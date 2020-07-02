5.5x ex-cash P/E, 10% FCF yield, 8% dividend yield

The Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) is an active asset manager, with a 20-year history, close to $18bn in AUM and a value investing philosophy. The company has a range of funds, spanning equity and fixed income securities. Our buy recommendation on the stock is predicated on its consistent fund performance, significant cash on the balance sheet, ability to generate robust free cash flows, attractive and inexpensive valuations. With the S&P 500 recovering much of its March 2020 losses and Nasdaq up 13% YTD, despite the COVID-19 crisis, we expect Diamond Hill’s financial performance, which is largely derived from fee income on AUM, to remain consistent.

2019 net cash to market cap [at current prices] stands at 48% and the company generated 2019 FCF yield of 11.7%. The FCF yield on EV is 18.2% on 2019 actual, see attached detailed model. Looking ahead, in 2020/2021, we expect Diamond Hill’s FCF yield at 10.1%/11.3% and net cash to market cap of 51% in 2020. Given this, a low 2020/2021 P/E of 11.2x/10x, and 2020 expected dividend yield of 8.0%, we think the stock offers a good entry point and favorable risk-reward scenario for investors. Importantly, ex-cash P/E, looks very attractive for the company and stands at 5.5x and 4.9x for 2020 and 2021 respectively.

$155.00 target price implies 37% potential upside

We value Diamond Hill at an ex-cash P/E of 8x, using our 2021 EPS estimate, and add to it current net cash per share to arrive at a target price of $155.00. This represents a potential upside of 37% from current stock levels. At the $155.00 target price, implied P/E is 13.7x. The company’s stock price has traded over $200 in the past and if the management is able to significantly increase AUMs and improve performance, this remains a possibility. However, at this stage, we would wait to see better numbers from the company.

20-year history in asset management

Diamond Hill, founded in 2000, has a long, 20-year history as an active asset manager. The company provides investment advisory offerings to institutional and individual investors as well as fund administration services through its wholly owned subsidiary – Diamond Hill Capital Management. The company has a diverse set of clients ranging from companies and foundations to mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, financial institution and HNIs [high net worth individuals]. Diamond Hill looks to find investment and market opportunities through bottom-up, intrinsic value-focused analysis. Individual security decisions are the driver of investment strategy as opposed to macroeconomics.

Research analysts evaluate a company including its industry trends and a 5-year DCF analysis is carried out to assess intrinsic value. A value investing philosophy is also applied towards investments in fixed income securities. Currently, across its range of funds, Diamond Hill has an AUM of $17.5bn as at March 2020 [$23.4bn as at end 2019].

Variety of fund offerings

Diamond Hill offers a variety of fund offerings to its investors that span traditional and alternative investment strategies. These strategies include funds based on market capitalization, international funds, long short funds, research-based funds, fixed income funds, bond funds, etc. Equity funds comprise of the largest AUM [as at end 2019] for Diamond Hill, amounting to $21.1bn or 90% of total AUM. Within this, the large cap fund is the largest with $12.3bn in AUM. Fixed income strategy funds showed AUM of $2.4bn as of end 2019. Of Diamond Hill’s 2019 AUM of $23.4bn, $16.1bn was in proprietary funds, $2.0bn in sub-advised funds and $5.2bn in separately managed funds. Diamond Hill uses a variety of distribution channels for its investment advisory services. For their proprietary funds, these distribution channels include registered investment advisors, independent broker dealers, wirehouse, bank trust and defined contributions.

Robust cash position on the balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation

The company has a robust net cash position [incl. investments] of $187mn on its balance sheet that is directly held by Diamond Hill Capital Management as at end 2019. This compared to $197mn in 2018 and $110mn in 2015. This net cash, held directly by Diamond Hill Capital Management, represents $54.5 per share and close to 50% of current market cap for the company. Diamond Hill has been accumulating cash due to its ability to generate free cash flows. With operating cash flow generation of $57mn in 2019 and Capex of just $0.7mn, the company’s free cash flow amounts to a significant $56.3mn, which implies a very large and attractive free cash flow yield of 11.7%. Free cash flow yield for 2018 was 5.2%. Looking ahead, we expect the company to continue reporting strong free cash flows and estimate FCF yield of 10.1% and 11.3% for 2020 and 2021 respectively.

11.7% net income CAGR over the last 5 years and AUM growth of 8.4%

Diamond Hill, over the last 5 years, has reported a fairly steady set of growth in financials and AUM. Reported revenue CAGR over the last five years is 5.5% with net income growing significantly faster – at an 11.7% CAGR, over the same time frame. Diamond Hill derives its revenues largely from investment advisory fees that are earned through managing client accounts under investment advisory and sub-investment agreements. The average advisory fee rate in 2019 was 0.59%, lower than 0.62% in 2018. These fees are dependent on the size of the account, investment strategy and servicing requirements.

Overall, revenues are dependent on the value of the company’s AUM and its composition. AUM is not only impacted by inflow and outflow of client funds but also by changes in market valuations of investments. In the last five years, 2015-2019, Diamond Hill has grown its AUM by 8.4% CAGR from $15.7bn to $23.4bn. In 1Q2020, AUM stands at $17.5bn because of lower market valuations. Management estimates that they have an AUM capacity of $25bn-$35bn in their existing domestic equity strategies, at least $10bn in their international and global strategies and at least $40bn in the fixed income strategies. This demonstrates that the company has significant room to expand AUM’s in existing funds.

Fund Performance

Diamond Hill’s funds have not done well versus indices in the challenging 1H 2020 so far. We would not place too much emphasis on this short mid-year period results, but would prefer to judge performance once the entire 2020 decline-recovery cycle has played out. Like most investors, institutional as well as Mutual Fund, the focus will be on the full-year performance, especially in a volatile year like 2020. Diamond Hill’s funds – both equity and fixed income however have overall demonstrated performance that has been consistent with benchmarks over a longer period.

The Diamond Hill Large Cap fund, with the largest AUM of $12.3bn as at Dec 2019, has outperformed the benchmark Russell 1000 index in 2019 as well as since inception in 2001. The Diamond Hill Long-Short Equity Fund, with an end December 2019 AUM of $3.6bn, and the company’s second largest fund by AUM, has also outperformed its benchmark 60% Russell 1000 Index/40% ICE BofA U.S. T-Bill 0-3 Mo Index in 2019 and since inception in 2000. In the fixed income funds, the largest one - the Corporate Credit fund of $1.1bn has shown better returns versus ICE BofA U.S. Corporate & High Yield Index since its inception in 2002.

Recent completion of stock buyback

Diamond Hill had authorized a stock buyback plan amounting to $50mn that was instituted in September 2018. The company repurchased the entire $50mn worth of shares by February 2020. By December 2019, Diamond Hill had repurchased 0.3mn shares outstanding at an average price of $143. At the company’s current share price, the buyback program amounts to a substantial 13% of market cap. With a strong cash position on the balance sheet, we believe the potential for further buyback plans in the medium term remains.

Dividends

Diamond Hill doesn’t declare a regular quarterly dividend but rather pays out special dividends. Special dividend payouts have been a consistent feature with Diamond Hill over the last many years with 2019 being the twelfth consecutive year where the company has announced a special dividend. Such a dividend in 2019 stood at $9.00/share, which is a dividend yield of 8.1%. The amount of special dividend per share has grown over the last 5 years from $5.00/share in 2015 to the $9.00/share in 2019. While the company doesn’t intend on beginning to pay regular quarterly dividends, we expect the special dividends to continue going ahead. The payout ratio for the special dividend in 2019 was 56% and has risen from 45% in 2015. Given this, we expect, at the least, the special dividend to remain stable at current levels.

Employee investment in funds

Diamond Hill encourages employees to invest in the company’s funds as well as in its stock. The company’s code of ethics prohibits employees from investing in individual securities and third-party mutual funds. Over and above this, the company matches 401(k) deferrals with Diamond Hill stock, awards a significant part of annual incentive compensation in stock which has a 5-year restriction on sale, and deferred compensation plan in Diamond Hill funds as the only available investment option. Given these measures, insiders own 20% of the company and employees cumulatively have $130mn invested in the company’s funds. This significant investment in the company’s stock and funds, we believe, aligns employee interests well with that of the company.

2018 and 2019 business focus areas

Over 2018 and 2019, Diamond Hill has restructured its business development efforts and increased its focus on this area. The company has also enhanced its marketing and public relations efforts, and integrated marketing into the sales process. Client retention, increasing awareness of their capabilities in the fixed income area and utilization of business intelligence and data have been other areas where the company has concentrated its efforts.

Attractive valuations

With an inexpensive 2020 P/E of 11.2x and 2021 P/E of 10.0x, Diamond Hill also offers a very attractive dividend yield of 8% in 2019. For a company with a high net cash position, it warrants looking at the ex-cash P/E, which for Diamond Hill stands at 5.5x for 2020 and 4.9x for 2021. Special dividends by the company have steadily increased over the last few years and we expect it to at least remain at current levels going ahead [Diamond Hill doesn’t pay a regular quarterly dividend]. The company remains a strong generator of free cash flows and FCF yield for 2020 and 2021 stand at 10.1% and 11.3% respectively. Historical FCF yield in 2018 and 2019 was 5.2% and 11.7% respectively. Additionally, 2019 net cash [held directly by Diamond Hill Capital Management] to current market cap looks robust at 48%.

Industry analysis

When evaluating the performance of Diamond Hills’s equity funds, and analyzing the firm’s overall revenue and EPS performance, it must be noted that over the last five years, both value and small/mid caps have been hugely out of favor in USA equity markets. While overall USA equity markets have been strong through year-end 2019, value and small cap managers have been facing significant style headwinds. In fact, the market has really been driven by growth and large cap stocks, especially large cap tech such as the FAANG stocks [Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)]. Some of us have been investing for long enough to remember that prior to 2015, small caps had empirically significantly outperformed large cap, due to the fact that small caps tend to have faster growth rates and lower valuation levels. Many strategists and market observers expect value and growth, as well as large cap and small cap indices, to converge once again, creating a period of significant value and small cap outperformance once again. If this occurs, it will present sizable tailwinds for Diamond Hill.

The divergence in large versus small cap, and growth versus value, is seen in the charts below.

Long-only and Hedge Fund managers have increasingly tilted their investments towards the growth style, and away from value. Historically, the divergence is quite stark:

There is also extreme levels of negative sentiment towards value, and positive sentiment and bias towards growth:

This growth outperforming value divergence is also evident below as the large cap S&P 500 Growth index grew at 14.7% CAGR, much higher than the large cap S&P 500 Value index’s 11.8%. These numbers are very similar to the above chart of the Russell Large cap Growth versus Value indices.

Risk of Passive Management

The flow of funds to passive investment products, such as index funds and ETFs, is perhaps the single biggest risk for the entire global asset management industry. This is a topic which has seen a great deal of press and visibility, and is a focus for all institutional investors and professional fund managers/analysts.

While this is a significant concern for active management, we believe that there is plenty of room for managers such as Diamond Hill with a demonstrated track record in generating meaningful alpha to grow as well. And Diamond Hill has proven this empirically. Investors should remember that the small/mid cap space is by definition more inefficient than large cap, thus ostensibly providing more opportunity to outperform the index. Furthermore, declining research coverage and Wall Street analyst headcount is making it easier for professional fund managers to generate alpha in the small cap/mid cap space, in our opinion.

The asset management industry has many structural and secular positives as well, such as the tailwind of rising equities over the long-term, an aging baby-boomer generation and increasing savings, a low capital/high ROIC business model, etc. The stock market has gone too far in focusing on just the concerns of asset management stocks, while ignoring the positive EPS/AUM growth, huge dividend yields, etc. This creates an opportunity for investors in the stocks of positive growth rate “winners” in the industry, and this has been accentuated currently due to coronavirus disruptions.

Catalysts

Attractive dividend yield

Even though the company pays out only a special dividend, this number has been growing steadily over the last five years and represents a very promising dividend yield of 8% in 2020. We expect this dividend to at least remain at current levels given the strong cash balance of the company.

Free cash flow

Diamond Hill has been a significant generator of free cash flow over the years with 2018 and 2019 free cash flow yield of 5.2% and 11.7% respectively. Looking ahead, we expect free cash flow to continue growing [taking aside that 2020 will be negatively affected by the short-term COVID impact]. Our free cash flow yield estimates for 2020 and 2021 stand at 10.1% and 11.3% respectively.

Significant net cash per share

Diamond Hill has a large net cash per share on its balance sheet [including investments] that is directly held by Diamond Hill Capital Management as at end 2019. This net cash per share amounts to $54.5 in 2019 and represents 48% of the current market cap. This gives us comfort on the balance sheet as well as dividend payments.

Risks

Poor investment performance and outflow of AUM

The company’s financials are primarily driven by fee income, which is a function of AUM. AUMs will be negatively impacted by poor investment performance. This could result in negative growth for Diamond Hill. Additionally, weak investment performance as well as negative economic and market sentiment can result in investor outflows from Diamond Hill’s funds.

Pressure on fee income

Any downward pressure on fee income from investor demand for passive funds will likely negatively impact Diamond Hill’s financials and business outlook.

Loss of key personnel

Diamond Hill depends significantly on its experienced team of portfolio managers, research analysts and management who have specialized expertise in their areas. Additionally, other than the CEO, employees do not have employment contracts with the company and can terminate their employment at any time. Departures of key personnel from the company can affect fund performance and investor confidence.

Competition

Competition from other investment products and firms like asset managers, mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, brokerages, etc., remains high and is a key risk for Diamond Hill.

Cut in dividends

Diamond Hill doesn’t pay out a regular quarterly dividend, preferring instead to only pay out annual special dividends. Any reduction in the dividend per share of $9.00 could negatively impact the company’s stock price.

Conclusion

We believe Diamond Hill stock offers investors with a steady business, large net cash per share, robust free cash flows and a significant dividend yield. Diamond Hill’s 2020 P/E of 11.2x and 2021 P/E of 10x respectively, we believe, provides investors with an attractive entry point and a favorable risk-reward scenario. On an ex-cash basis, Diamond Hill trades at 5.5x and 4.5x in 2020 and 2021 respectively. The company also has strong FCF yield of 10.1% and 11.3% for 2020 and 2021 respectively and 48% net cash to market cap. We have a target price of $155.00 for Diamond Hill which implies an upward potential of 37% from the current stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.