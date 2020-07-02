FOMC Minutes: It's A Loan-Ly Economy

It’s all looking bullish for the stock market and bearish for the economy in the near term.

The Q&A part of the conference extracted a lot important information from the Fed, most of which was implied.

Monetary policy has less room to maneuver when interest rates are close to zero, while expansionary fiscal policy is likely both more effective and less costly in terms of increased debt burden when interest rates are pinned at low levels. - Ben Bernanke

The Fed can only lend, and it has been doing so in style ever since it said that it would do whatever it takes to control the economic damage caused by COVID-19.

What’s the result?

Failing businesses are borrowing funds to stay afloat in a market that's suffering because of falling demand. Money is being thrown at failing businesses at a time when the virus has reemerged and is straining our healthcare systems.

But we cannot blame the Fed for its actions – it has no other choice but to lend or expand the eligibility criteria of borrowers. It cannot invest.

The massive gush of liquidity and falling interest rates have pushed people into buying risky assets, and that’s why the stock market has been popping since late March 2020. I called it then, and if you were connected with me on Twitter or a reader of The Lead-Lag Report, you would have hugely profited.

As investors, we should try and profit from the Fed’s stock market rally but must also be aware of the macro situation. So, I picked up the FOMC minutes released on July 1, 2020, to understand where the economy is headed and here’s my analysis.

What the FOMC Minutes Say

Unemployment

Despite some positives in the May 2020 unemployment report, the situation remains grim. The Fed opines that the 13.3% unemployment rate put out by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) in May 2020 is likely to be understated by 3 percentage points. It opines that people who had reported themselves as employed but were absent would account for the 3% not represented in the data. Women, Hispanics, and African-Americans were the most impacted by unemployment.

Analysis: A high unemployment rate will drag the economy down, and after experiencing mass job losses, generations will become careful spenders going forward. The discretionary goods industry will suffer as people will likely prefer to spend rather than splurge. Student debt also will get into trouble.

As I write this, the June jobs report is out and 4.8 million jobs have been added, and the unemployment rate has fallen to 11.1%. This looks great on paper, but don’t get too carried away by the numbers because the data represents the period during which states had reopened. It's a lagging indicator that does not take into account the virus resurgence that has had state governors issuing shop closure and lockdown orders. In the meantime, the stock market has started partying.

Interest Rates

The Fed plans to maintain interest rates at near-zero-percentage levels until the economy recovers from the COVID-19 shock – or at least until 2022. It also plans to support the flow of money into the economy to ensure that families do not cut back on necessities and businesses are not forced to downsize or close.

Analysis: Near-zero interest rates will force investors to chase risky assets and the bubble is likely to grow bigger. Also, failing small businesses that borrow now may not experience any increase in demand until the virus disruption blows over, making them default. If defaults increase, smaller banks may be adversely impacted. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) already has stopped giving loans to independent car dealerships. There will likely be more collateral damage because the virus is pummeling the economy.

Purchase of Treasury and Mortgage-backed Securities

The Fed went full ballistic in buying Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities when the disruption hit us in March 2020. Since then it has reduced the pace and will operate at this current reduced pace until there's stability. It also admitted that it could do just so much, and if ineligible people or businesses cannot obtain loans then it's up to the government to inject help directly.

Analysis: Many individuals and businesses may not be eligible to obtain loans, and, therefore, another direct cash transfer may be coming up. It will inflate the fiscal deficit and devalue the dollar – currency traders can take note.

The Insightful Q&A Session

The FOMC session got more interesting in the Q & A session and I’ve summarized the key takeaways:

1. The Fed has not revised its forward guidance despite estimating a large output gap over the next two years in its SEP (Summary of Economic Projections) because it feels that the current monetary policy response is satisfactory. The Fed plans to hold off on hiking rates until 2022, increase the flow of credit, and increase asset purchases to counter the slowdown.

Image Source: FOMC Minutes Transcript

2. The Fed opined that the strong performance of the stock market was linked to states reopening, a fast government response, and the May 2020 unemployment report not being that bad, etc., but did not get into specifics.

3. The Fed said that the high unemployment rate was a big concern. If it prolongs, people will lose touch with their skills and have a hard time getting back in, and that labor participation rate would fall. For businesses, COVID-19 was like a natural disaster. All that the Fed can do to help individuals and businesses is to lend and to relax eligibility criteria.

4. The Fed has extended the maturity and repayment schedules on its soon-to-be-launched Main Street lending program. Borrowers get a two-year delay on principal payments and a one-year delay on interest payments. However, this program has received a tepid response so far.

5. When queried about the second wave of the virus, the Fed said it was the responsibility of the state and federal officials. But it did say that if it happens it would compromise public health and lead to a loss of confidence in the economy – and as I write this post, the second virus wave is upon us even when the first wave hasn’t gotten flattened.

Summing Up

There are many things left unsaid in the FOMC minutes and the Chairman Powell’s speech. Here’s a list:

1. The Fed expects the economic hardship to linger on for two years, which is why it has suggested that borrowers can delay principal repayment by two years and interest repayment by one year. Businesses are failing because demand has fallen. Sure, these firms will borrow and get some kind of moratorium on their loans. But will they experience the same level of demand once the virus is contained? What if the businesses do not recover?

2. As of today, July 2, 2020, COVID-19 cases are surging because states have reopened. Dr. Fauci has warned of 100,000 U.S. cases per day going forward. To what extent will this resurgence impact our health, healthcare systems, unemployment, and confidence in the economy? This has not been estimated by the folks at the Fed.

3. What if there’s a trade war in the middle of or after this pandemic? What happens if Trump loses the election in November – will the tax cuts be rolled back? The Fed hasn’t budgeted for these events yet, but it may have to build them in going forward.

4. What will be the consequences if this flood of liquidity results in hyperinflation in an economy where GDP is falling or stagnant?

5. What will happen if non Main Street borrowers default? To what extent will that wreck the economy?

These probabilities are not factored in by the Fed.

The Fed is making near-term projections and weaponizing its policy based on such assessments. Ours is a loan-ly economy that has yet to encounter risk-filled medium- and long-term variables. Though the economy will take a long time to repair, we will see a booming stock market until loan defaults or hyperinflation plays catch-up.

