Marketplace Fastest Climbers - June 2020

Well, we’re halfway through 2020 and what an up and down and then up again year it has been for the markets. June was relatively range-bound, but uncertainty persists as COVID-19 is peaking in several states and countries. As investors continue to look for guidance, June was another strong month for several Marketplace services. One of the joys of my position is helping authors create and sustain viable services. The freedom and autonomy to run a service of like-minded investors is something our authors cherish. It can take time to build the service, but I know firsthand from working with several authors that their commitment to growth and improving is paying off. On that note, we’re very happy to see that the number of services earning $48K+ gross ARR increased from 42 to 47 and those earning $12K+ gross ARR jumped from 89 to 99, representing 57% of our services.

Without further ado, here's our list of fastest climbers for June, as ranked by net increase in recurring revenue for the last 28 days of the month.

Of note:

A big congratulations to JD Henning again for topping the list this month. He has continually appeared in the top 10.

A shout out to Jussi Askola, Avi Gilburt, and Andres Cardenal who each continue their streak of being in the top 10 as well.

Victor Dergunov had a very strong month and cracks the top 10 for the first time in a while.

And I wanted to highlight Louis Stevens and Courage & Conviction who make the top 20 for the second month in a row after their recent launches - I know firsthand that both authors have been working hard to provide well-researched ideas and to meet our best practices for content, onboarding, and marketing - it's great to see their hard work paying off

