By examining the tails of the return distribution, we can gain improved insight into different portfolio return drivers.

This article examines the best performing mid-cap stocks in the first quarter of 2020.

The S&P 500 (SPY) produced its best quarterly return since the fourth quarter of 1998, gaining 20.5% in the second quarter. Midcaps (MDY) rebounded even more sharply, returning 24.1%.

In the table below, I have listed the 50 best performing current S&P Mid-Cap 400 constituents over the course of the first quarter of 2020.

Here are some observations from this list of the best performers in 2Q:

The best performing midcap stocks nearly doubled in value in 2Q with this list of 50 companies up roughly 90% on average.

Of the 50 leaders in the 2nd quarter, 30 are still down on the year. Ten of these companies are still down more than 30%.

The overall leaders list was dominated by consumer discretionary stocks, which made up 47% of this leaders list versus that sector's 15% weight in the mid-cap index. Gaming companies, retailers, and homebuilders were all among the big winners in the second quarter.

Energy was also well represented. That sector only makes up 1.6% of the midcap index, but 8 of the 50 leaders (16%) were in the Energy subsector, accounting for roughly 10% of the combined market capitalization of this list.

No Utilities, Financials, or Communications companies were on the leaders list in 2Q.

The performance for the full year looks like quite a different list. In the first quarter of 2020, the Midcap Index produced a -29.7% total return in the first quarter. This was 4% worse than the -25.6% quarterly return during the fourth quarter of 2008, and the worst quarterly performance in a three decade dataset for the index.

Here are some observations from this list of the best performers in 1H:

The best performing 50 stocks are still up nearly 40% on the year despite the mid-cap index being down nearly 13% at mid-year.

Just over 50% of the market capitalization of the best performers in the first half is in Health Care (26.3%) and Tech (24.0%), which is perhaps unsurprising in a public health crisis that led to a work-from-home economy.

While Energy was well-represented on the second quarter leaders, no Energy companies are among the leaders for the full year. Utilities, which lagged in the risk-on rally in 2Q are also absent from the year-to-date leaders. The REIT sector only featured one winner - Taubman Centers (TCO) - which is in the process of re-negotiating a takeover by the stronger Simon Property Group (SPG).

Like with the best performing large cap stocks, the best performing mid-cap stocks are trading at very high multiples (high 70x trailing earnings) as the market puts a premium on growth.

The first and second quarters both featured historic moves for mid-cap stocks, sharply down in the first quarter and strongly back up in the second. For those believing that the economic recovery could be more W-shaped, these lists might help identify baskets of stocks that could do well in up or down markets.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDY,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.