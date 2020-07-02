The Bull Case For Gold Is Getting Stronger By The Day

Summary

We catch up with Lior Gantz and discuss his views on the current economic situation and his investment strategies.

We discuss issues concerning government programs running out next month and how that will affect the economy.

We spend quite a bit of time covering how these factors are bullish for gold.

Lior provides his take on silver, which is more industrial usage and different from his view on gold.

We end with his views on the three main factors that will weigh in heavily on the economy for the rest of 2020.