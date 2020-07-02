Dividend Champions For July 2020

One new King and one new Contender.

20 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 4.30% over their previous payouts.

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided "as is" with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

Coronavirus Culling, Part IV

20 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 4.30% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List will be available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

U.S.DividendChampions_2020-06-30.xlsx

The Dividend Champions universe has decreased to 765 companies. The average dividend streak jumps to 15.5 years. The average yield has decreased to 3.31% from 3.37% the previous month.

Dividend Increases: (ARE), (OTCPK:CZFS), (FNLC), (HCKT), (HIFS), (JW.A), (KR), (MATX), (MGP), (NFG), (O), (ODC), (OTCQX:PSBQ), (SCVL), (TGT), (UHT), (UNH), (WOR), (WPC), (WRB)

Additions to Challengers: None

Promotions:

Worthington Industries (WOR) has been promoted to Contender.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) has been promoted to Dividend King.

Deletions:

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (OTCPK:AMNF), Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO), Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP.PK), and Ventas Inc. (VTR) have cut or suspended their dividends.

Due to the extenuating circumstances, I will continue tracking these companies and they may be reinstated if dividends are resumed.

CenterState Bank Corp. (CSFL) has been acquired by South State Corporation (SSB).

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) has been acquired by Cambridge Bancorp (CATC).

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividend: Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY), American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB), CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR), Donaldson Company (DCI), El Paso Electric Co. (EE), Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI), HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK), Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG), Lennox International Inc. (LII), Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), National Healthcare Corp. (NHC), Portland General Electric Co. (POR), Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC), First Financial Corp. (THFF), Tiffany & Company (TIF), TowneBank (TOWN), Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY), Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH).

Chart of the Month

31 times earnings for 3% expected growth…

