There seems to be little doubt the board will accept the offer.

After an IPO a few years ago at $4, the co. is going private at $2.18.

Introduction

As one of only two authors to covering Fuling Global(FORK) on Seeking Alpha since its IPO, I felt compelled to write what will probably be my last article on the company after they announced that insiders who already own a substantial portion of the company would purchase the rest at $2.18 a share.

Thoughts On The Takeover Price

The price is obviously a slight premium from where it has traded recently, which makes it hard to say the deal should not go through.

However, as I have discussed in my most of my articles, even this price substantially understates the value that is present in Fuling. That price is around 2.25x last years earnings and 2x last year's EBITDA. That is clearly an absurd price even for a small cap Chinese stock.

I continue to think the stock should be trading in the high single digits, but it is clear that due to its small size and lack of coverage, that seemed more and more unlikely to ever happen. And now it is likely never to happen.

Company Perspective vs Investor Perspective

From an insider and company perspective, their short time as a public company has been a successful one. They used their IPO proceeds along with free cash flow and debt to continue their rapid expansion, building factories in multiple countries.

The company's IPO was priced at ~$4 and so assuming this buyout goes through, they would have sold high and bought low to a large extent.

From my point of view, while I did pick up some shares below the buyout price, most of mine have been acquired slightly higher. Safe it to say I am somewhat disappointed that this play never paned out, but I am proud that I was patience even as the price never seemed to budge at times.

Our current tax system in the US still gives a consolidation prize to small investment losses, so that is now what this will become I suppose.

Take-Private Reasoning

The release didn't give much a reason as to why the buyout was occurring, but one could venture that the insiders and company probably did not see the point of staying public anymore.

They clearly do not need to raise any capital via the public markets, and even though they are exempt from some public reporting requirements, there still is a burden there that can be eliminated.

My advice and intended course of action is to wait for the buyout to go through and tender my shares. With the stock trading just below the buyout price, there doesn't seem to be much benefit to sell right now as I see very little risk of the buyout not happening. While boards are supposed to be independent, I can't see this one denying a 70% shareholder group the other 30% they don't own, especially as the main requirement of getting a higher price than the market was giving is clearly met.

Conclusion

While Fuling seems to be turning out to be a less than successful value investment, at the end of the day I am happy that I stuck with the company to see what happened and maintain that it was a good value pick whose true fair price never emerged.

An interesting lesson is that even in our hyper technological market of algorithms and everything else, there may still be opportunities for dislocation and due diligence in small corners of the market. Ultimately, a stock this small suffers from price discovery with no analysts covering it and heavy insider ownership hurting liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.