particular location, thus facilitating even more distribution among their workers. In the recently concluded earnings call, management mentioned that this new work distribution trend was not limited to any particular industry but across the board from financials, to government to healthcare. In the March quarter, they signed 79 deal with a total contract value (TCV) of over $1 million, 12 deals valued at over $5 million, and 3 deals over $10 million (at the end of the quarter, their aggregate TCV stood at $2.3 billion). Crucially, the contracts that they've signed are not temporary short-term contracts but are more oriented towards 3-5 years. I believe this trend is here to stay and AVYA should continue to benefit.

AVYA has been attempting to transition from a CapEx-oriented business model to an OpEx-oriented business model

Notwithstanding their improved business prospects from a more distributed work culture, another reason why I like AVYA is that they have been attempting to branch away from a hardware type CapEx model to a more software & services (SaaS) OpEx type business model with recurring revenue streams. Earlier, they were primarily set up to benefit from one-time revenue offerings but now through their subscription-based revenue streams, the revenue mix feels a lot more reliable offering more revenue visibility. The share of recurring revenue and revenue from SaaS has been trending upwards since FY15. In the recently concluded quarter, software and services made up for 88% of group revenue (an all-time high), while recurring revenue grew 5% q-o-q and y-o-y. One of the reasons they are seeing strong traction from the customers towards their services is because they can bundle multiple features and functionalities under one contract; not too many of their peers can offer such cross-functionalities.

Technical Analysis

Usually, when one looks at a chart of a stock across the three key time frames (daily, weekly and monthly), it is uncommon to see promising dynamics across all three-time frames at a certain point in time. But looking at the charts of AVYA, I, currently, see a lot of encouraging price patterns across all these time frames.

Firstly, on the monthly chart, we can see that until recently, the stock had been trending lower via a bearish descending channel. One can also see that the $14 level has proven to be a key support/resistance level over the last year or so. After falling below that level in May 2019, the stock made multiple attempts to break and close above that level but was not successful; eventually, there was a big coronavirus induced sell-off in March with the stock dropping below $8. The action since then has been quite heartening, with a strong bullish engulfing candle in May that not only broke and closed out of the previous congestion zone around $14 but also broke out decisively from the multi-year descending channel.

Since then, there has been something of a pullback, which can be seen in the form of a bullish flag on the weekly time frame, offering investors an opportunity to pick up positions here.

On the daily chart, we can see that momentum continues to be healthy. Around the second week of May, the stock broke past the psychological 200DMA barrier via a very strong candle and has continued to trade above that. It is now trading above all key moving averages of 50DMA, 100DMA, and 200DMA indicating that the current momentum is with the bulls.

Short interest

Another key angle worth highlighting is the level of short interest which is quite elevated. This had been trending higher relentlessly since 2018 when it was less than 1%, and by the end of March, the short interest had peaked at c.35%. Since then, the price action has been such that quite a few shorts have been forced to cover leading to a decline in this figure to 25% levels. This is the first time we have seen such a drastic reversal in short positions indicating a change of guard. With the current days to cover almost 8.5 days and a relatively positive outlook for the company, I see some reasonable potential for a further short squeeze to support the price towards the upside.

Insider purchases

Whilst I don't want to draw too many sweeping conclusions from this, I also thought it would be worth highlighting that insider interest in the recent past has gone up in the stock. Until this year, there had not been any insider transactions, but earlier this year, in March, we saw some significant insider purchases aggregating to almost $500,000. This recent endorsement from senior management certainly bodes well for the stock price.

Risks

Potential receivables risk - Hitherto, AVYA's receivables have been rather well-managed but on account of the current environment, one may have to prepare for some risks here. In the recently concluded quarter, management mentioned that they made a $7m reserve on some receivables due from a large distributor. In addition to that, they also spoke about providing more favorable payment terms temporarily to help certain customers of theirs. Worth noting that in Q2, their DSO (Days Sales Outstanding) moved up from 53 days in Q1 and a year ago, to 55. That said, I think this situation is broadly manageable and they do have the firepower to set aside some funds if the situation deteriorates. At the end of Q2, they had c.$553million in cash but crucially in Q2, they were able to wrap up their share repurchase program by spending only $330m as against the originally budgeted $400m, giving them a surplus buffer of a further $70m.

Goodwill impairments continue - As mentioned above, AVYA has been attempting to move away from its legacy CapEx-based products and services division to a more OpEx model of sales. This is a welcome change and will serve the company well in the long run but whilst this transition takes place, the company has had to incur a lot of impairment charges related to this business and this has had strong repercussions on the equity book value of the firm. In fiscal-2019 (Sep year-end), they undertook a non-cash impairment charge of $657m which was about 32% of total goodwill at that time or c.50% of total equity. This has continued into the current year, with the company recently incurring a further impairment charge of $624m in June 2020. On account of these large-scale impairments, net goodwill which stood at $2764m at the end of Sep-2018 has now fallen by c.46% over the last 18 months.

Conclusion

Investors looking for exposure to the alpha-generating tech sector may consider AVYA a company that looks poised to benefit from the acceleration of the 'work from anywhere' culture. The company's attempts to transition its revenue profile to more recurring streams too have been quite successful. I also like what's happening on the price charts across all key time frames. That said, there are potential risks related to their collection of receivables and ongoing goodwill impairment which should be monitored. All things considered, I am relatively optimistic about the AVYA story.

