With the worst of the shutdown now in the rear-view mirror, and Simon reporting better-than-expected reopening metrics, now is an opportune time to go long shares.

Personally, I have been negative on Simon Property Group shares for a while now, setting a $125 price target, when shares were roughly $149 in August of 2018.

Simon Property Group, which is the largest mall REIT, has been at the forefront of the negative developments associated with the widespread outbreak of COVID-19.

(Author's Photo)

Introduction

The photo above shows the back of the headquarters of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), a company I am intimately familiar with, similar to Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY), as these are both stalwart Indianapolis-based S&P 500 Index companies, and almost the entirety of my roughly 25-year professional career has been based out of this Midwestern sleepy metropolis.

Building on this narrative, I had season tickets for the Indianapolis Pacers for a number of years, and the Pacers were owned by the Simon brothers too, who have been good stewards of both franchises, in my opinion.

Despite my affinity for the business acumen of the Simon brothers, I have generally been bearish on the share price performance of Simon Property Group the past several years, including forecasting a $125 share price target for a majority of 2019, which at the time was materially below SPG's actual traded share price.

With the widespread outbreak of COVID-19, which impaled the retail sector, Simon Property Group shares have quickly made the trek from overvalued to undervalued.

Earlier in the year, I speculated that COVID-19 was a game changer, however, like many; I underestimated its actual impact.

The last article referenced, which highlighted Boeing (NYSE:BA) as a bounce-back candidate that I was taking a long position in on March 19th, 2020, is a nice potential model for a long trade in Simon Property Group shares, meaning it identified a shorter-term trade in a security that was oversold. On this note, since that article's publication, BA shares are up over 80%, handily topping the gains in the SPDR S&P 500 Index (SPY), which is up roughly 30% over this time frame.

In summary, while I am certainly not long-term bullish on many REITs, primarily because they have had an incredible roughly two decade run prior to their current swoon, which was driven by seemingly ever lower long-term interest rates, there are shorter-term trading opportunities within this sector, and Simon Property Group, a widely acknowledged blue-chip among the REIT sector (be careful with that term in this sector), could certainly recapture its recent recovery highs here, as economic data continues to come in ahead of expectations.

Framing The Opportunity

For a long-time now, I have been bearish on Simon Property Group shares. This view can be succinctly explained with a screenshot of my intrinsic value price targets from August 16th, 2019.

(Source: Author, The Contrarian)

As you can see from the above image, I had a $125 price target for SPG shares on August 16th, 2020, when shares were trading for $148.61 that day.

Looking back at this particular window of intrinsic value price targets from August 16th, 2019, I got the direction right on 14 of the 17 listed equities in the table above, specifically Simon Property Group, where the stock traded at $148.61 on August 16th, 2019, my price target was $125, and it is trading at $70.03 as I write this article, J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM), where the stock traded at $107.72 on 8/16/19, my price target was $85, and it is trading at $93.40 as I write this, and Diamondback (FANG), where the stock traded at $97.26 on 8/16/2019, my price target was $75, and it trades at $40.93 today as I am penning this article.

LTC Properties (LTC), Coca-Cola (KO), Cloud Peak Energy, American Campus (ACC), Regency Centers (REG), Realty Income (O), McDonald's (MCD), Omega Healthcare (OHI), STORE Capital (STOR), W.P. Carey (WPC), and Kimco Realty (KIM) follow the examples illustrated above, where their share prices moved in the direction of my August 16th, 2019, intrinsic value price targets, meaning downwards. With the benefit of hindsight, I should have been a REIT-focused analyst, as I would have saved many a lot of money, as these stocks dominated the list of my overvalued candidates circa August of 2019.

In contrast, I missed the mark on the list above, which is a partial list of my misses (this is a humbling business) with my intrinsic value price targets on Procter & Gamble (PG), which I still think investors should be short today as it is historically overpriced from my vantage point, American Tower (AMT), which has benefited from multiple secular tailwinds, and Amazon (AMZN), the singular Belle Of The Ball Stock (my terminology), that has benefited from secular tailwinds too, which I will discuss later in this article.

Circling back to the main focus of this article, Simon Property Group, importantly, my $125 price target for SPG shares had been in place for a majority of 2019, and this occurred in an environment, meaning 2019, where SPG shares were already underperforming, as the table shows above, and the longer-term 30-year stock price chart shows below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the above, the long-term picture is certainly very interesting, with SPG shares rising significantly since their mid-1990's IPO, yet experiencing some pronounced peaks and valleys along the way.

Simon Property Group Shares Have Underperformed For A While Now

Obviously, with the benefit of hindsight, all the mall REITs have been negatively impacted by secular headwinds that were accelerated forward by the widespread outbreak of COVID-19, which emphasized the importance of working and shopping from home.

Reflecting these secular challenges, SPG shares have struggled for the past five years, and then they plunged as the COVID-19 shutdowns took hold.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The running in place, as well as the decline during 2019, even before the COVID-19 related plunge is reflected in the relative performance of Simon Property Group shares versus the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF, which is shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Losing 51% over five years is painful in an absolute sense; however, the relative pain has been much greater, with SPY up 65% over the past five years.

The Return Valuation Gap Should Close In The Near-Term

Warren Buffett has famously said that you, "You Pay A Very High Price In The Stock Market For A Cheery Consensus".

Where is the cheery consensus today?

I would argue that it is in Belle Of The Ball large-cap growth favorites like Amazon, Tesla (TSLA), and NVIDIA (NVDA) to name three institutional growth favorites that have defied gravity and driven benchmark indices higher.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

These three stocks exemplify the growth at any price premium that has infected our financial markets. Obviously, they each have their own strong underlying individual company narratives, as the rest of the FAANMG cohort do too, including Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG); however, they have been carried higher by a wave of investor capital that is starved for growth. Ironically, the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 actually increased these fund flows looking for growth, as many market participants surmised that we would be in a low growth environment for many years.

Against this backdrop, where almost all investors and traders are expecting continued anemic growth, economic data versus consensus has been coming in at 20-year plus highs, as the Citigroup (C) Economic Surprise Index shows.

(Source: Citigroup, Yardeni.com)

Given this backdrop, it should be no surprise that Simon Property Group itself has released good news, especially relative to expectations, as the company's July 29th business update clearly showed, with the emphasis added via highlight being my own below.

(Source: Simon Property Group)

Looking at the press release above, and then looking at the Citigroup Economic Surprise Index data, there clearly is a pent-up demand factor that is spurring a faster-than-expected initial economic recovery.

Whether this recovery peters out is a matter up for further debate; however, for now, I think SPG shares could at least retest their 2020 recovery highs, which would be roughly a 37% gain from the closing price on July 1st, 2020.

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

Longer-term, I think Simon Property Group faces additional headwinds, and that is why I will probably lower my $125 DCF price target, as I adjust my bullish, base case, and bearish model scenarios.

Closing Thoughts: Simon Property Group Shares Are Appealing For A Long Position With A Short-Term To Intermediate-Term Time Frame

Far from being a permabull on shares of Simon Property Group, where I have actually been quite relatively bearish on SPG and REIT shares in general, I think there is an opportunity on the long-side now for a short-term to intermediate-term trade. Buying the lows in April in the $40 share price range would have been even better; however, the risk/reward now might be even more favorable from my vantage point.

Ultimately, I think SPG shares can retest the $100 per share price level, as the fear surrounding the COVID-19 worldwide outbreak continues to ease.

On that front, there is still an incredible amount of fear, with long-term sovereign bond yields remaining anchored near their lows, reflecting the view that we will be in a low-growth global economic environment, something that has persisted for much of the past decade, for the foreseeable future.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

These lower long-term sovereign interest rates reflect the cheery market consensus right now, which somewhat ironically is that growth will be low for the foreseeable future, as will long-term interest rates.

Personally, I would argue that this is already more than priced in, and the shape of the yield curve, which is steepening, is more instructive.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The steepening yield curve, which historically has led to an increase in inflationary expectations, is complimented by the outperformance of economically-sensitive and inflation-sensitive sectors since the March 23rd, 2020, low in the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF. This outperformance has included the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), and the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), which have all outperformed SPY, and three of the four have outperformed even the red-hot Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), as the performance chart below illustrates.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Bottom line, economically sensitive and inflationary sensitive assets are outperforming, and a stock like Simon Property Group has actually correlated with these sectors more than the broader market over recent time frames. This backdrop should favor an initial rebound in Simon Property Group shares; however, higher long-term interest rates will be a headwind for most REITs and many dividend-oriented equities.

Bigger picture, I think it's only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from growth to value takes place, led by a rotation from the most loved and in-favor sector today, technology, to the least loved and most out-of-favor sector today, which is, of course, the energy sector. During the initial stages of this hypothetical historic capital rotation, a stock like Simon Property Group, which fits into the unloved, out-of-favor broader box, should benefit, as described above.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed, and thus, they are not a big part of the market indices, and subject to index, passive, and ETF selling pressure.

More specifically, from my vantage point, there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago, yet they can be purchased at bargain basement prices, something that was true last year, and remains true today, even after the market-leading gains of the past two months. As a result, net income and, more importantly, free cash flows should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, BA, C, AND SHORT PG & SPY IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.